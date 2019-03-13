B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.03.2019 / 09:47
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Georg
|Last name(s):
|Kellinghusen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.52 EUR
|631.20 EUR
|10.56 EUR
|1795.20 EUR
|10.58 EUR
|4189.68 EUR
|10.70 EUR
|1112.80 EUR
|10.72 EUR
|16080.00 EUR
|10.80 EUR
|83916.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.7725 EUR
|107724.8800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
|
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|
|64673 Zwingenberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.de
|
