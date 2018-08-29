BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics : to Provide Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright & Co 20th Annual Investor Conference

Log in
08/29/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Investor Conference, taking place September 4-6, 2018, at the St. Regis New York Hotel.

Presentation Details:
Date:
Time:
Speaker:
Webcast: 		Thursday, September 6
5:00 PM Eastern Time
Ralph Kern, MD., MHSc., Chief Operating and Chief Medical Officer
https://goo.gl/uWRdkU

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn® has been administered to approximately 100 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the US, a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn® compared with placebo. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

CONTACTS
Media:Uri Yablonka
Chief Business Officer
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
Phone: 646-666-3188
uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 646-597-6979
mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Disclaimer

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:16:07 UTC
