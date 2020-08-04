Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics : Company non-confidential Presentation August 2020

Log in
08/04/2020 | 10:52am EDT

Brainstorm

Cell Therapeutics

July 2020 I NASDAQ: BCLI

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

2020 Corporate Presentation I 2

Brainstorm At-a-Glance

A leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases

NASDAQ

BCLI

HEADQUARTERS

New York, NY

R&D CENTER

Israel

MANUFACTURING SITES

Dana Farber Cancer Institute, City of Hope

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

42

SHARES OUSTANDING

29,440,732 (as of May 4, 2020)

MARKET CAP

~$439.55 million (as of July 28, 2020)

CASH & LIQUIDITY

~$18 million (as of March 31, 2020)

3

NurOwn®

A unique cell therapy product

Autologous and convenient

NurOwn® autologous cell therapy

uses the patient's own cells

  • Safety and cell persistence

Cryopreservation creates an 'off-the- shelf' product for each patient

A single bone marrow harvest creates several years of therapy

Short cycle time, 7 days from thawing to injection in the clinic

Consistent and reliable

No animal proteins, antibiotics, genetic modifications or viral vectors are used in the manufacturing process

NurOwn® is culture-rescued creating very high cell viability and consistent performance characteristics

Cell potency release criteria

Platform technology

Consistent biology observed in- vitro and in-vivo

  • Neurodegenerative disease animal models
  • Human biomarker studies

Neuroprotection, neurotrophic support and immunomodulation confirmed in phase 2 ALS trial

Safety experience is growing across indications

4

NurOwn®

Transforming the Treatment of ALS and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases

One Platform, Multiple Indications

NurOwn® autologous cell therapy platform is broadly applicable

ALS, Progressive MS, Alzheimer's

Disease

Robust IP

Strong global presence with experienced executive team

Flagship Program in ALS

Phase 3 fully enrolled

  • Top-linedata expected in Q4 2020

Phase 2 provides clinical proof of concept in ALS

Agreement with FDA supporting regulatory pathway to approval

Diversified Clinical Pipeline

Phase 2 progressive MS ongoing

  • Top-linedata expected Q4 2020
  • No DSMB safety concerns or protocol changes

Phase 2 in prodromal to mild AD planned for 2H 2020

  • Protocol submitted for EU regulatory approval in Q2 2020

ALS: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; MS: Multiple sclerosis, AD: Alzheimer's disease

5

Brainstorm Senior Leadership Team

Chaim Lebovits

Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc

Chief Executive Officer

President & Chief Medical Officer

David Setboun, PharmD, MBA

Preetam Shah, PhD, MBA

EVP & Operating Officer

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Stacy Lindborg, PhD

Revital Aricha, PhD

EVP & Head of Global Clinical Research

VP Research & Development

Yossef Levy, PhD

Mary Kay Turner

VP Cell Production

VP Patient Advocacy & Gov. Affairs

Arturo Araya, MBA

Chief Commercial Officer

Uri Yablonka

EVP & Chief Business Officer

Yael Gothelf, PhD

VP Scientific & Regulatory Affairs

Susan Ward, PhD

Head of Clinical Operations

6

Brainstorm's Growing Pipeline

Indication

Preclinical

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Next Milestones

NurOwn® MSC-NTF Cells Platform

ALS

Progressive MS

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Huntington's Disease

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Peripheral Nerve Injury

MSC-NTF Cell Exosome Platform

ARDS

Q4'20E

Top-line data

Q4'20E

Top-line data

CTA: Q2'20E

Phase 2: 2H'20E

ARDS: Acute respiratory distress syndrome

7

NurOwn® Technology Platform

Best-in-class autologous cell therapy

8

NurOwn® Manufacturing: Fast, Consistent and Reproducible

  1. Harvesting: Outpatient procedure for collection of patient's bone marrow sample
  2. Isolation & Expansion: Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) isolated from the total bone marrow sample and MSCs expanded ex-vivo (12 days)
  3. Cryopreservation: Creates an off the shelf product for each patient, enabling retreatment for up to 3 years.
  4. NurOwn Production: MSCs are thawed, expanded, and induced to differentiate into MSC-NTF cells optimized to secrete neurotrophic factors. (7 days)
  5. NurOwn Administration: MSC-NTF cells are CSF delivered back into patient at or near the site of damage

Total time from harvest to treatment is 19 days

CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid

9

NurOwn® Effect on MSC-NTF Neurotrophic Factors

n=28 ALS Patients

cells)

1500

GDNF

1800

6

1200

(pg/10

900

600

GDNF

300

0

-300

MSC

MSC-NTF

cells)

VEGF

80

60

6

(ng/10

40

VEGF

20

0

MSC

MSC-NTF

cells)

BDNF

5000

4000

6

(pg/10

3000

2000

BDNF

1000

0

MSC

MSC-NTF

HGF

100

cells)

80

60

6

(ng/10

40

20

HGF

0

MSC

MSC-NTF

GDNF: Glial cell line derived neurotrophic factor; BDNF: Brain-derived neurotrophic factor; VEGF: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor; HGF: Hepatocyte growth factor.

Data from ALS Phase 1/2 and Phase 2a studies.

10

NurOwn® Promotes Expansion of Anti-inflammatory Treg Cells

A 2.2

A 2.2

Post-transplantPost-transplant

B 2.2

B 2.2

Post-transplant

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

lymphocytes

1.6

lymphocytes

1.6

lymphocytes

1.6

lymphocytes

1.6

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

%CD4+CD25+

%CD4+CD25+

%CD4+CD25+

%CD4+CD25+

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Baseline

Baseline4h

1 day4h

1 month1day

3 months1month 63monthsmonths 6 months

Baseline

4h

1 day

1 month

3 months

6 months

Mean percentageMeanofpercentageCD4+CD25+of CD4+CD25+lymphocytes lymphocytes

Mean percentage of CD4+CD25+ lymphocytes

eFigureeFigure4.Longitudinal4. LongitudinalFollow-upFollowofthe-up Changesofthe Changesin Volumein Volumeofthe MusclofthesMusclof thes of the T RegulatoryArmsCellsbyArms3DIncreasedVolumetricby 3D VolumetricinAnalysisPhase 1/2aAnalysisUsing MRIUsing MRI

Mean percentageMean± SEMperceMeantageof peripheralpercentage± SEMbloodof±lymphocytesperipheralSEMof periphbloodstainedrallymphpositivebl dcytesforlymphocytesCD4stainedand CD25positivestainedsurfaceforpositivemarkersCD4 andfor(doubleCD425staining)andurfaceCD25usingurfaceFACS analysis, in ALS

patients treatedmarkerswith MSC(doublemarkers-NTF cells,taining)(doublin thestuPhase1/2ingining)FACSustrialnganalysis,(A)FACSand in intheanalyALSPhasei , pin2atientsALS(B) studyreatpatienatdtheswiindicatedrhatedMSCwith-preNTF- MSC(baseline)c lls,-NTFinandthecellpost,-itreatmenthtime-points. Phase1/2 trialPhase1/2(A) andtrialin(Athe)andPhasein the2a Phase(B) study2a (atB)thestudyindicaat thed indicatedpre- (baseline)pre- (basndeline)post-treatmentndpost-treatmtim- ent time-

points. points.

JAMA Neurol. 2016;73(3):337-344.

11

NurOwn® in vitro Induction of Regulatory T cells

PBMC only

PBMC co-cultured with

PBMC co-cultured with

PBMC only

MSC-NTF

PBMC co-cultured with MSC-NTF

T Regulatory Cells Increased In-vitro

Representative FACS analysis of double positive FoxP3 and CD25 cells in a gate of CD4+cells showing an increase of regulatory T cells (CD4+ CD25+FoxP3+), after co-culture of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMC) with MSC-NTF cells (right panel).

JAMA Neurol. 2016;73(3):337-344.

12

NurOwn® MOA: Broadly Applicable Across Neurodegenerative Diseases

Underlying pathologies

of ALS, MS, and AD

Neuronal Degeneration

Astrocyte Dysfunction and Loss of

Neurotrophic Support

Neuroinflammation and

Microglial Activation

NurOwn MSC-NTF MOAs

Neuroprotection

Reduces CSF Caspase-3

Enhanced delivery of NTFs

Increases CSF VEGF, HGF, LIF, BDNF, GDNF

Immunomodulation

Reduces CSF MCP-1,SDF-1,CHIT-1

ALS: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; pMS: Progressive multiple sclerosis; AD: Alzheimer's Disease; MOAs: Mechanisms of action; Sources: Prion. 2013 Jan 1; 7(1): 47-54. Front Immunol. 2018; 9: 217. J Neurosci Res 2017 Dec

95(12):2430-2447. Brain. 2018 Sep 1;141(9):2561-2575. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2011 Dec; 9(4):

559-573. Front Neurosci. 2010; 4: 32. Int J Mol Sci. 2012; 13(10): 13713-13725. Lancet Neurol. 2015 Apr; 14(4): 388-405. Curr Pharm Des.

2017 23(5):693-730. Front Immunol. 2017; 8: 1005. J Neuroinflammation. 2019 Feb 21 16(1):46.

13

NurOwn® for the Treatment of

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

14

ALS: High Unmet Medical Need

Disease and

Progressive neurological disorder with many symptoms including progressive muscle weakness, difficulty

Symptoms

breathing, and death. Severity of collective symptoms is measured via the ALSFRS-R functional score

Life

3 - 5 years from diagnosis; median survival from diagnosis ~30 months

Expectancy

30,000 patients in the U.S.

Prevalence

450,000 patients globally

Most likely to effect males over 50+ years of age

Current

Riluzole: No observed effect on function (ALSFRS-R score); Improves 18 month survival by ~3 months

Standard of

Edaravone: Reduces rate of ALSFRS-R decline (~33%) over 6 months, approved by FDA in 2017

Care

Sources: ALS Association (https://www.als.org/understanding-als) National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/)

15

NurOwn® in ALS: 10+ Years Clinical Development

of Study Participants

26

200

48

#

Phase 1/2

Phase 2

Phase 3

Q4 2020

ALS US Phase 3

Topline Data

2007

2010

2014

2017

2019

Readout

NurOwn

ALS

ALS

ALS

ALS

Preclinical

Phase 1/2a

US Phase 2

US Phase 3

US Phase 3

Development

Open label

Randomized trial

Randomized trial

Fully Enrolled

16

Primary Endpoint ALS Functional Rating Scale - Revised (ALSFRS-R)

Validated and Regulatory Accepted Measure of ALS Function

48-point scale with 4 domains

  • Respiratory, fine motor, bulbar, gross motor
  • 12 different items (scored 0-4) - rate of disease progression over time

Validated approvable questionnaire-based tool

  • Used as basis for approval of Radicava in 2017with mean score change at 24 weeks as primary endpoint
  • Data from the PRO-ACT database shows the average rate of ALSFRS-R decline is 1.02 points/month2
  • Change in ALSFRS-R slope (rate of disease progression) >20- 25% is clinically meaningful1

Primary endpoint for Phase 2 and Phase 3

  • Phase 2: change in rate of disease progression (ALSFRS-R slope) determined at 24-weeks.3
  • Phase 3: Responder analysis - change in ALSFRS slope at 28-

weeks.

Link

Respiratory Function

  • Dyspnea
  • Orthopnea
  • Respiratory insufficiency

Fine Motor Function

  • Writing
  • Cutting food, using utensils
  • Dressing and hygiene

Bulbar Function

  • Speech
  • Salivation
  • Swallowing

Gross Motor Function

  • Turning in bed and adjusting bedclothes
  • Walking
  • Climbing Stairs

1.

Castrillo-Viguera C, Grasso DL, Simpson E, et al. Clinical significance in the change of decline in ALSFRS-R.Amyotroph Lateral Scler. 2010;11(1-2):178-180

2.

Atassi N, Berry J, Shui A, et al. The PRO-ACT database: design, initial analyses, and predictive futures. Neurology. 2014;83:1719-1725

3.

NurOwn, phase 2, randomized, clinical trial in patients with ALS. Safety, clinical, and biomarker results James D. Berry, et.al. Neurology Dec 2019, 93 (24) e2294-e2305

17

NurOwn® ALS Phase 2 Trial Design

Collect CSF,

Collect

Treatment

CSF

Bone Marrow

Aspiration

MSC-NTF Treated (N=33)

• CSF collection pre-treatment and 2 weeks post-treatment

R

Follow up visits on week 4, 8, 16

N = 48

R

3:

Patient phone calls weeks 12 and 20

3:1

1

Final visit week 24-26

12-weekrun-in

Placebo (N=10)

24-26-weekpost-treatment follow up

  • No deaths or treatment related serious adverse events (SAEs)
  • No dropouts related to SAEs
  • Most common adverse events transient and mild/moderate severity and procedure related

ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02017912

Patients completing follow up

43

Primary Endpoint

Safety & Tolerability

Secondary Endpoint

Treatment vs. placebo changes in:

ALSFRS-R slope

Slow Vital Capacity

Fast progressor criteria: Pre-specifiedas participants with > 2-pointdecrease in the 3 months lead-inperiod

18

Berry et al Neurology 2019

Phase 2 Outcomes: Greater Efficacy Observed in Rapid Progressors

Phase 3 has enrolled only rapidly progressing patients

Single dose NurOwn® slowed the rate of disease progression by improving the ALSFRS-R LS mean change in slope vs. pre-treatment slope

A Change from post-treatment to pre-treatment slope

4

4

slope

3slope

3

in

in

change

change

2

2

1

1

mean

0mean

0

LS

LS

ALSFRS-R

R

-1

-1

-

ALSFRS

-2

-2

2wks2wks4wks4wks 8wks8wks 12wks12wks16wks16wks 24wks24wks

MSC-MSCNTF-NTF

PlaceboPlacebo

C

C

All n = 46

90%

90%

MSC-NTF

80%

80%

points

points

Berry et al Neurology 2019, * for p < 0.05

≥1.5 nth

70%

70%

≥1.5 nth

60%

60%

  1. B Change from post-treatment to pre-treatment slope

4

Primary safety

*

endpoint met

3

Efficacy demonstrated

*

2

in ALSFRS-R, a

1

measure of ALS

0

function

-1

• Multiple doses will be

-2

needed

2wks

4wks

8wks

12wks 16wks 24wks

MSC-NTF

Placebo

D D

Rapid progressors n=21

90%90%

*

*

0%Placebo

80

%8

19

70%70%

*p<0.05

60%60%

* *

i

i

change

change

2

2 2

* *

2

Phase 2 Responder Analysis: Improved Outcomes in Rapid Progressors

mean

1

1

1

1

0mean

0

Responder defined as ≥1.5 point/month ALSFRS-R slope improvement

LS

LS

0

0

R-

-

R

-1

-1

-1

-1

ALSFRS

ALSFRS

-2

2wks

4wks

8wks

12wks

16wks

24wks

-2

-2

-2

2wks2wks4wks4wks8wks8wks12wks12wks16wks16wks24wks24wks

• Prespecified responder

C

D

MSC-NTF

Placebo

MSC-NTF

Placebo

analyses defined as a 20%-

30% improvement in post-

C

D

90%

treatment slope compared to

90%

90%

pretreatment

*

80%

80%

80%

points

points

70%

70%

• A higher proportion of

70%

responders were observed in

patientsofwith ≥1.5 change/month

≥1.560%

60%

60%

%of20%

20%

20%

patients change/month

30%

30%

*

the MSC-NTF cells group

with

50%

*

*

50%

compared to placebo at all

50%

40%

40%

40%

time points

30%

• In the rapid progressors

%

10%

subgroup, a higher proportion

10%

10%

of responders (≥1.5

0%

0%

0%

points/month ALSFRS-R slope

2wks

4wks

8wks

12wks

16wks

24wks

2wks

2wks

4wks

4wks

8wks

8wks

12wks 16wks

24wks

improvement) were observed

12wks 16wks

24wks

MSC-NTF

Placebo

MSC-NTF

Placebo

in the MSC-NTF group

MSC-NTF

Placebo

All n = 46

Rapid progressors n =21

compared to the placebo group

at all time points

Berry et al Neurology 2019, * for p < 0.05

MSC-NTF

Placebo

20

*p<0.05

Phase 2 Biomarker Analysis

CSF Profile 2 Weeks Post Treatment Demonstrates Delivery of NTFs

1000

VEGF

HGF

LIF

VEGF

600

18

LIF

10001000

100

600

**

18

900

*

***

90

900900

16

***

*

16

800

**

500500

80800800

1414

700

70700700

NurOwn

®

pg/ml pg/ml

4000

1212

500

1010

pg/ml

600

pg/ml

400

8

60600600

(n = 26)

50500500

3003 00

400400

400

300

200200

6 6

300300

300

200

4

4

200200200

200

100

100

100

2

100100

2

100

100

0

0

0

0

0

00

0

V5V5

V6

00

V5

V6

V5

V5

V6

V5

V6

V5

V6

V5

V6

1000

18

0

18

1000

600

18

1000

900

18

18

16

900

900

1616

900

16

800

500

16

16

14

800

800

14

800

14

14

700

14

14

700

12

700

700

1212

pg/ml

600

400

12

12

12

Placebo

500

300

108

pg/ml500500

8

8

pg/ml pg/ml

600

8

8

400

pg/ml

600600

10

1010

4000

86

500

1010

(n = 9)

400

300

200

6

6

300

6

6

300

6

4

300

200

4

4

200

444

200200

100

100

222

100

22

100

0

100

20

0

0

0

0 0

V5

V6

0

00

0

V5

V6

V5

V6

V5V5

V6V6

V5

V6

V5

V6

V5

V6

V5

V6

V5

V6

CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; Berry et al Neurology 2019

*p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001

V5 -Pre transplantation

V6 - Post transplantation

21

Phase 2 Results in ALS

MCP-1 (an inflammatory mediator) is Significantly Reduced 2 Weeks Post-Treatment

MCP-1

50

***

45

40

NurOwn®

35

30

(n = 26)

pg/ml 20

25

15

10

5

0

V5

V6

V5

V6

50

4550

4045

3540

Placebo

3035

pg/ml

2530

pg/ml

2025

(n = 9)

1520

1015

510

0 5

0

V5

V6

V5

V6

Berry et al Neurology 2019

*p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001

250

250

200

200

150

150

100

100

50

50

0

0

250

250

200

200

150

150

100

100

50

50

0

0

% MCP-1 reduction

SDF-1

SDF-1

50,000

**

45,0,000

**

40,00045,000

35,000

MCP-1 Reduction (40%)30,000

25,30,000

20,00025,000

15,20,000

10,00015,000

MCP-1

5,000

0

V5

V6

10

0

50,000

-10

45,000

40,000

p=0.0001

35,000

-20

30,000

25,000

-30

20,000

15,000

-40

10,000

5,000

-50

0

V5

V6

MSC-NTF

Placebo

CHIT-1

CHIT-1

*

*

V5 - Pre transplantation

Caspase-3

V5V640

V6V6- Post transplantation

30

reduction

20

10

0

-3

-10

Caspase

-20

-30

%

-40

-50

-60

V5

V6

V6

MSC-NTF

Pl

22

Phase 2 CSF Biomarker Results in ALS

Post-TreatmentCSF MCP-1 Shows Inverse Correlation with CSF VEGF and with ALSFRS-Rslope improvement

CSF MCP-1 inverse

correlation with

CSF VEGF

CSF MCP-1 inverse

correlation with ALSFRS-R Slope Improvement

Berry et al Neurology 2019; Nagata Neurol Res 2007

23

NurOwn® ALS Phase 3 Trial Design

Topline Data Expected Q4 2020

Phase 3 was designed based on safety, efficacy and durability data from Phase 2

Treatment

Treatment

Treatment

Screening

Bone Marrow

Aspiration

MSC-NTF Treated (N=100)

• Treatments at 0, 8, and 16 weeks

R

CSF collected on weeks 0, 2, 4, 8, 12, 16, and 20

N = 200

R

ALSFR-R collected 13 times over study (~10 mos.)

3:

1:1

• Follow up visits on weeks 20, 24, 28

1

• Final visit 28 weeks after first treatment

12 week run-in period

Placebo (N=100)

Eligibility: Rapid Progressors Only

Treatment

28-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up

• Trial fully enrolled; dosing complete

(0,8,16 weeks)

3 doses

• No COVID-19 related delays

  • Adequately powered

Primary Endpoint

A responder analysis of the rate of decline as assessed by

ALSFRS-R

Secondary Endpoints

Safety

ALSFRS-R change from baseline

Slow vital capacity

Tracheostomy-free survival

CSF/biomarkers

24

CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03280056

ALS Phase 3 Primary Endpoint Illustration - Responder Analysis

Slope represents the rate of functional decline per month for each patient

Patient 1 (NurOwn®)

39

Pre-treatment

Post-treatment

37

-R

35

Slope = 0.4

Pre-trt.

33

ALSFRS

Slope = -1.08

31

Post-trt.

29

Pre-trt. projection

27

25

0

10

20

30

40

Trt.: Treatment

Weeks from Screening

Patient 2 (Placebo)

39

Pre-treatment

Post-treatment

37

-R

35

Pre-trt.

33

ALSFRS

Slope = -0.57

31

Post-trt.

29

Slope = -1.05

Pre-trt. projection

27

25

0

10

20

30

40

Weeks from Screening

Pre-trt

Post-trt

Diff. in Post

Responder

Patient

Treatment

vs. Pre-trt

Slope

Slope

(Diff. 1.25)

Slope

1

NurOwn

-1.08

0.4

1.48

Yes

2

Placebo

-0.57

-1.05

-0..48

No

Responder Analysis Using Logistic Regression

Regression Covariates from literature:

  • Treatment
  • Baseline ALSFRS-R
  • Duration - onset of symptoms to first treatment
  • Site of onset
  • Riluzole use
  • ALSFRS-Rpre-treatment slope

25

Phase 3 ALS Trial: Two Manufacturing Sites, Six Treatment Centers

Manufacturing Sites

City of Hope Center for Biomedicine &

Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center

Genetics

Cell Manipulation Core

Treatment Centers

26

NurOwn® for the Treatment of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Progressive MS: High Unmet Medical Need

Disease and

Progressive neurological disorder with the brain's inability to control one's body. Symptoms include pain,

toxto

electric shock sensations, muscle weakness, trouble walking, vision problems, numbness, dizziness,

Symptoms

balance etc.

Life

5-10 years lower than average; diagnosis with progressive MS sets you on a lifelong journey with one or

Expectancy

more of the above listed symptoms

500,000 patients in the U.S.

Prevalence

1,250,000 patients globally

Women are more likely to be diagnosed with MS than men

Progressive MS is less studied with only one approved drug - Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)

• Ocrevus reduces disability from getting worse on average by 25% vs placebo which shows the

Current

remaining high unmet need and need for additional treatments

Treatment

• Ocrevus is an immunosuppressor: Increases the risk of infection and increases risk of cancer in a

smaller proportion of patients

• Several other chemotherapeutic agents available, but have significant toxic side-effects

Sources: Multiple Sclerosis: Facts, Statistics, and You, https://www.healthline.com/health/multiple-sclerosis/facts-statistics-infographic#1);National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/

28

NurOwn® Progressive MS Phase 2 Trial Design

Topline Data Expected Q4 2020

Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NurOwn® in Progressive MS

16-week treatment period,

12-weekfollow-upperiod,

8 weeks between treatments

6 weeks apart

Screening

Bone Marrow

Collect CSF,

Collect CSF,

Collect CSF,

Follow-up

End of

Aspiration

Treatment

Treatment

Treatment

visit

Study visit

OpenR

N = 20LabelTreatment with MSC-NTF cells

3:

Treatment

1

10-week screening period

28-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up

Primary Outcome

Safety

Secondary Outcomes

Biomarkers

Changes from baseline in

Timed 25 foot walking speed

9 hole peg test

29

NurOwn® for the Treatment of

Prodromal to Mild Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease: High Unmet Medical Need

Disease and

Progressive central nervous system disorder. Symptoms include difficulty learning new information, mood

toxto

changes, severe disorientation, memory loss, behavior changes, and difficulty speaking, swallowing and

Symptoms

walking

Life

On average 3-11 years following diagnosis, with the above symptoms progressing over time

Expectancy

Prevalence

>5M patients in the U.S.; >7.5M in EU

US: Projected to grow to 13.8M by 2050; EU: Projected to grow to 13.1M by 2040

Current

Currently no FDA approved therapies to stop or slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Approved therapies for Alzheimer's patients that only treat symptoms include Aricept®, Razadyne®, Exelon®,

Treatment

Namenda®, and Namzaric®

Sources: Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/); Mayo Clinic (https://www.mayoclinic.org/); Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2016; 12: 1589-1598.

31

NurOwn® induced decrease in MCP-1 may address AD pathology

NurOwn® treatment decreases CSF MCP-1, which increases with disease severity in AD patients

Annual Decrease in MMSE Score

CSF MCP-1 is increased in AD1

MCP-1 in CSF

Increased CSF MCP-1 correlates with cognitive decline

Annual Decrease in MMSE Score

MCP-1 in CSF (pg/mL)

Single NurOwn treatment decreased CSF MCP-1 by 40% in Phase 2 ALS study

AD: Alzheimer's disease; ADAS: Alzheimer's disease assessment scale; CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MMSE: Mini-mental state exam; MCP-1: Monocyte chemoattractant protein-1;Sources: 1. PLoS One 2012, 7(1):e30525.

32

NurOwn® delivery of miR-132 may address the pathology of AD

NurOwn MSC-NTF cells express and deliver miR-132, which is downregulated in AD

miR-132 is

downregulated in

AD1

Fold Change

mir-132-3p

Log2

of

NCI AD-MCI AD

miR-132 is

upregulated in MSC-NTF cells3

miR-132-3p Expression

Normalized Relative

FC = +4.06

Quantiles

MSC MSC-NTF

Decreased miR-

132 correlates with AD Severity2

miR-132 Expression (2- ct)

ADAS Score

Phase 2 ALS:

Single NurOwn

treatment

increased CSF

miR-132 in responders

AD: Alzheimer's disease; NCI: No cognitive impairment; AD-MCI: Mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease; FC: Fold change Sources: 1. Front Neurosci. 2019; 13: 1208; 2. Sci Rep. 2018; 8: 8465.

33

3. Stem Cell Res Ther. 2017 Nov 7; 8(1):249.

Phase 2 AD trial enrollment will be driven by biomarkers

Biomarker driven approach facilitates patient selection and improves chances of trial success

CSF amyloid and tau are linked to cognitive decline in AD

Trial biomarkers are predictive of clinical decline

CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MMSE: Mini-mental state exam; Source: Sci. Rep. 2019 Dec 13;9(1):19024.

Rationale for NurOwn® in Alzheimer's

  • Targeting neuroinflammation offers an exciting and not yet fully evaluated therapeutic approach in Alzheimer's disease
  • Robust effect on CSF biomarkers in Phase 2 ALS study
  • Robust effect on MCP-1/CCL2
      1. MCP-1/CCL2is associated with faster clinical progression
    • Increased neurotrophic factors in CSF
    • Increased miR-132 in CSF
      1. Lower miR-132 correlates with reduced cognition
  • Strong and consistent safety profile from 10 years in ALS

CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MCP-1/CCL2: Monocyte chemoattractant protein 1/Chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2

35

*p<0.05

Phase 2 AD Trial: Led by Two World Renowned Investigators

Principal Investigator

French National Coordinator

Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD (Principal Investigator)

Bruno Dubois, MD, PhD

Professor of Cognitive Neurology: Amsterdam UMC

Professor of Neurology: Salpétrière University Hospital

Director of the Alzheimer Centre: Amsterdam UMC

President: Scientific Committee of France-Alzheimer

Extensive experience as PI of international AD trials

President: International Fund Raising for Alzheimer's Disease

PI: Principal investigator

36

BCT-201-EU, AD Phase 2a Trial Design

52 week clinical trial

16-week treatment period,

26-weekfollow-upperiod,

8 weeks between treatments

12 & 14 weeks apart

Bone Marrow

Collect CSF,

Collect CSF,

Collect CSF,

In person

In person

Aspiration

Treatment

Treatment

Treatment

Visit

Visit

OpenR

N = 40LabelTreatment with MSC-NTF cells

3:

Treatment

1

10-weekrun-in

42-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up

Primary Objective

To evaluate safety and tolerability of 3 intrathecal administrations of MSC-NTF cells

Secondary Objectives

To evaluate the modulation of CSF and blood biomarkers

To evaluate clinical outcomes measures to assess efficacy (cognition and function)

Clinical outcome measures: Cognition and activities of daily living

Clinical Dementia Rating Scale, Sum of Boxes Neuropsychological Test Battery

Mini Mental State Examination

Amsterdam Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Questionnaire - Short Version

Biomarkers: paired serum and CSF samples

Neurotrophic, neurodegenerative and inflammatory factors Markers associated with amyloid deposition

Markers of tau protein levels

37

CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid

Brainstorm

Cell Therapeutics

NASDAQ: BCLI

www.brainstorm-cell.com

Linkedin

Twitter

Disclaimer

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:51:10 UTC
