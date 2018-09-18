Log in
BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG announces strategic research collaboration with BluCon Biotech GmbH

09/18/2018

DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG announces strategic research collaboration with BluCon Biotech GmbH

18.09.2018 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chemicals from Renewable Resources
BRAIN AG announces strategic research collaboration with BluCon Biotech GmbH

  • Joint R&D work aims at microbial strain development for the production of high-value chemicals including bioplastics
  • BRAIN provides comprehensive resources of its BioArchive and strain development expertise
  • BluCon Biotech contributes their respective production strains


Zwingenberg & Cologne, Germany
September 18, 2018


BRAIN AG, a German listed industrial biotechnology company, announces the start of a strategic research and development collaboration with BluCon Biotech GmbH. The objective of the joint research efforts is the identification and development of special microbial production strains. The collaboration will run several months with the option for extension and prolongation after reaching agreed milestones.

BluCon Biotech GmbH develops a consolidated bioprocess for the production of lactic acid from industrial or agricultural cellulosic waste based on the company's proprietary bacteria. BluCon's objective is to achieve very low production costs in order to allow the production of PLA-based bioplastic (poly lactic acid) at costs competitive to fossil fuel-based plastics.

The aim of the R&D collaboration is the further improvement of BluCon's microorganisms with classical biotechnologies enabling them to produce within their metabolisms the required product in a highly efficient manner.

"BRAIN is a key player in the field of industrial biotechnology for developing innovative solutions and products for various industries. We are very glad that we now have BRAIN as a strategic partner for our ambitious programme to commercialize the BluCon platform", says Dr Albrecht Läufer, CEO of BluCon Biotech GmbH.

"We are very experienced in industrial strain development programmes. Besides classical processes in aerobic production organisms, BRAIN also provides a comprehensive technology portfolio for the cultivation and genetic engineering of strictly anaerobic bacteria. We are committed to help our partner BluCon Biotech to improve the space time yield of the production strain in a short period of time", says BRAIN's Dr Martin Langer, EVP Corporate Development.


BžRžAžIžN
Biotechnology Research
And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg, Germany
www.brain-biotech.de
 
Contact Investor Relations
Dr. Martin Langer
Executive Vice President
Corporate Development
Tel.: +49-6251-9331-16
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.de
 
Contact Media
Thomas Deichmann
Head of Public Relations
Tel.: +49-6251-9331-72
E-Mail: td@brain-biotech.de
 
 
 
BluCon Biotech GmbH
Dr. Albrecht Läufer, CEO
Nattermannallee 1
50829 Cologne, Germany
https://blucon-biotech.com/.
E-Mail: albrecht.laeufer@blucon-biotech.com
 

About BRAIN

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience segment comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN's own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.


About BluCon

BluCon Biotech GmbH was established in June 2017 and is based at the Cologne BioCampus where it runs both research laboratories and offices. BluCon Biotech GmbH is currently developing a unique process that allows L-lactic acid to be produced at the lowest possible cost, which in turn paves the way for the production of PLA-based bioplastics (poly lactic acid) at prices competitive to their fossil fuel counterparts. Further information is available at https://blucon-biotech.com/.


18.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.de
Internet: www.brain-biotech.de
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724553  18.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
