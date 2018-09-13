Brady Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2019 EPS Guidance

Earnings before income taxes increased 26.0 percent, finishing at $45.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Earnings before income taxes includes a gain on the sale of the Runelandhs business of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The gain on the sale represents approximately half of the increase in earnings before income taxes. This marks the twelfth consecutive quarter of pre-tax earnings growth.

Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.66 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $0.48 in the same quarter of the prior year. The sale of the Runelandhs business contributed approximately $0.09 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share.

Total revenues increased 2.9 percent, which consisted of organic revenue growth of 2.5 percent and an increase of 1.0 percent from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a decrease of 0.6 percent from the sale of the Runelandhs business. This is our fifth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth.

Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2019 announced at a range of $2.15 to $2.25.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter ended July 31, 2018.

Quarter Ended July 31, 2018 Financial Results:

Earnings before income taxes increased 26.0 percent to $45.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Earnings before income taxes includes a gain on the sale of the Runelandhs business of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The gain on the sale represents approximately half of the increase in earnings before income taxes.

Net earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, were $35.0 million compared to $25.2 million in the same quarter last year. The sale of the Runelandhs business increased net earnings by $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $0.48 in the same quarter last year. Results were increased by approximately $0.09 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share due to the sale of the Runelandhs business.

Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 increased 2.9 percent to $297.5 million compared to $289.2 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 3.1 percent in Identification Solutions and 2.3 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.4 percent in Identification Solutions and 3.0 percent in Workplace Safety.

Year Ended July 31, 2018 Financial Results:

Earnings before income taxes increased 20.0 percent, finishing at $152.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2018, compared to $126.6 million last year. Fiscal 2018 results include a gain on the sale of the Runelandhs business of $4.7 million.

Net earnings for the year ended July 31, 2018, were $91.1 million compared to $95.6 million last year. During the year ended July 31, 2018, net earnings were reduced by $21.1 million due to income tax charges primarily related to the enactment of the U.S. tax legislation in the second quarter. The sale of the Runelandhs business increased net earnings by $4.7 million in the current fiscal year. The prior year ended July 31, 2017 was impacted by a cash repatriation which resulted in a lower than normal income tax rate.

Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.73 for the year ended July 31, 2018, compared to $1.84 in the same period last year. Fiscal 2018 results were decreased by approximately $0.40 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share due to income tax charges primarily related to the enactment of the U.S. tax legislation, and results were increased by approximately $0.09 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share due to the sale of the Runelandhs business. Income tax expense in the prior year was impacted by a cash repatriation which increased earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share by approximately $0.09.

Sales for the year ended July 31, 2018 increased 5.4 percent to $1.17 billion compared to $1.11 billion for the year ended July 31, 2017. By segment, sales increased 5.7 percent in Identification Solutions and 4.7 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.4 percent in Identification Solutions and 0.7 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:

“This quarter marks our twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year pre-tax earnings growth and our fifth consecutive quarter of organic sales growth. This is a direct result of our team’s consistent focus and commitment to our strategic initiatives, which are to drive the development of high-quality products while executing sustainable efficiency gains throughout our businesses,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “We believe that continued development of innovative new products and a strong new product pipeline are essential to Brady’s long-term success and will result in future organic sales growth in both our Identification Solutions and Workplace Safety businesses. Our priorities in fiscal 2019 are to grow our pipeline of innovative new products, provide excellent customer service, accelerate organic sales growth, and deliver sustainable efficiencies throughout the business.”

“We realized benefits from our organic sales growth and our focus on operational efficiencies continues to drive profit improvements,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “Our spending on research and development increased by 14.2 percent this fiscal year while pre-tax earnings grew by 20.0 percent this year. Even after this significant investment in research and development, we generated $143.0 million of cash from operating activities this year, which represents 157 percent of net earnings. Our cash generation was primarily used to return funds to our shareholders in the form of dividends and to strengthen our balance sheet. We finished the year in a net cash position of $128.8 million compared to a net cash position of $26.2 million at the beginning of this fiscal year. Our balance sheet continues to provide significant flexibility for investments to drive long-term shareholder value and to return funds to our shareholders.”

Fiscal 2019 Guidance:

The Company expects organic sales growth to range from 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent for the year ending July 31, 2019. Brady expects earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $2.15 to $2.25. This guidance is based upon a full-year income tax rate in the mid-20 percent range, and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $26 million. The Company expects to achieve efficiency gains in its manufacturing facilities and in selling, general and administrative expenses while continuing to increase investments in research and development. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $35 million during the year ending July 31, 2019. The Company’s fiscal 2019 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2018.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. Central Time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2018, employed approximately 6,200 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2018 sales were approximately $1.17 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com .

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; decreased demand for our products; Brady’s ability to retain large customers; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; Brady’s ability to execute facility consolidations and maintain acceptable operational service metrics; foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of the Tax Reform Act and any other changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of Brady’s substantial intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; Brady’s ability to meet certain financial covenants required by our debt agreements; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2018.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 297,499 $ 289,212 $ 1,173,851 $ 1,113,316 Cost of products sold 150,047 145,345 585,560 555,024 Gross margin 147,452 143,867 588,291 558,292 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,741 11,047 45,253 39,624 Selling, general and administrative 90,931 96,525 390,342 387,653 Total operating expenses 102,672 107,572 435,595 427,277 Operating income 44,780 36,295 152,696 131,015 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,184 561 2,487 1,121 Interest expense (715 ) (939 ) (3,168 ) (5,504 ) Earnings before income taxes 45,249 35,917 152,015 126,632 Income tax expense 10,298 10,675 60,955 30,987 Net earnings $ 34,951 $ 25,242 $ 91,060 $ 95,645 Net earnings per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.49 $ 1.76 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.48 $ 1.73 $ 1.84 Dividends $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.83 $ 0.82 Net earnings per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.49 $ 1.75 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.48 $ 1.72 $ 1.83 Dividends $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.81 $ 0.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,822 51,307 51,677 51,056 Diluted 52,658 52,180 52,524 51,956

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2018 July 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,427 $ 133,944 Accounts receivable—net 161,282 149,638 Inventories: Finished products 73,133 69,760 Work-in-process 19,903 18,117 Raw materials and supplies 20,035 19,147 Total inventories 113,071 107,024 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,559 17,208 Total current assets 471,339 407,814 Other assets: Goodwill 419,815 437,697 Other intangible assets 42,588 53,076 Deferred income taxes 7,582 35,456 Other 17,662 18,077 Property, plant and equipment: Cost: Land 6,994 7,470 Buildings and improvements 96,245 98,228 Machinery and equipment 270,989 261,192 Construction in progress 4,495 4,109 378,723 370,999 Less accumulated depreciation 280,778 272,896 Property, plant and equipment—net 97,945 98,103 Total $ 1,056,931 $ 1,050,223 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT Current liabilities: Notes payable $ — $ 3,228 Accounts payable 66,538 66,817 Wages and amounts withheld from employees 67,619 58,192 Taxes, other than income taxes 8,318 7,970 Accrued income taxes 3,885 7,373 Other current liabilities 44,567 43,618 Total current liabilities 190,927 187,198 Long-term obligations 52,618 104,536 Other liabilities 61,274 58,349 Total liabilities 304,819 350,083 Stockholders’ investment: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 and 51,261,487 shares, respectively, and outstanding 48,393,617 and 47,814,818 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 325,631 322,608 Earnings retained in the business 553,454 507,136 Treasury stock—2,867,870 and 3,446,669 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (71,120 ) (85,470 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,401 ) (44,682 ) Total stockholders’ investment 752,112 700,140 Total $ 1,056,931 $ 1,050,223

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Year ended July 31, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 91,060 $ 95,645 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,442 27,303 Non-cash portion of stock-based compensation expense 9,980 9,495 Gain on sale of business, net (4,666 ) — Deferred income taxes 33,656 (8,618 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,612 ) 766 Inventories (7,563 ) (5,687 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,747 1,812 Accounts payable and other liabilities 13,091 22,255 Income taxes (3,093 ) 1,061 Net cash provided by operating activities 143,042 144,032 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21,777 ) (15,167 ) Divestiture of business, net of cash transferred with business 19,141 — Other (269 ) (86 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,905 ) (15,253 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (42,873 ) (41,880 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,099 19,728 Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 23,221 180,320 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (78,419 ) (244,268 ) Principal payments on debt — (49,302 ) Income tax on equity-based compensation, and other (4,708 ) (839 ) Net cash used in financing activities (90,680 ) (136,241 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,974 ) 178 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 47,483 (7,284 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 133,944 141,228 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 181,427 $ 133,944 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,976 $ 5,766 Income taxes 33,267 31,885

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended July 31, Year Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 217,796 $ 211,286 $ 846,087 $ 800,392 Workplace Safety 79,703 77,926 327,764 312,924 Total $ 297,499 $ 289,212 $ 1,173,851 $ 1,113,316 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 2.4 % 4.4 % 3.4 % 1.6 % Currency 0.7 % (0.4 )% 2.3 % (1.0 )% Divestiture — % — % — % — % Total 3.1 % 4.0 % 5.7 % 0.6 % Workplace Safety Organic 3.0 % (0.6 )% 0.7 % (2.0 )% Currency 1.6 % (0.6 )% 4.6 % (1.7 )% Divestiture (2.3 )% — % (0.6 )% — % Total 2.3 % (1.2 )% 4.7 % (3.7 )% Total Company Organic 2.5 % 3.0 % 2.6 % 0.5 % Currency 1.0 % (0.5 )% 3.0 % (1.2 )% Divestiture (0.6 )% — % (0.2 )% — % Total 2.9 % 2.5 % 5.4 % (0.7 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 36,515 $ 35,896 $ 143,411 $ 130,572 Workplace Safety 10,675 7,939 31,712 25,554 Total $ 47,190 $ 43,835 $ 175,123 $ 156,126 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF SALES ID Solutions 16.8 % 17.0 % 16.9 % 16.3 % Workplace Safety 13.4 % 10.2 % 9.7 % 8.2 % Total 15.9 % 15.2 % 14.9 % 14.0 % Three Months Ended July 31, Year Ended July 31, 2018

2017

2018

2017

Total segment profit $ 47,190 $ 43,835 $ 175,123 $ 156,126 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (7,076 ) (7,540 ) (27,093 ) (25,111 ) Gain on divestiture 4,666 - 4,666 - Investment and other income 1,184 561 2,487 1,121 Interest expense (715 ) (939 ) (3,168 ) (5,504 ) Earnings before income taxes $ 45,249 $ 35,917 $ 152,015 $ 126,632