Brain Biotechnology RCH & Info Netwk : Suntory Beverage & Food Europe and BRAIN AG start Joint Development Program

The bioeconomy pioneer BRAIN AG and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE), the regional division of Suntory Beverage & Food operating in the non-alcoholic beverage business in EMEA through a broad variety of brands, announced today the start of a Joint Development Program to develop new natural beverage solutions for specified product categories of SBFE's portfolio. The joint development activities will address growing demands for new varieties of natural ingredients in beverages.

Suntory Beverage & Food Europe will have worldwide privileged access to the jointly discovered and developed natural matrices for agreed beverage fields. The industry partners have agreed on a time-plan with cost compensation milestone-payments for BRAIN. The partners aim at first product launches within up to three years. BRAIN is meant to finally deliver the nature-based solutions for the production of beverages at SBFE's facilities.The cooperation partners have agreed to not disclose further financial or content details of the cooperation.

