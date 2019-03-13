Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk AG    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG

(BNN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 04:50am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2019 / 09:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kellinghusen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.52 EUR 631.20 EUR
10.56 EUR 1795.20 EUR
10.58 EUR 4189.68 EUR
10.70 EUR 1112.80 EUR
10.72 EUR 16080.00 EUR
10.80 EUR 83916.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.7725 EUR 107724.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49567  13.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH &
04:50aB.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/12BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : Global beverage company has joined the DO..
PU
03/12B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Natural-based sweeteners and sweet taste ..
EQ
03/07B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Annual General Meeting of BRAIN AG resolv..
EQ
02/28B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN AG starts the 2018/19 financial yea..
EQ
02/26B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/24B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN AG proposes Supervisory Board candi..
EQ
01/10B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN AG publishes annual report for fina..
EQ
01/10BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : AG publishes annual report for financial ..
PU
01/02B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36,0 M
EBIT 2019 -4,80 M
Net income 2019 -6,03 M
Finance 2019 13,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,27x
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG
Duration : Period :
Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,1 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Eck Chief Executive Officer
Ludger Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bender Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Peter Koller Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Körfgen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG4.28%229
ECOLAB INC.16.04%48 995
HENKEL-6.06%41 877
SIKA AG8.11%18 884
SYMRISE23.01%11 991
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 640
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.