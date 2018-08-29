BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics : to Provide Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright & Co 20th Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Investor Conference, taking place September 4-6, 2018, at the St. Regis New York Hotel.



Presentation Details: Date:

Time:

Speaker:

Webcast: Thursday, September 6

5:00 PM Eastern Time

Ralph Kern, MD., MHSc., Chief Operating and Chief Medical Officer

https://goo.gl/uWRdkU

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn® has been administered to approximately 100 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the US, a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn® compared with placebo. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

CONTACTS

Media:Uri Yablonka

Chief Business Officer

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Phone: 646-666-3188

uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6979

mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

