BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(BHR)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

05/21/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joseph Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

DALLAS - May 21, 2020 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2020 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 with the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

COVID-19 UPDATE

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In the United States, federal and local government agencies implemented emergency declarations and issued restrictions on travel, implementation of social distancing protocols, stay at home orders, limitations on gatherings and mandates to close all non-essential businesses.

In response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Company is deploying numerous strategies and protocols to protect the health and safety of its employees, guests, partners, and communities where it operates. Additionally, the Company has taken steps to ensure that it has additional financial flexibility going forward to navigate this crisis, including:

  • Currently, the Company has temporarily suspended operations at 11 properties. The Company's remaining 2 properties are operating at reduced levels.
  • The Company worked proactively with its property managers to aggressively cut operating costs at its hotels ultimately resulting in an approximate 90% reduction in property-level staffing.
  • The Company has significantly reduced its planned spend for capital expenditures for the year from a range of $45-$65 million to a range of $15-$25 million.
  • The Company has suspended its common dividend conserving approximately $6 million per calendar quarter.
  • The Company has completely drawn down its $75 million credit facility.
  • The Company has taken proactive and aggressive actions to protect liquidity and reduce corporate expenses through compensation reductions and the curtailment of expenses resulting in an approximate 25% reduction in corporate G&A and reimbursable expenses.
  • The Company estimates that its current monthly cash utilization at its hotels given their current state of either having suspended operations or operating in a limited capacity is approximately $10

million per month. The Company's debt is all property-level,non-recourse debt (excluding its $75 million corporate credit facility) and the monthly interest is currently approximately $3 million per month. The Company's run rate for corporate G&A and Advisory Fees is approximately $1.3 million per month.

  • The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $142 million and restricted cash of $45 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager held reserves. The Company is currently working with its property managers and lenders in order to utilize lender and manager held reserves to fund operating shortfalls. At the end of the quarter, there was also $17 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is the Company's cash held by one of its property managers which is also available to fund hotel operating costs.
  • Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company did not make principal or interest payments on nearly all of its hotel loans, which constituted an "Event of Default" as such term is defined under the applicable loan documents. The Company is actively working with its lenders to arrange mutually agreeable forbearance agreements to reduce its near-term cash utilization and improve liquidity.

The anticipated negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic activity and the hospitality industry continues to evolve. The crisis is expected to continue to impact the Company's financial results during the second quarter of 2020 and beyond.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $15.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 14.8% to $206.90 during the quarter.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $18.5 million for the quarter.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $7.5 million.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME

During the quarter, the Company recognized $3.6 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of December 2019 through February 2020 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 3.3%.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $141.8 million.

In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its previously announced 2020 common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of March 31, 2020, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.

  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 14.8% to $206.90 for all hotels on a 7.6% increase in ADR and a 20.8% decrease in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.

"The uncertainty and global concern as a result of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic have generated significant challenges to the hospitality industry," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic actions in response to the crisis have been focused on ensuring the safety of our associates and guests, protecting our hotels and maintaining adequate levels of liquidity. As we look forward, we are fortunate to have started the year with a very well positioned portfolio, including recent renovations, that we expect to begin to ramp up in the second half of this year. Our leverage strategy has coped well with the pandemic and we look forward to continuing to deleverage as positive operating cash flows resume and our hotels return to profitability."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Braemar will conduct a conference call on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 29, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13702343.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2020 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Friday, May 22, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the implied share price for the Company's common stock. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and investment strategy; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our ability to obtain future financing arrangements or restructure existing property level indebtedness; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; and the impact of technology on our operations and business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Investments in hotel properties, gross

$

1,794,504

$

1,791,174

Accumulated depreciation

(325,322)

(309,752)

Investments in hotel properties, net

1,469,182

1,481,422

Cash and cash equivalents

141,793

71,995

Restricted cash

45,418

58,388

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $220 and $153, respectively

13,834

19,053

Inventories

2,718

2,794

Prepaid expenses

6,603

4,992

Investment in OpenKey

1,885

1,899

Derivative assets

650

582

Other assets

15,446

13,018

Operating lease right-of-use assets

82,255

82,596

Intangible assets, net

4,924

5,019

Due from related parties, net

854

551

Due from third-party hotel managers

16,953

16,638

Total assets

$

1,802,515

$

1,758,947

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Indebtedness, net

$

1,134,488

$

1,058,486

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

87,440

94,919

Dividends and distributions payable

3,208

9,143

Due to Ashford Inc., net

3,248

4,344

Due to third-party hotel managers

1,663

1,685

Operating lease liabilities

61,064

61,118

Other liabilities

17,906

17,508

Total liabilities

1,309,017

1,247,203

5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,031,473 and 5,008,421 shares issued

107,352

106,920

and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

36,786

41,570

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 80,000,000 shares authorized:

Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and

16

16

December 31, 2019

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 33,510,912 and 32,885,217 shares issued and

335

329

outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

524,341

519,551

Accumulated deficit

(166,108)

(150,629)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company

358,584

369,267

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

(9,224)

(6,013)

Total equity

349,360

363,254

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,802,515

$

1,758,947

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

REVENUE

Rooms

$

70,468

$

76,731

Food and beverage

28,803

32,114

Other

18,249

19,663

Total hotel revenue

117,520

128,508

Other

-

5

Total revenue

117,520

128,513

EXPENSES

Hotel operating expenses:

Rooms

17,880

16,982

Food and beverage

23,901

22,210

Other expenses

42,090

38,895

Management fees

3,877

4,416

Total hotel operating expenses

87,748

82,503

Property taxes, insurance and other

7,660

7,460

Depreciation and amortization

18,338

16,686

Advisory services fee:

Base advisory fee

2,621

2,660

Reimbursable expenses

544

580

Incentive fee

-

1,314

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

1,904

1,470

Transaction costs

-

634

Corporate, general and administrative:

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

35

19

Other general and administrative

1,897

1,107

Total operating expenses

120,747

114,433

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(3,227)

14,080

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity

(40)

(50)

Interest income

129

362

Other income (expense)

(138)

(117)

Interest expense

(10,826)

(13,013)

Amortization of loan costs

(1,071)

(1,180)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees

-

(312)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

-

707

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

1,156

(872)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(14,017)

(395)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,370)

(927)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(15,387)

(1,322)

(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

572

(99)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

1,885

440

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(12,930)

(981)

Preferred dividends

(2,555)

(2,532)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(15,485)

$

(3,513)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

Basic:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.48)

$

(0.11)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

32,474

32,115

Diluted:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.48)

$

(0.11)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

32,474

32,115

Dividends declared per common share:

$

-

$

0.16

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(15,387)

$

(1,322)

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs

11,897

14,193

Depreciation and amortization

18,338

16,686

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,370

927

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

40

50

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(39)

(49)

EBITDA and EBITDAre

16,219

30,485

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)

207

119

Transaction and conversion costs

491

634

Other (income) expense

138

117

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees

-

312

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

-

(707)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,156)

872

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

1,985

1,528

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

613

71

Advisory services incentive fee

-

1,314

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

3

11

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

18,500

$

34,756

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(15,387)

$

(1,322)

(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

572

(99)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

1,885

440

Preferred dividends

(2,555)

(2,532)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(15,485)

(3,513)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

17,559

15,904

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(1,885)

(440)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

40

50

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(40)

(51)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

189

11,950

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends

1,730

1,707

Transaction and conversion costs

491

634

Other (income) expense

138

117

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits

213

225

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees

-

312

Amortization of loan costs

1,053

1,155

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

-

(707)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,156)

872

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

1,985

1,528

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

613

71

Advisory services incentive fee

-

1,314

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

3

11

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

5,259

$

19,189

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.12

$

0.44

Weighted average diluted shares

43,751

43,474

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

MARCH 31, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Fixed-

Floating-

Total

Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Rate

Rate

Debt

Debt

Debt

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2020

LIBOR + 2.75%

$

-

$

67,500

(1)

$

67,500

BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%

-

435,000

(2)

435,000

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

August 2021

LIBOR + 3.95%

-

42,500

(3)

42,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

-

51,000

51,000

BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

-

40,000

40,000

BAML secured revolving credit facility

N/A

October 2022

Base Rate(5) + 1.25% to 2.50%

or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

-

75,000

(4)

75,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%

-

100,000

100,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%

-

54,000

54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%

-

195,000

195,000

BAML

Pier House Resort

September 2024

LIBOR + 1.85%

-

80,000

80,000

Total

$

-

$

1,140,000

$

1,140,000

Percentage

-%

100.0%

100.0%

Weighted average interest rate

-%

3.31%

3.31%

All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility.

  1. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in April 2020.
  2. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
  3. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
  4. This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning October 2022. This secured revolving credit facility has a borrowing capacity of $75M.
  5. Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

MARCH 31, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Lender

Hotels

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

$

-

$

-

$

67,500

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

67,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville

-

-

51,000

-

-

-

51,000

BAML

Bardessono

-

-

40,000

-

-

-

40,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

-

-

-

98,000

-

-

98,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

-

-

-

-

54,000

-

54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton

-

-

-

-

195,000

-

195,000

Torrey Pines

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

-

-

-

-

42,500

-

42,500

BAML

Pier House Resort

-

-

-

-

80,000

-

80,000

BAML secured revolving credit

facility

N/A

-

-

-

75,000

-

75,000

BAML

See footnote 1

-

-

-

-

-

435,000

435,000

Principal due in future periods

$

- $

-

$

158,500

$

98,000

$

446,500

$

435,000

$

1,138,000

Scheduled amortization

-

500

1,000

500

-

-

2,000

payments remaining

Total indebtedness

$

-

$

500

$

159,500

$

98,500

$

446,500

$

435,000

$

1,140,000

  1. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended March 31,

Non-

Non-

Actual

comparable

Comparable

Actual

comparable

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

Adjustments

Adjustments

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

69,876

$

-

$

69,876

$

76,249

$

1,719

$

77,968

(8.36)%

(10.38)%

RevPAR

$

206.90

$

-

$

206.90

$

239.17

$

722.13

$

242.75

(13.49)%

(14.77)%

Occupancy

59.82%

-%

59.82%

75.48%

77.52%

75.50%

(20.75)%

(20.77)%

ADR

$

345.88

$

-

$

345.88

$

316.86

$

931.53

$

321.54

9.16 %

7.57 %

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
  3. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

116,731

$

128,026

(8.82)%

Non-comparable adjustments

-

2,671

Comparable total hotel revenue

$

116,731

$

130,697

(10.69)%

Hotel EBITDA

$

26,723

$

39,689

(32.67)%

Non-comparable adjustments

138

594

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

26,861

$

40,283

(33.32)%

Hotel EBITDA margin

22.89%

31.00%

(8.11)%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

23.01%

30.82%

(7.81)%

Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

957

$

1,866

(48.71)%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

25,766

$

37,823

(31.88)%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

25,904

$

38,417

(32.57)%

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
  3. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
  4. See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

Exhibit 1

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Hotel Total

Corporate /

Braemar Hotels

Allocated

& Resorts Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

(2,046)

$

(13,341)

$

(15,387)

Interest income

(62)

62

-

Interest expense

4,906

5,920

10,826

Amortization of loan cost

282

789

1,071

Depreciation and amortization

18,338

-

18,338

Income tax expense (benefit)

335

1,035

1,370

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

4,970

(4,970)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

26,723

(10,505)

16,218

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(957)

957

-

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

-

40

40

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

(39)

(39)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

25,766

$

(9,547)

$

16,219

Non-comparable adjustments

138

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

26,861

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
  3. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

Exhibit 1

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Hotel Total

Corporate /

Braemar Hotels

Allocated

& Resorts Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

16,470

$

(17,792)

$

(1,322)

Non-property adjustments

-

-

-

Interest income

(62)

62

-

Interest expense

4,856

8,157

13,013

Amortization of loan cost

345

835

1,180

Depreciation and amortization

16,686

-

16,686

Income tax expense (benefit)

115

812

927

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

1,279

(1,279)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

39,689

(9,205)

30,484

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(1,866)

1,866

-

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

-

50

50

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

(49)

(49)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

37,823

$

(7,338)

$

30,485

Non-comparable adjustments

594

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

40,283

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
  3. The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

Disclaimer

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 20:37:04 UTC
