BRADY CORPORATION    BRC

BRADY CORPORATION

(BRC)
Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
BRADY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
News 
News Summary

Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

08/17/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. 

A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Internet users will be able to access the webcast and presentation at http://www.bradycorp.com/investors live and in replay.

This call is being webcast by West Corporation and can be accessed at https://www.bradycorp.com/investors.

About BRC
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information:
Investor contact:  Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact:  Kate Venne 414-358-5176

© GlobeNewswire 2020
