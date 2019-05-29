DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG achieves significant growth in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year



29.05.2019 / 08:30

BRAIN AG achieves significant growth in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year



Zwingenberg, Germany

29 May 2019



B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG, ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) today announced its results for the first half of financial year 2018/19. Accordingly, the BRAIN Group generated Group revenues of EUR 18.5 million in the reporting period from 1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019, compared with EUR 10.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Group revenues were thus 73% higher than in the previous year. At the same time, total operating performance improved by 60.7% from EUR 12.3 million to EUR 19.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of financial year 2018/19 improved by EUR 1.1 million year-on-year to EUR -1.7 million. In addition to the general business trend, this positive result was mainly influenced by two developments. In the first quarter of 2018/19, a number of milestone payments from collaboration projects were recorded, while in the second quarter of 2018/19, increased personnel costs related to the expansion of the three business units Nutrition & Health, Skin Care and Industrial BioSolutions took effect.

The BioIndustrial segment, which represents the product business and is key to achieving the growth targets of BRAIN Group, recorded a 102.1% increase in total revenues to EUR 13.7 million in the first half of 2018/19 compared to EUR 6.8 million in the previous year. In addition to organic growth, this was primarily due to the acquisition in March 2018 of a majority interest in the leading specialty enzyme producer Biocatalysts Ltd., United Kingdom. Adjusted EBITDA in the BioIndustrial segment improved from EUR 0.1 million in the previous year to EUR 1.4 million in the first half of financial year 2018/19.

The BioScience segment's total operating performance in the first half of 2018/19 grew by 10.4% from EUR 5.6 million in the prior-year period to EUR 6.2 million in the current financial year, primarily as a result of new contracts and follow-up projects. Adjusted EBITDA of the BioScience segment declined from EUR -2.9 million in the prior-year period to EUR -3.1 million, mainly due to the above-mentioned increase in personnel expenses.

"We are looking back on a successful first half of the 2018/19 financial year, with a significant 60.7% increase in total operating performance compared with the previous year. As in the first quarter of 2018/19, both business segments contributed to this growth. Our product scalable BioIndustrial segment again accounted for the lion's share of the increase in total operating performance. We see this as a clear confirmation of our strategy to realize our growth targets primarily by continuously increasing our product scalable business," says Dr Jürgen Eck, CEO of BRAIN AG.

"In view of the BRAIN Group's satisfactory financial figures for the first half of the year, we reiterate our aim of achieving a double-digit growth rate in total operating performance throughout the 2018/19 financial year," added Manfred Bender, CFO of BRAIN AG.

More detailed information on the quarterly financial results are available at www.brain-biotech.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications as part of the half-year report for the period ended 31 March 2019.



Key financials (first half of financial year 2018/19)

(in EUR million) 6M 6M 2018/19 2017/18 Revenues 18.5 10.7 Total operating performance1 19.8 12.3 BioScience 6.2 5.6 BioIndustrial 13.7 6.8 Adjusted EBITDA2 -1.7 -2.8 EBITDA -1.8 -3.7 Operating cash flow -2.9 -2.8 31.03.2019 30.09.2018 Cash & cash equivalents 18.5 25.5

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars. The BioScience segment comprises mainly of the research and development business with industrial partners (the "Tailor-Made Solutions" cooperation business), and the company's own research and development. The BioIndustrial segment consists mainly of the industrially scalable products business. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.



