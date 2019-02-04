Log in
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC (BCLI)
BrainStorm to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Extracellular Vesicles in Diagnostics & Therapeutics Symposium

02/04/2019 | 08:23am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Chaim Lebovits, CEO, will provide a corporate presentation at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 11, 2019 in New York City. The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies.

Ralph Kern MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer will present a poster at the Extracellular Vesicles in Diagnostics & Therapeutics Symposium on February 19, 2019 in New York City. Presented by The New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS), The Extracellular Vesicles in Diagnostics & Therapeutics Symposium will review the most recent advances in Research & Development and the increasing impact of EVs on Diagnostics and Drug Development for Cancer, Neurodegenerative Disease and Cardiovascular Disease.

 
2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference Details:
Date:     Monday, February 11, 2019
Presenter: Chaim Lebovits, CEO
Time: 10:15 AM Eastern Standard Time
Location: New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square 
Webcast:   https://goo.gl/nggSJK 
 
Extracellular Vesicles in Diagnostics & Therapeutics Symposium Details:
Date:   Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Presenter: Ralph Kern MD, MHSc, COO & CMO
Poster: Development of MSC-NTF (NurOwn®) Derived Exosomes for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Time:   4:15 PM Eastern Standard Time
Location: The New York Academy of Sciences, 7 World Trade Center, Floor 40 
  

Investor Meetings
BrainStorm senior management will be hosting institutional investor meetings at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. Please use the Investor contact information provided below to schedule a meeting.  

About NurOwn® Technology Platform
NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm is currently conducting a Phase 3 pivotal trial (NCT03280056) of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm recently received U.S. FDA acceptance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) in progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and plans to start enrollment in early 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.  
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Safe-Harbor Statements     
Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

CONTACTS

Media:
Joseph Petroziello
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
Phone: +1.215.485.6797
Email: JP@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:
Marcy Beth Nanus
Solebury Trout
Phone: +1.646.378.2927
Email: MNanus@troutgroup.com

download.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
