Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results and Increases its Fiscal 2020 EPS Guidance

Income before income taxes increased 15.4 percent to $42.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $36.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Diluted EPS increased 12.7 percent to $0.62 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.55 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Sales for the quarter declined 2.0 percent. Organic sales declined 1.2 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.8 percent.

Diluted EPS guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2020 was increased to a range of $2.55 to $2.65 from the previous range of $2.50 to $2.60.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2020 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes increased 15.4 percent to $42.4 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 increased 14.8 percent to $33.6 million compared to $29.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.62 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $0.55 in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 declined 2.0 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 1.2 percent and a decrease of 0.8 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 were $276.7 million compared to $282.4 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales declined 1.8 percent in Identification Solutions and declined 2.6 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales declines of 1.3 percent in Identification Solutions and 1.0 percent in Workplace Safety.

Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2020 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes increased 9.6 percent to $83.9 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020, compared to $76.6 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2019.

Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 increased 18.7 percent to $71.1 million compared to $59.9 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.32 for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 compared to $1.13 in the same six-month period last year. Net income and earnings per share during the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 were impacted by a reduced income tax rate of 15.3 percent primarily due to a favorable tax audit settlement and tax benefits from equity-based compensation in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 declined 2.1 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 0.8 percent and a decrease of 1.3 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 were $563.6 million compared to $575.6 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales declined 1.6 percent in Identification Solutions and declined 3.4 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales declines of 0.7 percent in Identification Solutions and 0.9 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:

“This quarter marks our 18th consecutive quarter of year-on-year pre-tax income growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Global demand for industrial products has declined in many markets which led to a modest decrease in organic sales this quarter. Our investments in developing innovative new products and our relentless focus on executing sustainable efficiency gains throughout our manufacturing facilities and SG&A structure enabled Brady to once again post solid financial results in a challenging industrial economic environment. Our investments in new products and our focus on efficiency gains has enabled us to deliver improved financial results over the last four years and positions us well for strong revenue and earnings growth as our end markets recover from the recent macro-economic weakness.”

“In the first half of this year we increased our gross profit margin, decreased selling, general and administrative expenses, increased earnings, and increased net cash provided by operating activities all while continuing to invest in our future. This solid financial performance combined with a balance sheet that provides significant flexibility for future investments and to return funds to our shareholders, puts Brady in a strong financial position,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance:

The Company is increasing its full year fiscal 2020 earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance from its previous range of $2.50 to $2.60 to a range of $2.55 to $2.65. Included in this guidance is organic sales growth of approximately flat to slightly positive, a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, and depreciation and amortization of approximately $25 million. The Company expects to continue capturing efficiency gains in its manufacturing facilities and in selling, general and administrative expenses. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $35 million during the year ending July 31, 2020. This guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2020.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com .

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 276,665 $ 282,426 $ 563,612 $ 575,622 Cost of goods sold 137,538 142,616 283,080 289,273 Gross margin 139,127 139,810 280,532 286,349 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,517 11,074 21,484 22,400 Selling, general and administrative 87,366 92,706 176,913 187,297 Total operating expenses 97,883 103,780 198,397 209,697 Operating income 41,244 36,030 82,135 76,652 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,760 1,377 3,140 1,360 Interest expense (647 ) (717 ) (1,348 ) (1,429 ) Income before income taxes 42,357 36,690 83,927 76,583 Income tax expense 8,804 7,463 12,876 16,719 Net income $ 33,553 $ 29,227 $ 71,051 $ 59,864 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 1.33 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 1.32 $ 1.13 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.21 0.44 $ 0.43 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 1.32 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 1.31 $ 1.11 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,320 52,532 53,232 52,366 Diluted 53,827 53,206 53,781 53,082





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,803 $ 279,072 Accounts receivable—net 151,511 158,114 Inventories 120,788 120,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,889 16,056 Total current assets 580,991 573,279 Property, plant and equipment—net 112,782 110,048 Goodwill 410,455 410,987 Other intangible assets 33,580 36,123 Deferred income taxes 7,120 7,298 Operating lease assets 49,117 — Other assets 21,753 19,573 Total $ 1,215,798 $ 1,157,308 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,233 $ 64,810 Accrued compensation and benefits 38,561 62,509 Taxes, other than income taxes 7,703 8,107 Accrued income taxes 6,075 6,557 Current operating lease liabilities 14,901 — Other current liabilities 48,590 49,796 Current maturities on long-term debt 49,627 50,166 Total current liabilities 216,690 241,945 Long-term operating lease liabilities 36,993 — Other liabilities 62,191 64,589 Total liabilities 315,874 306,534 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 49,810,101 and 49,458,841 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 329,263 329,969 Retained earnings 685,758 637,843 Treasury stock—1,451,386 and 1,802,646 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (43,155 ) (46,332 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,490 ) (71,254 ) Total stockholders’ equity 899,924 850,774 Total $ 1,215,798 $ 1,157,308





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Six months ended January 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 71,051 $ 59,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,672 11,909 Stock-based compensation expense 5,384 7,805 Deferred income taxes 1,272 4,423 Other 1,664 1,279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,209 2,562 Inventories (1,311 ) (6,602 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,621 ) (2,310 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (39,777 ) (35,334 ) Income taxes (436 ) 592 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,107 44,188 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,100 ) (12,127 ) Other (3,406 ) (452 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,506 ) (12,579 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (23,136 ) (22,263 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,686 18,498 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (7,733 ) (3,362 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities — 5,737 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities — (5,688 ) Other 134 (2,973 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,049 ) (10,051 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 179 (776 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,731 20,782 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 279,072 181,427 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 289,803 $ 202,209





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 205,362 $ 209,205 $ 420,349 $ 427,304 Workplace Safety 71,303 73,221 143,263 148,318 Total $ 276,665 $ 282,426 $ 563,612 $ 575,622 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic (1.3 )% 3.6 % (0.7 )% 4.6 % Currency (0.5 )% (2.3 )% (0.9 )% (1.9 )% Total (1.8 )% 1.3 % (1.6 )% 2.7 % Workplace Safety Organic (1.0 )% (0.9 )% (0.9 )% 0.6 % Currency (1.6 )% (3.3 )% (2.5 )% (2.9 )% Divestiture — % (5.8 )% — % (6.0 )% Total (2.6 )% (10.0 )% (3.4 )% (8.3 )% Total Company Organic (1.2 )% 2.3 % (0.8 )% 3.5 % Currency (0.8 )% (2.6 )% (1.3 )% (2.2 )% Divestiture — % (1.6 )% — % (1.7 )% Total (2.0 )% (1.9 )% (2.1 )% (0.4 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 40,655 $ 37,857 $ 83,098 $ 79,419 Workplace Safety 5,455 4,661 10,612 10,202 Total $ 46,110 $ 42,518 $ 93,710 $ 89,621 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 19.8 % 18.1 % 19.8 % 18.6 % Workplace Safety 7.7 % 6.4 % 7.4 % 6.9 % Total 16.7 % 15.1 % 16.6 % 15.6 % Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total segment profit $ 46,110 $ 42,518 $ 93,710 $ 89,621 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (4,866 ) (6,488 ) (11,575 ) (12,969 ) Investment and other income 1,760 1,377 3,140 1,360 Interest expense (647 ) (717 ) (1,348 ) (1,429 ) Income before income taxes $ 42,357 $ 36,690 $ 83,927 $ 76,583