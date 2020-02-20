Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results and Increases its Fiscal 2020 EPS Guidance
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST
Income before income taxes increased 15.4 percent to $42.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $36.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
Diluted EPS increased 12.7 percent to $0.62 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.55 in the same quarter of the prior year.
Sales for the quarter declined 2.0 percent. Organic sales declined 1.2 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.8 percent.
Diluted EPS guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2020 was increased to a range of $2.55 to $2.65 from the previous range of $2.50 to $2.60.
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended January 31, 2020.
Quarter Ended January 31, 2020 Financial Results:
Income before income taxes increased 15.4 percent to $42.4 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.
Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 increased 14.8 percent to $33.6 million compared to $29.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.62 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $0.55 in the same quarter last year.
Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 declined 2.0 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 1.2 percent and a decrease of 0.8 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 were $276.7 million compared to $282.4 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales declined 1.8 percent in Identification Solutions and declined 2.6 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales declines of 1.3 percent in Identification Solutions and 1.0 percent in Workplace Safety.
Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2020 Financial Results:
Income before income taxes increased 9.6 percent to $83.9 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020, compared to $76.6 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2019.
Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 increased 18.7 percent to $71.1 million compared to $59.9 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.32 for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 compared to $1.13 in the same six-month period last year. Net income and earnings per share during the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 were impacted by a reduced income tax rate of 15.3 percent primarily due to a favorable tax audit settlement and tax benefits from equity-based compensation in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 declined 2.1 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 0.8 percent and a decrease of 1.3 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 were $563.6 million compared to $575.6 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales declined 1.6 percent in Identification Solutions and declined 3.4 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales declines of 0.7 percent in Identification Solutions and 0.9 percent in Workplace Safety.
Commentary:
“This quarter marks our 18th consecutive quarter of year-on-year pre-tax income growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Global demand for industrial products has declined in many markets which led to a modest decrease in organic sales this quarter. Our investments in developing innovative new products and our relentless focus on executing sustainable efficiency gains throughout our manufacturing facilities and SG&A structure enabled Brady to once again post solid financial results in a challenging industrial economic environment. Our investments in new products and our focus on efficiency gains has enabled us to deliver improved financial results over the last four years and positions us well for strong revenue and earnings growth as our end markets recover from the recent macro-economic weakness.”
“In the first half of this year we increased our gross profit margin, decreased selling, general and administrative expenses, increased earnings, and increased net cash provided by operating activities all while continuing to invest in our future. This solid financial performance combined with a balance sheet that provides significant flexibility for future investments and to return funds to our shareholders, puts Brady in a strong financial position,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce.
Fiscal 2020 Guidance:
The Company is increasing its full year fiscal 2020 earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance from its previous range of $2.50 to $2.60 to a range of $2.55 to $2.65. Included in this guidance is organic sales growth of approximately flat to slightly positive, a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, and depreciation and amortization of approximately $25 million. The Company expects to continue capturing efficiency gains in its manufacturing facilities and in selling, general and administrative expenses. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $35 million during the year ending July 31, 2020. This guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2020.
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.
In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.
The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; decreased demand for our products; raw material and other cost increases; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of the Tax Reform Act and any other changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of Brady’s substantial intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health issues and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2019.
These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended January 31,
Six months ended January 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
276,665
$
282,426
$
563,612
$
575,622
Cost of goods sold
137,538
142,616
283,080
289,273
Gross margin
139,127
139,810
280,532
286,349
Operating expenses:
Research and development
10,517
11,074
21,484
22,400
Selling, general and administrative
87,366
92,706
176,913
187,297
Total operating expenses
97,883
103,780
198,397
209,697
Operating income
41,244
36,030
82,135
76,652
Other income (expense):
Investment and other income
1,760
1,377
3,140
1,360
Interest expense
(647
)
(717
)
(1,348
)
(1,429
)
Income before income taxes
42,357
36,690
83,927
76,583
Income tax expense
8,804
7,463
12,876
16,719
Net income
$
33,553
$
29,227
$
71,051
$
59,864
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:
Basic
$
0.63
$
0.56
$
1.33
$
1.14
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.55
$
1.32
$
1.13
Dividends
$
0.22
$
0.21
0.44
$
0.43
Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:
Basic
$
0.63
$
0.56
$
1.32
$
1.13
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.55
$
1.31
$
1.11
Dividends
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.42
$
0.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
53,320
52,532
53,232
52,366
Diluted
53,827
53,206
53,781
53,082
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
January 31, 2020
July 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
289,803
$
279,072
Accounts receivable—net
151,511
158,114
Inventories
120,788
120,037
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,889
16,056
Total current assets
580,991
573,279
Property, plant and equipment—net
112,782
110,048
Goodwill
410,455
410,987
Other intangible assets
33,580
36,123
Deferred income taxes
7,120
7,298
Operating lease assets
49,117
—
Other assets
21,753
19,573
Total
$
1,215,798
$
1,157,308
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
51,233
$
64,810
Accrued compensation and benefits
38,561
62,509
Taxes, other than income taxes
7,703
8,107
Accrued income taxes
6,075
6,557
Current operating lease liabilities
14,901
—
Other current liabilities
48,590
49,796
Current maturities on long-term debt
49,627
50,166
Total current liabilities
216,690
241,945
Long-term operating lease liabilities
36,993
—
Other liabilities
62,191
64,589
Total liabilities
315,874
306,534
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock:
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 49,810,101 and 49,458,841 shares, respectively
513
513
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares
35
35
Additional paid-in capital
329,263
329,969
Retained earnings
685,758
637,843
Treasury stock—1,451,386 and 1,802,646 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost
(43,155
)
(46,332
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(72,490
)
(71,254
)
Total stockholders’ equity
899,924
850,774
Total
$
1,215,798
$
1,157,308
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Six months ended January 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net income
$
71,051
$
59,864
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,672
11,909
Stock-based compensation expense
5,384
7,805
Deferred income taxes
1,272
4,423
Other
1,664
1,279
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
6,209
2,562
Inventories
(1,311
)
(6,602
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,621
)
(2,310
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(39,777
)
(35,334
)
Income taxes
(436
)
592
Net cash provided by operating activities
53,107
44,188
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(13,100
)
(12,127
)
Other
(3,406
)
(452
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,506
)
(12,579
)
Financing activities:
Payment of dividends
(23,136
)
(22,263
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
4,686
18,498
Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards
(7,733
)
(3,362
)
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities
—
5,737
Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities
—
(5,688
)
Other
134
(2,973
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(26,049
)
(10,051
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
179
(776
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
10,731
20,782
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
279,072
181,427
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
289,803
$
202,209
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended January 31,
Six months ended January 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
NET SALES
ID Solutions
$
205,362
$
209,205
$
420,349
$
427,304
Workplace Safety
71,303
73,221
143,263
148,318
Total
$
276,665
$
282,426
$
563,612
$
575,622
SALES INFORMATION
ID Solutions
Organic
(1.3
)%
3.6
%
(0.7
)%
4.6
%
Currency
(0.5
)%
(2.3
)%
(0.9
)%
(1.9
)%
Total
(1.8
)%
1.3
%
(1.6
)%
2.7
%
Workplace Safety
Organic
(1.0
)%
(0.9
)%
(0.9
)%
0.6
%
Currency
(1.6
)%
(3.3
)%
(2.5
)%
(2.9
)%
Divestiture
—
%
(5.8
)%
—
%
(6.0
)%
Total
(2.6
)%
(10.0
)%
(3.4
)%
(8.3
)%
Total Company
Organic
(1.2
)%
2.3
%
(0.8
)%
3.5
%
Currency
(0.8
)%
(2.6
)%
(1.3
)%
(2.2
)%
Divestiture
—
%
(1.6
)%
—
%
(1.7
)%
Total
(2.0
)%
(1.9
)%
(2.1
)%
(0.4
)%
SEGMENT PROFIT
ID Solutions
$
40,655
$
37,857
$
83,098
$
79,419
Workplace Safety
5,455
4,661
10,612
10,202
Total
$
46,110
$
42,518
$
93,710
$
89,621
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES
ID Solutions
19.8
%
18.1
%
19.8
%
18.6
%
Workplace Safety
7.7
%
6.4
%
7.4
%
6.9
%
Total
16.7
%
15.1
%
16.6
%
15.6
%
Three months ended January 31,
Six months ended January 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total segment profit
$
46,110
$
42,518
$
93,710
$
89,621
Unallocated amounts:
Administrative costs
(4,866
)
(6,488
)
(11,575
)
(12,969
)
Investment and other income
1,760
1,377
3,140
1,360
Interest expense
(647
)
(717
)
(1,348
)
(1,429
)
Income before income taxes
$
42,357
$
36,690
$
83,927
$
76,583
