Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk AG    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG (BNN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/10 03:57:53 am
12.6 EUR   +5.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG publishes annual report for financial year 2017/18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG publishes annual report for financial year 2017/18

10.01.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN AG publishes annual report for financial year 2017/18

Zwingenberg, Germany
10 January 2019

The bioeconomy company BRAIN AG today published its annual report 2017/18 including the detailed consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2017/18. Key figures about the business development were previously published by BRAIN on 14 December 2018.

Accordingly, the BRAIN Group increased its revenues by 12.2% from EUR 24.1 million to EUR 27.1 million. Total operating performance in the reporting period from 01 October 2017 to 30 September 2018 grew by 13.1% year-on-year from EUR 26.9 million to EUR 30.5 million. This was mainly due to the business activities of Biocatalysts Ltd. acquired on 17 March 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the financial year 2017/18 decreased from EUR -4.7 million in the previous year to EUR -5.4 million against the backdrop of lower fixed cost degression. The BioIndustrial segment, which is decisive for the achievement of the growth targets of the BRAIN Group and for the illustration of product business, made a positive adjusted EBITDA contribution of EUR 0.9 million. Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR -5.4 million compared with EUR -5.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

The annual report 2017/18 of BRAIN entitled "Living Networks" can be accessed at https://www.brain-biotech.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications. In addition to the audited group financials and management discussion, the report also provides insights into the competences of BRAIN Group and into selected research and development activities as well as into BRAIN's self-conception.

The 2017/18 financial year was the second full reporting cycle as a listed company, following BRAIN's IPO in February 2016. Regarding the development of the financial year 2017/18, Dr. Jürgen Eck, CEO of BRAIN AG says:

"BRAIN continues to grow and we are proud to have achieved in financial year 2017/18 a double-digit growth in total operating performance and revenues. Having established the three business units Nutrition & Health, Skin Care and Industrial BioSolutions in order to focus on the most promising application areas of industrial biotechnology and having created the new position of Chief Business Officer (CBO) to the management board supports the sustained growth of BRAIN, especially in the product business."

The main focus in the financial year 2018/19 continues to be on the BRAIN Group's growth, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. For the 2018/19 financial year the Management Board expects a positive business trend with a double-digit increase in total operating performance.

Further Information
BRAIN AG Annual Report 2017/18: https://www.brain-biotech.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Upon request, a printed copy of the annual report can be sent by mail.

About BRAIN

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN's own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.

BžRžAžIžN
Biotechnology Research
And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
www.brain-biotech.de/en/  
 
Investor Relations Contact
Dr. Martin Langer
Executive Vice President
Corporate Development
Tel.: +49-6251-9331-16
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.de
 
Media Contact
Thomas Deichmann
Head of Public Relations
Tel.: +49-6251-9331-72
E-Mail: td@brain-biotech.de

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN AG and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There are numerous factors which could influence the future performance by and future developments at BRAIN AG and the BRAIN group of companies. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. BRAIN AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


10.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.de
Internet: www.brain-biotech.de
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764721  10.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH &
03:05aB.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN AG publishes annual report for fina..
EQ
03:04aBRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : AG publishes annual report for financial ..
PU
01/02B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2018BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : achieves double-digit growth in total ope..
PU
2018B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN achieves double-digit growth in tot..
EQ
2018BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : Global beverage company joins BRAIN's new..
PU
2018B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Nature-based freshness and product stabil..
EQ
2018B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Nature-based beverage solutions - Suntory..
EQ
2018BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : Suntory Beverage & Food Europe and BRAIN ..
PU
2018B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Manfred Bender set to join BRAIN AG's Man..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 28,6 M
EBIT 2018 -6,15 M
Net income 2018 -7,60 M
Finance 2018 15,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,06x
EV / Sales 2019 5,60x
Capitalization 217 M
Chart BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG
Duration : Period :
Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,4 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Eck Chief Executive Officer
Ludger Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bender Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Peter Koller Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Körfgen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG11.52%250
HENKEL1.40%44 588
ECOLAB1.05%42 493
SIKA AG-3.37%17 393
SYMRISE6.73%9 841
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.