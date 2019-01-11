BrainStorm to Present NurOwn® Phase 3 Study Update at the 9th Annual California ALS Research Summit in Irvine, CA

NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today announced that Ralph Kern MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will provide a clinical update for the ongoing phase 3 pivotal trial of NurOwn® in ALS patients at the 9th Annual California ALS Research Summit in Irvine, California.



The California ALS Research Summit is an annual meeting of researchers, investigators, clinicians, biotech companies, government representatives, partner organizations, and advocates in ALS and related fields in California.

9 th Annual California ALS Research Summit Details:

Date: Friday, January 11, 2019

Time: 2:00-2:30pm Pacific Time

Location: Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center of the National Academy of Sciences

Agenda: https://sites.google.com/a/alsagoldenwest.org/california-als-research-summit/schedule

About NurOwn®

NurOwn® (autologous MSC-NTF) cells represent a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm is currently conducting a Phase 3 pivotal trial of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA acceptance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and plans to start enrollment in early 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .

Safe-Harbor Statements

