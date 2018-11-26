Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk : Suntory Beverage & Food Europe and BRAIN AG start Joint Development Program

Log in
11/26/2018 | 08:55am CET

The bioeconomy pioneer BRAIN AG and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE), the regional division of Suntory Beverage & Food operating in the non-alcoholic beverage business in EMEA through a broad variety of brands, announced today the start of a Joint Development Program to develop new natural beverage solutions for specified product categories of SBFE's portfolio. The joint development activities will address growing demands for new varieties of natural ingredients in beverages.

Suntory Beverage & Food Europe will have worldwide privileged access to the jointly discovered and developed natural matrices for agreed beverage fields. The industry partners have agreed on a time-plan with cost compensation milestone-payments for BRAIN. The partners aim at first product launches within up to three years. BRAIN is meant to finally deliver the nature-based solutions for the production of beverages at SBFE's facilities.The cooperation partners have agreed to not disclose further financial or content details of the cooperation.

About BRAIN

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this 'Toolbox of Nature' are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN's own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.

About Suntory Beverage & Food Europe

Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, part of Suntory Group is the third largest worldwide drinks company. SBFE is a group of 3800 employees working across four business units in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Caribbean. SBFE owns a large portfolio of soft-drinks brands, answering all consumer expectations. To achieve the mission, revolutionize drinking, our brands cover all segments: still and carbonated fruit-based drinks, tonics, juices, nectars, concentrates and even sports drinks and celebratory drinks for children. Many products have leading positions in their respective national markets. SBFE group's brands are local, unique, with strong individual characters, instantly recognized and loved by our consumers. The consumers are the foundation on which the company is built. Further information is available at www.suntorybeverageandfood-europe.com.

Disclaimer

BRAIN - Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG published this content on 26 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2018 07:55:01 UTC
