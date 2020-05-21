Braemar Hotels & Resorts : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results 0 05/21/2020 | 04:38pm EDT Send by mail :

NEWS RELEASE Contact: Deric Eubanks Jordan Jennings Joseph Calabrese Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Financial Relations Board (972) 490-9600 (972) 778-9487 (212) 827-3772 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS DALLAS - May 21, 2020 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2020 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 with the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. COVID-19 UPDATE On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In the United States, federal and local government agencies implemented emergency declarations and issued restrictions on travel, implementation of social distancing protocols, stay at home orders, limitations on gatherings and mandates to close all non-essential businesses. In response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Company is deploying numerous strategies and protocols to protect the health and safety of its employees, guests, partners, and communities where it operates. Additionally, the Company has taken steps to ensure that it has additional financial flexibility going forward to navigate this crisis, including: Currently, the Company has temporarily suspended operations at 11 properties. The Company's remaining 2 properties are operating at reduced levels.

The Company worked proactively with its property managers to aggressively cut operating costs at its hotels ultimately resulting in an approximate 90% reduction in property-level staffing.

property-level staffing. The Company has significantly reduced its planned spend for capital expenditures for the year from a range of $45-$65 million to a range of $15-$25 million.

$45-$65 million to a range of $15-$25 million. The Company has suspended its common dividend conserving approximately $6 million per calendar quarter.

The Company has completely drawn down its $75 million credit facility.

The Company has taken proactive and aggressive actions to protect liquidity and reduce corporate expenses through compensation reductions and the curtailment of expenses resulting in an approximate 25% reduction in corporate G&A and reimbursable expenses.

The Company estimates that its current monthly cash utilization at its hotels given their current state of either having suspended operations or operating in a limited capacity is approximately $10 BHR Reports First Quarter Results Page 2 May 21, 2020 million per month. The Company's debt is all property-level,non-recourse debt (excluding its $75 million corporate credit facility) and the monthly interest is currently approximately $3 million per month. The Company's run rate for corporate G&A and Advisory Fees is approximately $1.3 million per month. The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $142 million and restricted cash of $45 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager held reserves. The Company is currently working with its property managers and lenders in order to utilize lender and manager held reserves to fund operating shortfalls. At the end of the quarter, there was also $17 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is the Company's cash held by one of its property managers which is also available to fund hotel operating costs.

third-party hotel managers, which is the Company's cash held by one of its property managers which is also available to fund hotel operating costs. Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company did not make principal or interest payments on nearly all of its hotel loans, which constituted an "Event of Default" as such term is defined under the applicable loan documents. The Company is actively working with its lenders to arrange mutually agreeable forbearance agreements to reduce its near-term cash utilization and improve liquidity. The anticipated negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic activity and the hospitality industry continues to evolve. The crisis is expected to continue to impact the Company's financial results during the second quarter of 2020 and beyond. FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $15.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share.

Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 14.8% to $206.90 during the quarter.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAre was $18.5 million for the quarter.

Capex invested during the quarter was $7.5 million. UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME During the quarter, the Company recognized $3.6 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of December 2019 through February 2020 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 3.3%. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $141.8 million. In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its previously announced 2020 common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations. PORTFOLIO REVPAR As of March 31, 2020, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels. BHR Reports First Quarter Results Page 3 May 21, 2020 Comparable RevPAR decreased 14.8% to $206.90 for all hotels on a 7.6% increase in ADR and a 20.8% decrease in occupancy. HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. "The uncertainty and global concern as a result of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic have generated significant challenges to the hospitality industry," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic actions in response to the crisis have been focused on ensuring the safety of our associates and guests, protecting our hotels and maintaining adequate levels of liquidity. As we look forward, we are fortunate to have started the year with a very well positioned portfolio, including recent renovations, that we expect to begin to ramp up in the second half of this year. Our leverage strategy has coped well with the pandemic and we look forward to continuing to deleverage as positive operating cash flows resume and our hotels return to profitability." INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST Braemar will conduct a conference call on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 29, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13702343. The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2020 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Friday, May 22, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov. * * * * * Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. BHR Reports First Quarter Results Page 4 May 21, 2020 Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford." Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the implied share price for the Company's common stock. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and investment strategy; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our ability to obtain future financing arrangements or restructure existing property level indebtedness; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; and the impact of technology on our operations and business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,794,504 $ 1,791,174 Accumulated depreciation (325,322) (309,752) Investments in hotel properties, net 1,469,182 1,481,422 Cash and cash equivalents 141,793 71,995 Restricted cash 45,418 58,388 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $220 and $153, respectively 13,834 19,053 Inventories 2,718 2,794 Prepaid expenses 6,603 4,992 Investment in OpenKey 1,885 1,899 Derivative assets 650 582 Other assets 15,446 13,018 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,255 82,596 Intangible assets, net 4,924 5,019 Due from related parties, net 854 551 Due from third-party hotel managers 16,953 16,638 Total assets $ 1,802,515 $ 1,758,947 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 1,134,488 $ 1,058,486 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 87,440 94,919 Dividends and distributions payable 3,208 9,143 Due to Ashford Inc., net 3,248 4,344 Due to third-party hotel managers 1,663 1,685 Operating lease liabilities 61,064 61,118 Other liabilities 17,906 17,508 Total liabilities 1,309,017 1,247,203 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,031,473 and 5,008,421 shares issued 107,352 106,920 and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 36,786 41,570 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 80,000,000 shares authorized: Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 16 16 December 31, 2019 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 33,510,912 and 32,885,217 shares issued and 335 329 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 524,341 519,551 Accumulated deficit (166,108) (150,629) Total stockholders' equity of the Company 358,584 369,267 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (9,224) (6,013) Total equity 349,360 363,254 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,802,515 $ 1,758,947 5 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE Rooms $ 70,468 $ 76,731 Food and beverage 28,803 32,114 Other 18,249 19,663 Total hotel revenue 117,520 128,508 Other - 5 Total revenue 117,520 128,513 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses: Rooms 17,880 16,982 Food and beverage 23,901 22,210 Other expenses 42,090 38,895 Management fees 3,877 4,416 Total hotel operating expenses 87,748 82,503 Property taxes, insurance and other 7,660 7,460 Depreciation and amortization 18,338 16,686 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 2,621 2,660 Reimbursable expenses 544 580 Incentive fee - 1,314 Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 1,904 1,470 Transaction costs - 634 Corporate, general and administrative: Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 35 19 Other general and administrative 1,897 1,107 Total operating expenses 120,747 114,433 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (3,227) 14,080 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (40) (50) Interest income 129 362 Other income (expense) (138) (117) Interest expense (10,826) (13,013) Amortization of loan costs (1,071) (1,180) Write-off of loan costs and exit fees - (312) Unrealized gain (loss) on investments - 707 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 1,156 (872) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (14,017) (395) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,370) (927) NET INCOME (LOSS) (15,387) (1,322) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 572 (99) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,885 440 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (12,930) (981) Preferred dividends (2,555) (2,532) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (15,485) $ (3,513) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.48) $ (0.11) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 32,474 32,115 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.48) $ (0.11) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 32,474 32,115 Dividends declared per common share: $ - $ 0.16 6 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (15,387) $ (1,322) Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 11,897 14,193 Depreciation and amortization 18,338 16,686 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,370 927 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 40 50 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (39) (49) EBITDA and EBITDAre 16,219 30,485 Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 207 119 Transaction and conversion costs 491 634 Other (income) expense 138 117 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees - 312 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments - (707) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (1,156) 872 Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 1,985 1,528 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 613 71 Advisory services incentive fee - 1,314 Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 3 11 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 18,500 $ 34,756 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (15,387) $ (1,322) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 572 (99) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,885 440 Preferred dividends (2,555) (2,532) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (15,485) (3,513) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 17,559 15,904 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,885) (440) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 40 50 Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (40) (51) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 189 11,950 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,730 1,707 Transaction and conversion costs 491 634 Other (income) expense 138 117 Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 213 225 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees - 312 Amortization of loan costs 1,053 1,155 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments - (707) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (1,156) 872 Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 1,985 1,528 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 613 71 Advisory services incentive fee - 1,314 Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 3 11 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 5,259 $ 19,189 Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.12 $ 0.44 Weighted average diluted shares 43,751 43,474 7 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS MARCH 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fixed- Floating- Total Lender Hotels Maturity Interest Rate Rate Rate Debt Debt Debt JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek April 2020 LIBOR + 2.75% $ - $ 67,500 (1) $ 67,500 BAML See footnote June 2020 LIBOR + 2.16% - 435,000 (2) 435,000 Apollo Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas August 2021 LIBOR + 3.95% - 42,500 (3) 42,500 BAML Hotel Yountville May 2022 LIBOR + 2.55% - 51,000 51,000 BAML Bardessono August 2022 LIBOR + 2.55% - 40,000 40,000 BAML secured revolving credit facility N/A October 2022 Base Rate(5) + 1.25% to 2.50% or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50% - 75,000 (4) 75,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota April 2023 LIBOR + 2.65% - 100,000 100,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe January 2024 LIBOR + 2.10% - 54,000 54,000 Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines February 2024 LIBOR + 1.70% - 195,000 195,000 BAML Pier House Resort September 2024 LIBOR + 1.85% - 80,000 80,000 Total $ - $ 1,140,000 $ 1,140,000 Percentage -% 100.0% 100.0% Weighted average interest rate -% 3.31% 3.31% All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in April 2020. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning October 2022. This secured revolving credit facility has a borrowing capacity of $75M. Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. 8 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED MARCH 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Lender Hotels 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter Total JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek $ - $ - $ 67,500 $ - $ - $ - $ 67,500 BAML Hotel Yountville - - 51,000 - - - 51,000 BAML Bardessono - - 40,000 - - - 40,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota - - - 98,000 - - 98,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe - - - - 54,000 - 54,000 Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton - - - - 195,000 - 195,000 Torrey Pines Apollo Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas - - - - 42,500 - 42,500 BAML Pier House Resort - - - - 80,000 - 80,000 BAML secured revolving credit facility N/A - - - 75,000 - 75,000 BAML See footnote 1 - - - - - 435,000 435,000 Principal due in future periods $ - $ - $ 158,500 $ 98,000 $ 446,500 $ 435,000 $ 1,138,000 Scheduled amortization - 500 1,000 500 - - 2,000 payments remaining Total indebtedness $ - $ 500 $ 159,500 $ 98,500 $ 446,500 $ 435,000 $ 1,140,000 This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 9 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended March 31, Non- Non- Actual comparable Comparable Actual comparable Comparable Actual Comparable Adjustments Adjustments 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 69,876 $ - $ 69,876 $ 76,249 $ 1,719 $ 77,968 (8.36)% (10.38)% RevPAR $ 206.90 $ - $ 206.90 $ 239.17 $ 722.13 $ 242.75 (13.49)% (14.77)% Occupancy 59.82% -% 59.82% 75.48% 77.52% 75.50% (20.75)% (20.77)% ADR $ 345.88 $ - $ 345.88 $ 316.86 $ 931.53 $ 321.54 9.16 % 7.57 % NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. 10 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 116,731 $ 128,026 (8.82)% Non-comparable adjustments - 2,671 Comparable total hotel revenue $ 116,731 $ 130,697 (10.69)% Hotel EBITDA $ 26,723 $ 39,689 (32.67)% Non-comparable adjustments 138 594 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 26,861 $ 40,283 (33.32)% Hotel EBITDA margin 22.89% 31.00% (8.11)% Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 23.01% 30.82% (7.81)% Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 957 $ 1,866 (48.71)% Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 25,766 $ 37,823 (31.88)% Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 25,904 $ 38,417 (32.57)% NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 11 Exhibit 1 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Hotel Total Corporate / Braemar Hotels Allocated & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (2,046) $ (13,341) $ (15,387) Interest income (62) 62 - Interest expense 4,906 5,920 10,826 Amortization of loan cost 282 789 1,071 Depreciation and amortization 18,338 - 18,338 Income tax expense (benefit) 335 1,035 1,370 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 4,970 (4,970) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 26,723 (10,505) 16,218 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (957) 957 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - 40 40 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - (39) (39) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 25,766 $ (9,547) $ 16,219 Non-comparable adjustments 138 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 26,861 NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. 12 Exhibit 1 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Hotel Total Corporate / Braemar Hotels Allocated & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ 16,470 $ (17,792) $ (1,322) Non-property adjustments - - - Interest income (62) 62 - Interest expense 4,856 8,157 13,013 Amortization of loan cost 345 835 1,180 Depreciation and amortization 16,686 - 16,686 Income tax expense (benefit) 115 812 927 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,279 (1,279) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 39,689 (9,205) 30,484 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (1,866) 1,866 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - 50 50 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - (49) (49) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 37,823 $ (7,338) $ 30,485 Non-comparable adjustments 594 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 40,283 NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. 13 Attachments Original document

