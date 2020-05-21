Braemar Hotels & Resorts : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
DALLAS - May 21, 2020 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2020 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 with the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
COVID-19 UPDATE
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In the United States, federal and local government agencies implemented emergency declarations and issued restrictions on travel, implementation of social distancing protocols, stay at home orders, limitations on gatherings and mandates to close all non-essential businesses.
In response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Company is deploying numerous strategies and protocols to protect the health and safety of its employees, guests, partners, and communities where it operates. Additionally, the Company has taken steps to ensure that it has additional financial flexibility going forward to navigate this crisis, including:
Currently, the Company has temporarily suspended operations at 11 properties. The Company's remaining 2 properties are operating at reduced levels.
The Company worked proactively with its property managers to aggressively cut operating costs at its hotels ultimately resulting in an approximate 90% reduction in property-level staffing.
The Company has significantly reduced its planned spend for capital expenditures for the year from a range of $45-$65 million to a range of $15-$25 million.
The Company has suspended its common dividend conserving approximately $6 million per calendar quarter.
The Company has completely drawn down its $75 million credit facility.
The Company has taken proactive and aggressive actions to protect liquidity and reduce corporate expenses through compensation reductions and the curtailment of expenses resulting in an approximate 25% reduction in corporate G&A and reimbursable expenses.
The Company estimates that its current monthly cash utilization at its hotels given their current state of either having suspended operations or operating in a limited capacity is approximately $10
The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $142 million and restricted cash of $45 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager held reserves. The Company is currently working with its property managers and lenders in order to utilize lender and manager held reserves to fund operating shortfalls. At the end of the quarter, there was also $17 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is the Company's cash held by one of its property managers which is also available to fund hotel operating costs.
Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company did not make principal or interest payments on nearly all of its hotel loans, which constituted an "Event of Default" as such term is defined under the applicable loan documents. The Company is actively working with its lenders to arrange mutually agreeable forbearance agreements to reduce its near-term cash utilization and improve liquidity.
The anticipated negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic activity and the hospitality industry continues to evolve. The crisis is expected to continue to impact the Company's financial results during the second quarter of 2020 and beyond.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $15.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share.
Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 14.8% to $206.90 during the quarter.
Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDAre was $18.5 million for the quarter.
Capex invested during the quarter was $7.5 million.
UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME
During the quarter, the Company recognized $3.6 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of December 2019 through February 2020 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 3.3%.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $141.8 million.
In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its previously announced 2020 common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations.
PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of March 31, 2020, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.
Comparable RevPAR decreased 14.8% to $206.90 for all hotels on a 7.6% increase in ADR and a 20.8% decrease in occupancy.
HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.
"The uncertainty and global concern as a result of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic have generated significant challenges to the hospitality industry," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic actions in response to the crisis have been focused on ensuring the safety of our associates and guests, protecting our hotels and maintaining adequate levels of liquidity. As we look forward, we are fortunate to have started the year with a very well positioned portfolio, including recent renovations, that we expect to begin to ramp up in the second half of this year. Our leverage strategy has coped well with the pandemic and we look forward to continuing to deleverage as positive operating cash flows resume and our hotels return to profitability."
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Investments in hotel properties, gross
$
1,794,504
$
1,791,174
Accumulated depreciation
(325,322)
(309,752)
Investments in hotel properties, net
1,469,182
1,481,422
Cash and cash equivalents
141,793
71,995
Restricted cash
45,418
58,388
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $220 and $153, respectively
13,834
19,053
Inventories
2,718
2,794
Prepaid expenses
6,603
4,992
Investment in OpenKey
1,885
1,899
Derivative assets
650
582
Other assets
15,446
13,018
Operating lease right-of-use assets
82,255
82,596
Intangible assets, net
4,924
5,019
Due from related parties, net
854
551
Due from third-party hotel managers
16,953
16,638
Total assets
$
1,802,515
$
1,758,947
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Indebtedness, net
$
1,134,488
$
1,058,486
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
87,440
94,919
Dividends and distributions payable
3,208
9,143
Due to Ashford Inc., net
3,248
4,344
Due to third-party hotel managers
1,663
1,685
Operating lease liabilities
61,064
61,118
Other liabilities
17,906
17,508
Total liabilities
1,309,017
1,247,203
5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,031,473 and 5,008,421 shares issued
107,352
106,920
and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and
16
16
December 31, 2019
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 33,510,912 and 32,885,217 shares issued and
335
329
outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
524,341
519,551
Accumulated deficit
(166,108)
(150,629)
Total stockholders' equity of the Company
358,584
369,267
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
(9,224)
(6,013)
Total equity
349,360
363,254
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,802,515
$
1,758,947
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
REVENUE
Rooms
$
70,468
$
76,731
Food and beverage
28,803
32,114
Other
18,249
19,663
Total hotel revenue
117,520
128,508
Other
-
5
Total revenue
117,520
128,513
EXPENSES
Hotel operating expenses:
Rooms
17,880
16,982
Food and beverage
23,901
22,210
Other expenses
42,090
38,895
Management fees
3,877
4,416
Total hotel operating expenses
87,748
82,503
Property taxes, insurance and other
7,660
7,460
Depreciation and amortization
18,338
16,686
Advisory services fee:
Base advisory fee
2,621
2,660
Reimbursable expenses
544
580
Incentive fee
-
1,314
Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation
1,904
1,470
Transaction costs
-
634
Corporate, general and administrative:
Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation
35
19
Other general and administrative
1,897
1,107
Total operating expenses
120,747
114,433
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(3,227)
14,080
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity
(40)
(50)
Interest income
129
362
Other income (expense)
(138)
(117)
Interest expense
(10,826)
(13,013)
Amortization of loan costs
(1,071)
(1,180)
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
-
(312)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
-
707
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
1,156
(872)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(14,017)
(395)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1,370)
(927)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(15,387)
(1,322)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
572
(99)
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
1,885
440
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
(12,930)
(981)
Preferred dividends
(2,555)
(2,532)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(15,485)
$
(3,513)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.48)
$
(0.11)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
32,474
32,115
Diluted:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.48)
$
(0.11)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
32,474
32,115
Dividends declared per common share:
$
-
$
0.16
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(15,387)
$
(1,322)
Interest expense and amortization of loan costs
11,897
14,193
Depreciation and amortization
18,338
16,686
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,370
927
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
40
50
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
(39)
(49)
EBITDA and EBITDAre
16,219
30,485
Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)
207
119
Transaction and conversion costs
491
634
Other (income) expense
138
117
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
-
312
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments
-
(707)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
(1,156)
872
Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation
1,985
1,528
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
613
71
Advisory services incentive fee
-
1,314
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey
3
11
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
18,500
$
34,756
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(15,387)
$
(1,322)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
572
(99)
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
1,885
440
Preferred dividends
(2,555)
(2,532)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(15,485)
(3,513)
Depreciation and amortization on real estate
17,559
15,904
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
(1,885)
(440)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
40
50
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey
(40)
(51)
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
189
11,950
Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
1,730
1,707
Transaction and conversion costs
491
634
Other (income) expense
138
117
Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits
213
225
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
-
312
Amortization of loan costs
1,053
1,155
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments
-
(707)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
(1,156)
872
Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation
1,985
1,528
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
613
71
Advisory services incentive fee
-
1,314
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey
3
11
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
$
5,259
$
19,189
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
$
0.12
$
0.44
Weighted average diluted shares
43,751
43,474
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
MARCH 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Fixed-
Floating-
Total
Lender
Hotels
Maturity
Interest Rate
Rate
Rate
Debt
Debt
Debt
JPMorgan
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
April 2020
LIBOR + 2.75%
$
-
$
67,500
(1)
$
67,500
BAML
See footnote
June 2020
LIBOR + 2.16%
-
435,000
(2)
435,000
Apollo
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
August 2021
LIBOR + 3.95%
-
42,500
(3)
42,500
BAML
Hotel Yountville
May 2022
LIBOR + 2.55%
-
51,000
51,000
BAML
Bardessono
August 2022
LIBOR + 2.55%
-
40,000
40,000
BAML secured revolving credit facility
N/A
October 2022
Base Rate(5) + 1.25% to 2.50%
or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%
-
75,000
(4)
75,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
April 2023
LIBOR + 2.65%
-
100,000
100,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
January 2024
LIBOR + 2.10%
-
54,000
54,000
Prudential
Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines
February 2024
LIBOR + 1.70%
-
195,000
195,000
BAML
Pier House Resort
September 2024
LIBOR + 1.85%
-
80,000
80,000
Total
$
-
$
1,140,000
$
1,140,000
Percentage
-%
100.0%
100.0%
Weighted average interest rate
-%
3.31%
3.31%
All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility.
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in April 2020.
This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning October 2022. This secured revolving credit facility has a borrowing capacity of $75M.
Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
MARCH 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Lender
Hotels
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
Total
JPMorgan
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
$
-
$
-
$
67,500
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,500
BAML
Hotel Yountville
-
-
51,000
-
-
-
51,000
BAML
Bardessono
-
-
40,000
-
-
-
40,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
-
-
-
98,000
-
-
98,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
-
-
-
-
54,000
-
54,000
Prudential
Capital Hilton and Hilton
-
-
-
-
195,000
-
195,000
Torrey Pines
Apollo
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
-
-
-
-
42,500
-
42,500
BAML
Pier House Resort
-
-
-
-
80,000
-
80,000
BAML secured revolving credit
facility
N/A
-
-
-
75,000
-
75,000
BAML
See footnote 1
-
-
-
-
-
435,000
435,000
Principal due in future periods
$
- $
-
$
158,500
$
98,000
$
446,500
$
435,000
$
1,138,000
Scheduled amortization
-
500
1,000
500
-
-
2,000
payments remaining
Total indebtedness
$
-
$
500
$
159,500
$
98,500
$
446,500
$
435,000
$
1,140,000
This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Non-
Non-
Actual
comparable
Comparable
Actual
comparable
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
Adjustments
Adjustments
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
% Variance
% Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
$
69,876
$
-
$
69,876
$
76,249
$
1,719
$
77,968
(8.36)%
(10.38)%
RevPAR
$
206.90
$
-
$
206.90
$
239.17
$
722.13
$
242.75
(13.49)%
(14.77)%
Occupancy
59.82%
-%
59.82%
75.48%
77.52%
75.50%
(20.75)%
(20.77)%
ADR
$
345.88
$
-
$
345.88
$
316.86
$
931.53
$
321.54
9.16 %
7.57 %
NOTES:
The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
% Variance
Total hotel revenue
$
116,731
$
128,026
(8.82)%
Non-comparable adjustments
-
2,671
Comparable total hotel revenue
$
116,731
$
130,697
(10.69)%
Hotel EBITDA
$
26,723
$
39,689
(32.67)%
Non-comparable adjustments
138
594
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
26,861
$
40,283
(33.32)%
Hotel EBITDA margin
22.89%
31.00%
(8.11)%
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
23.01%
30.82%
(7.81)%
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
$
957
$
1,866
(48.71)%
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
25,766
$
37,823
(31.88)%
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
25,904
$
38,417
(32.57)%
NOTES:
The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
Exhibit 1
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Hotel Total
Corporate /
Braemar Hotels
Allocated
& Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(2,046)
$
(13,341)
$
(15,387)
Interest income
(62)
62
-
Interest expense
4,906
5,920
10,826
Amortization of loan cost
282
789
1,071
Depreciation and amortization
18,338
-
18,338
Income tax expense (benefit)
335
1,035
1,370
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
4,970
(4,970)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
26,723
(10,505)
16,218
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
(957)
957
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
40
40
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
(39)
(39)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
25,766
$
(9,547)
$
16,219
Non-comparable adjustments
138
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
26,861
NOTES:
The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
Exhibit 1
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Hotel Total
Corporate /
Braemar Hotels
Allocated
& Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
16,470
$
(17,792)
$
(1,322)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
Interest income
(62)
62
-
Interest expense
4,856
8,157
13,013
Amortization of loan cost
345
835
1,180
Depreciation and amortization
16,686
-
16,686
Income tax expense (benefit)
115
812
927
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
1,279
(1,279)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
39,689
(9,205)
30,484
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
(1,866)
1,866
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
50
50
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
(49)
(49)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
37,823
$
(7,338)
$
30,485
Non-comparable adjustments
594
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
40,283
NOTES:
The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
