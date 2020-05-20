Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brady Corporation    BRC

BRADY CORPORATION

(BRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brady Corporation Declares Regular Dividend to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 20, 2020, Brady Corporation’s (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to shareholders of the company's Class A Common Stock of $0.2175 per share, payable on July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places.  Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software.  Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries.  Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses.  Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion.  Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC.  More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com/investors.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact:  Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact:  Kate Venne (414) 438-5176

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRADY CORPORATION
05:11pBrady Corporation Declares Regular Dividend to Shareholders
GL
05/18BRADY CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/23BRADY CORPORATION : Announces Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04/08BRADY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20BRADY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20BRADY : SEC Filing - 10-Q
PU
02/20BRADY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANC..
AQ
02/20BRADY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02/20Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results and Increases it..
GL
02/19BRADY CORPORATION : declares regular dividend to shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 077 M
EBIT 2020 151 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Finance 2020 279 M
Yield 2020 1,90%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 2 411 M
Chart BRADY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brady Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRADY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,33 $
Last Close Price 45,19 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Michael Nauman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conrad G. Goodkind Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron James Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bentley N. Curran Chief Information Officer & VP-Digital Business
Frank W. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRADY CORPORATION-18.69%2 411
CINTAS CORPORATION-11.19%24 866
TELEPERFORMANCE-0.69%13 856
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC7.51%11 010
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-17.84%9 474
NEXI S.P.A11.07%9 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group