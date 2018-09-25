Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk AG    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG (BNN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk : BioXtractor short-listed twice for the 2018 Global Game Changers Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 09:04am CEST

BRAIN's BioXtractor, a mobile tech-scale operation unit for the safe biological extraction of precious metals from various waste and side streams, was completed in the summer of 2017. At the 2018 Global Game Changers Awards, a cross-sectoral award platform advancing the UN's global goals for sustainable development, the technology was honoured as a finalist in not just one, but two categories. In the 'Circular Breakthrough' category, BRAIN submitted an entry for the competition on its own accord. The jury short-listed BRAIN in this category together with another four contestants. In addition to the company's own submission, the jury members also decided to grant BRAIN, just as it did two other companies, a place in the 'Corporates for Good' category final round for that seminal research breakthrough.

The Global Game Changers Awards are set against the backdrop of the 17 goals for sustainable development adopted by the UN in 2015 to overcome challenges such as poverty and inequality by 2030. The Global Game Changers Awards, jointly launched in 2017 by Innovators Magazine and Newsquest Media, is presented to pioneers from all over the world who are making important contributions to achieving what Ban Ki-moon, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, called a 'blueprint for a better future'.

The protagonists of the biological process solution in BRAIN's BioXtractor are microorganisms which were identified from the company's own BioArchive and further developed in the laboratory. These bacteria process secondary raw materials such as waste incineration ashes or electronic scrap and extract precious metals with high yields, depending on the source material and target metal. The biological process solution can also be used in traditional mining operations.

Rachel McTavish, a TV journalist and host of the awards ceremony held in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, on 12 September said: 'BRAIN is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology. It takes a cross-disciplinary approach, to build a bridge between different technical fields and provide valuable products for the bio-based industry and consumer market.'

Dr Esther Gabor, Green & Urban Mining Programme Manager at BRAIN, said: 'Even though we did not fetch a 'gold medal' at the end of the day, we are very proud to be honoured twice as a finalist at the Global Game Changers Awards. In an interdisciplinary team made up of biologists, engineers, process technicians and laboratory assistants, we are looking into biological processes that may help keep valuable metals in the value chain in the long term. Such a circular economy fully addresses the targets of a sustainable bioeconomy.'

Further information:

Innovators Magazine: https://www.innovatorsmag.com/
BRAIN BioXtractor
Biobased Metal Extraction for the Circular Economy
BRAIN AG and CyPlus GmbH develop disruptive technologies for biological processing of precious metal ores
Research project involving BRAIN paves the way for low-impact copper production through bio-leaching

About BRAIN

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this 'Toolbox of Nature' are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience segment comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN's own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.

Disclaimer

BRAIN - Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 07:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH &
09:04aBRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : BioXtractor short-listed twice for the 20..
PU
09/18B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN AG announces strategic research col..
EQ
09/18BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : AG announces strategic research collabora..
PU
08/31BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : AG reports growth for the first nine mont..
PU
08/31B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : BRAIN AG reports growth for the first nin..
EQ
08/30B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Natural-based Sweeteners - DOLCE core tea..
EQ
08/30BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : DOLCE core team announces membership chan..
PU
08/22B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Biological Wound Care - BRAIN AG announce..
EQ
08/22BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : AG announces the creation of SolasCure Lt..
PU
08/07BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK : Frank Goebel, CFO of BRAIN AG, has asked ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 28,6 M
EBIT 2018 -6,15 M
Net income 2018 -6,27 M
Finance 2018 17,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,8x
EV / Sales 2019 9,18x
Capitalization 325 M
Chart BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG
Duration : Period :
Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,1 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Eck Chief Executive Officer
Ludger Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Goebel Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Peter Koller Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Körfgen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RCH & INFO NETWK AG-21.24%382
HENKEL-5.44%50 574
ECOLAB17.74%46 051
SIKA AG0.00%21 187
SYMRISE7.90%11 977
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.