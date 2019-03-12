DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Alliance

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Natural-based sweeteners and sweet taste enhancers - Global beverage company has joined the DOLCE program



12.03.2019 / 08:30

Natural-based sweeteners and sweet taste enhancers

Global beverage company has joined the DOLCE program

New member gains access to DOLCE sweet solutions in the field of beverages

DOLCE program for great tasting, natural sugar reduction

Zwingenberg, Potsdam (Germany)La Madeleine Cedex (France)12 March 2019The bioeconomy company BRAIN AG, the natural product specialist AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH and Roquette, a global leader in specialty food ingredients from plant-based raw materials - together the DOLCE core team - announce today, that a new CPGC member (Consumer Product Goods Company) has joined the DOLCE partnership for natural-based sweetening solutions. The new partner is a globally operating European beverage company with a wide variety of brands. The new partner gains access to DOLCE sweet solutions in the field of beverages.

The goal of the DOLCE partnership is to provide next generation natural-based sweetening solutions for healthier food and beverages. The interest of CPGC members is to integrate innovative and all natural DOLCE sweet solutions into their own consumer products to address the need for sugar reduction in the global food and beverage markets. A DOLCE partnership allows CPGC members to formulate the natural-based sweetening solutions within their specific product matrixes for their own product portfolio. The goal is to secure the best tasting, naturally sweet solutions. Further details of the partnership are not disclosed.

Since the launch of the DOLCE program in August 2016 active members selected significant product categories. Based on joint efforts, the DOLCE core team announced in March 2018 that it reached a major milestone. The team had identified and characterized more than 25 natural-based sucrose sweet taste enhancers and natural-based high intensity sweeteners. These novel compounds are shared only with DOLCE members.