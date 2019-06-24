Log in
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC

(BRAG)
Bragg Gaming : Growth Public Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

06/24/2019 | 08:36am EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 20th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0620VICPost

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

June 20th Participating Companies:

Company

Ticker(s)

Norsk Hydro ASA

(OTCQX: NHYDY | Oslo Børs: NHY)

Adventus Mining Corp.

(OTCQX: ADVZF | TSX-V: ADZN)

Bragg Gaming Group

(OTCQX: BRGGF | TSX-V: BRAG)

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd.

(OTCQX: PGMLF | London AIM: PGM)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.

(OTCQX: WLMS)

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

(OTCQX: HRVSF, CSE: HARV)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp.

(OTCQX: ISYRF | TSX: ITC)

CIBT Education Group

(OTCQX: MBAIF | TSX: MBA)

Zyla Life Sciences

(OTCQX: ZCOR)

AfterMaster, Inc.

((OTCQB: AFTM)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

(NASDAQ: PT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-public-company-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-300873154.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
