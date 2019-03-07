Log in
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC

(BCLI)
BrainStorm to Host Business Update Conference Call

03/07/2019 | 04:01am EST

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 12th, at 08:30am Eastern Daylight Time, to update shareholders on the Company’s overall business developments. 

Tuesday, March 12, 2018 @ 8:30am Eastern Daylight Time

US Toll Free: 1-877-423-9813

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8573

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247

Webcast Audio Link:  https://goo.gl/tG7DYn

Replay Dial-In Numbers
US Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13688535
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11:59 PM

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.            
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Safe-Harbor Statements       
Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

CONTACTS
Media:
Sean Leous
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.646.677.1839
Email:  sean.leous@icrinc.com

Investors:
Marcy Beth Nanus
Solebury Trout
Phone: +1.646.378.2927
Email: MNanus@troutgroup.com

download.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
