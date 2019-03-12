DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Alliance
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Natural-based sweeteners and sweet taste enhancers - Global beverage company has joined the DOLCE program
12.03.2019 / 08:30
Natural-based sweeteners and sweet taste enhancers
Global beverage company has joined the DOLCE program
- New member gains access to DOLCE sweet solutions in the field of beverages
- DOLCE program for great tasting, natural sugar reduction
Zwingenberg, Potsdam (Germany)
La Madeleine Cedex (France)
12 March 2019
The bioeconomy company BRAIN AG, the natural product specialist AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH and Roquette, a global leader in specialty food ingredients from plant-based raw materials - together the DOLCE core team - announce today, that a new CPGC member (Consumer Product Goods Company) has joined the DOLCE partnership for natural-based sweetening solutions. The new partner is a globally operating European beverage company with a wide variety of brands. The new partner gains access to DOLCE sweet solutions in the field of beverages.
The goal of the DOLCE partnership is to provide next generation natural-based sweetening solutions for healthier food and beverages. The interest of CPGC members is to integrate innovative and all natural DOLCE sweet solutions into their own consumer products to address the need for sugar reduction in the global food and beverage markets. A DOLCE partnership allows CPGC members to formulate the natural-based sweetening solutions within their specific product matrixes for their own product portfolio. The goal is to secure the best tasting, naturally sweet solutions. Further details of the partnership are not disclosed.
Since the launch of the DOLCE program in August 2016 active members selected significant product categories. Based on joint efforts, the DOLCE core team announced in March 2018 that it reached a major milestone. The team had identified and characterized more than 25 natural-based sucrose sweet taste enhancers and natural-based high intensity sweeteners. These novel compounds are shared only with DOLCE members.
The DOLCE core team continues to pursue additional partnerships for remaining product categories and is open for new potential members in various categories. The DOLCE program is currently offered to the food and beverage industry.
About BRAIN
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars. The BioScience segment comprises mainly of the research and development business with industrial partners (the "Tailor-Made Solutions" cooperation business), and the company's own research and development. The BioIndustrial segment consists mainly of the industrially scalable products business. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.
About AnalytiCon Discovery
AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH is a global market leader in the area of compound libraries containing fully analyzed structures. Located on the Potsdam Biotech Campus, the company offers services for every stage of the supply chain for natural product-based (NP-based) substance discoveries and developments. Innovative technology concepts enable high-grade partnerships with globally operating companies from the pharmaceutical, food manufacturing and cosmetics industries. AnalytiCon Discovery enjoys access to around 15 percent of all natural compounds known worldwide, as well as to thousands of structures that have not yet been published. AnalytiCon Discovery has been a member of the BRAIN Group since 2013. Further information is available at www.ac-discovery.com.
About Roquette: "Offering the best of Nature"
Roquette is a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a pioneer of new vegetal proteins. In collaboration with its customers and partners, the Group addresses current and future societal challenges by unlocking the potential of Nature to offer the best ingredients for Food, Nutrition and Health markets. Each of these ingredients responds to unique and essential needs, and they enable healthier lifestyles. Thanks to a constant drive for innovation and a long-term vision, the Group is committed to improving the well-being of millions of people all over the world while taking care of resources and territories. Roquette currently operates in over 100 countries, has a turnover of around 3.2 billion euros and employs 8,300 people worldwide. Further information is available at www.roquette.com.
BžRžAžIžN
Biotechnology Research
And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg, Germany
www.brain-biotech.de
AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH
Hermannswerder Haus 17
14473 Potsdam, Germany
www.ac-discovery.com
Media Contact
Thomas Deichmann
Head of Public Relations
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-72
td@brain-biotech.de
Corporate Develop. & IR Contact
Dr. Martin Langer
Executive Vice President
Corporate Development
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-16
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
ir@brain-biotech.de
Roquette
101 avenue de la République
59564 La Madeleine Cedex
France
www.roquette.com
Media Contact
Carole Petitjean
Corporate Communications
Tel: +33 3 21 63 36 00
carole.petitjean@roquette.com
