Brady Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2019 EPS Guidance
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST
Earnings before income taxes increased 26.0 percent, finishing at $45.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Earnings before income taxes includes a gain on the sale of the Runelandhs business of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The gain on the sale represents approximately half of the increase in earnings before income taxes. This marks the twelfth consecutive quarter of pre-tax earnings growth.
Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.66 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $0.48 in the same quarter of the prior year. The sale of the Runelandhs business contributed approximately $0.09 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share.
Total revenues increased 2.9 percent, which consisted of organic revenue growth of 2.5 percent and an increase of 1.0 percent from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a decrease of 0.6 percent from the sale of the Runelandhs business. This is our fifth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth.
Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2019 announced at a range of $2.15 to $2.25.
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter ended July 31, 2018.
Quarter Ended July 31, 2018 Financial Results: Earnings before income taxes increased 26.0 percent to $45.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Earnings before income taxes includes a gain on the sale of the Runelandhs business of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The gain on the sale represents approximately half of the increase in earnings before income taxes.
Net earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, were $35.0 million compared to $25.2 million in the same quarter last year. The sale of the Runelandhs business increased net earnings by $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $0.48 in the same quarter last year. Results were increased by approximately $0.09 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share due to the sale of the Runelandhs business.
Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 increased 2.9 percent to $297.5 million compared to $289.2 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 3.1 percent in Identification Solutions and 2.3 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.4 percent in Identification Solutions and 3.0 percent in Workplace Safety.
Year Ended July 31, 2018 Financial Results: Earnings before income taxes increased 20.0 percent, finishing at $152.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2018, compared to $126.6 million last year. Fiscal 2018 results include a gain on the sale of the Runelandhs business of $4.7 million.
Net earnings for the year ended July 31, 2018, were $91.1 million compared to $95.6 million last year. During the year ended July 31, 2018, net earnings were reduced by $21.1 million due to income tax charges primarily related to the enactment of the U.S. tax legislation in the second quarter. The sale of the Runelandhs business increased net earnings by $4.7 million in the current fiscal year. The prior year ended July 31, 2017 was impacted by a cash repatriation which resulted in a lower than normal income tax rate.
Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.73 for the year ended July 31, 2018, compared to $1.84 in the same period last year. Fiscal 2018 results were decreased by approximately $0.40 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share due to income tax charges primarily related to the enactment of the U.S. tax legislation, and results were increased by approximately $0.09 per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share due to the sale of the Runelandhs business. Income tax expense in the prior year was impacted by a cash repatriation which increased earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share by approximately $0.09.
Sales for the year ended July 31, 2018 increased 5.4 percent to $1.17 billion compared to $1.11 billion for the year ended July 31, 2017. By segment, sales increased 5.7 percent in Identification Solutions and 4.7 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.4 percent in Identification Solutions and 0.7 percent in Workplace Safety.
Commentary: “This quarter marks our twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year pre-tax earnings growth and our fifth consecutive quarter of organic sales growth. This is a direct result of our team’s consistent focus and commitment to our strategic initiatives, which are to drive the development of high-quality products while executing sustainable efficiency gains throughout our businesses,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “We believe that continued development of innovative new products and a strong new product pipeline are essential to Brady’s long-term success and will result in future organic sales growth in both our Identification Solutions and Workplace Safety businesses. Our priorities in fiscal 2019 are to grow our pipeline of innovative new products, provide excellent customer service, accelerate organic sales growth, and deliver sustainable efficiencies throughout the business.”
“We realized benefits from our organic sales growth and our focus on operational efficiencies continues to drive profit improvements,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “Our spending on research and development increased by 14.2 percent this fiscal year while pre-tax earnings grew by 20.0 percent this year. Even after this significant investment in research and development, we generated $143.0 million of cash from operating activities this year, which represents 157 percent of net earnings. Our cash generation was primarily used to return funds to our shareholders in the form of dividends and to strengthen our balance sheet. We finished the year in a net cash position of $128.8 million compared to a net cash position of $26.2 million at the beginning of this fiscal year. Our balance sheet continues to provide significant flexibility for investments to drive long-term shareholder value and to return funds to our shareholders.”
Fiscal 2019 Guidance: The Company expects organic sales growth to range from 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent for the year ending July 31, 2019. Brady expects earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $2.15 to $2.25. This guidance is based upon a full-year income tax rate in the mid-20 percent range, and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $26 million. The Company expects to achieve efficiency gains in its manufacturing facilities and in selling, general and administrative expenses while continuing to increase investments in research and development. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $35 million during the year ending July 31, 2019. The Company’s fiscal 2019 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2018.
A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. Central Time today.
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2018, employed approximately 6,200 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2018 sales were approximately $1.17 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.
In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.
The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; decreased demand for our products; Brady’s ability to retain large customers; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; Brady’s ability to execute facility consolidations and maintain acceptable operational service metrics; foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of the Tax Reform Act and any other changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of Brady’s substantial intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; Brady’s ability to meet certain financial covenants required by our debt agreements; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2018.
These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended July 31,
Year ended July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
297,499
$
289,212
$
1,173,851
$
1,113,316
Cost of products sold
150,047
145,345
585,560
555,024
Gross margin
147,452
143,867
588,291
558,292
Operating expenses:
Research and development
11,741
11,047
45,253
39,624
Selling, general and administrative
90,931
96,525
390,342
387,653
Total operating expenses
102,672
107,572
435,595
427,277
Operating income
44,780
36,295
152,696
131,015
Other income (expense):
Investment and other income
1,184
561
2,487
1,121
Interest expense
(715
)
(939
)
(3,168
)
(5,504
)
Earnings before income taxes
45,249
35,917
152,015
126,632
Income tax expense
10,298
10,675
60,955
30,987
Net earnings
$
34,951
$
25,242
$
91,060
$
95,645
Net earnings per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.49
$
1.76
$
1.87
Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.48
$
1.73
$
1.84
Dividends
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.83
$
0.82
Net earnings per Class B Voting Common Share:
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.49
$
1.75
$
1.86
Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.48
$
1.72
$
1.83
Dividends
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.81
$
0.80
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
51,822
51,307
51,677
51,056
Diluted
52,658
52,180
52,524
51,956
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
July 31, 2018
July 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
181,427
$
133,944
Accounts receivable—net
161,282
149,638
Inventories:
Finished products
73,133
69,760
Work-in-process
19,903
18,117
Raw materials and supplies
20,035
19,147
Total inventories
113,071
107,024
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,559
17,208
Total current assets
471,339
407,814
Other assets:
Goodwill
419,815
437,697
Other intangible assets
42,588
53,076
Deferred income taxes
7,582
35,456
Other
17,662
18,077
Property, plant and equipment:
Cost:
Land
6,994
7,470
Buildings and improvements
96,245
98,228
Machinery and equipment
270,989
261,192
Construction in progress
4,495
4,109
378,723
370,999
Less accumulated depreciation
280,778
272,896
Property, plant and equipment—net
97,945
98,103
Total
$
1,056,931
$
1,050,223
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$
—
$
3,228
Accounts payable
66,538
66,817
Wages and amounts withheld from employees
67,619
58,192
Taxes, other than income taxes
8,318
7,970
Accrued income taxes
3,885
7,373
Other current liabilities
44,567
43,618
Total current liabilities
190,927
187,198
Long-term obligations
52,618
104,536
Other liabilities
61,274
58,349
Total liabilities
304,819
350,083
Stockholders’ investment:
Common stock:
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 and 51,261,487 shares, respectively, and outstanding 48,393,617 and 47,814,818 shares, respectively
513
513
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares
35
35
Additional paid-in capital
325,631
322,608
Earnings retained in the business
553,454
507,136
Treasury stock—2,867,870 and 3,446,669 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost
(71,120
)
(85,470
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(56,401
)
(44,682
)
Total stockholders’ investment
752,112
700,140
Total
$
1,056,931
$
1,050,223
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Year ended July 31,
2018
2017
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
91,060
$
95,645
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,442
27,303
Non-cash portion of stock-based compensation expense
9,980
9,495
Gain on sale of business, net
(4,666
)
—
Deferred income taxes
33,656
(8,618
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(16,612
)
766
Inventories
(7,563
)
(5,687
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,747
1,812
Accounts payable and other liabilities
13,091
22,255
Income taxes
(3,093
)
1,061
Net cash provided by operating activities
143,042
144,032
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(21,777
)
(15,167
)
Divestiture of business, net of cash transferred with business
19,141
—
Other
(269
)
(86
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,905
)
(15,253
)
Financing activities:
Payment of dividends
(42,873
)
(41,880
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
12,099
19,728
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities
23,221
180,320
Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities
(78,419
)
(244,268
)
Principal payments on debt
—
(49,302
)
Income tax on equity-based compensation, and other
(4,708
)
(839
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(90,680
)
(136,241
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,974
)
178
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
47,483
(7,284
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
133,944
141,228
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
181,427
$
133,944
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
2,976
$
5,766
Income taxes
33,267
31,885
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Year Ended July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
NET SALES
ID Solutions
$
217,796
$
211,286
$
846,087
$
800,392
Workplace Safety
79,703
77,926
327,764
312,924
Total
$
297,499
$
289,212
$
1,173,851
$
1,113,316
SALES INFORMATION
ID Solutions
Organic
2.4
%
4.4
%
3.4
%
1.6
%
Currency
0.7
%
(0.4
)%
2.3
%
(1.0
)%
Divestiture
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Total
3.1
%
4.0
%
5.7
%
0.6
%
Workplace Safety
Organic
3.0
%
(0.6
)%
0.7
%
(2.0
)%
Currency
1.6
%
(0.6
)%
4.6
%
(1.7
)%
Divestiture
(2.3
)%
—
%
(0.6
)%
—
%
Total
2.3
%
(1.2
)%
4.7
%
(3.7
)%
Total Company
Organic
2.5
%
3.0
%
2.6
%
0.5
%
Currency
1.0
%
(0.5
)%
3.0
%
(1.2
)%
Divestiture
(0.6
)%
—
%
(0.2
)%
—
%
Total
2.9
%
2.5
%
5.4
%
(0.7
)%
SEGMENT PROFIT
ID Solutions
$
36,515
$
35,896
$
143,411
$
130,572
Workplace Safety
10,675
7,939
31,712
25,554
Total
$
47,190
$
43,835
$
175,123
$
156,126
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF SALES
ID Solutions
16.8
%
17.0
%
16.9
%
16.3
%
Workplace Safety
13.4
%
10.2
%
9.7
%
8.2
%
Total
15.9
%
15.2
%
14.9
%
14.0
%
Three Months Ended July 31,
Year Ended July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total segment profit
$
47,190
$
43,835
$
175,123
$
156,126
Unallocated amounts:
Administrative costs
(7,076
)
(7,540
)
(27,093
)
(25,111
)
Gain on divestiture
4,666
-
4,666
-
Investment and other income
1,184
561
2,487
1,121
Interest expense
(715
)
(939
)
(3,168
)
(5,504
)
Earnings before income taxes
$
45,249
$
35,917
$
152,015
$
126,632
For More Information: Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887 Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176