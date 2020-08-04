Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics : Company non-confidential Presentation August 2020 0 08/04/2020 | 10:52am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics July 2020 I NASDAQ: BCLI Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. 2020 Corporate Presentation I 2 Brainstorm At-a-Glance A leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases NASDAQ BCLI HEADQUARTERS New York, NY R&D CENTER Israel MANUFACTURING SITES Dana Farber Cancer Institute, City of Hope NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 42 SHARES OUSTANDING 29,440,732 (as of May 4, 2020) MARKET CAP ~$439.55 million (as of July 28, 2020) CASH & LIQUIDITY ~$18 million (as of March 31, 2020) 3 NurOwn® A unique cell therapy product Autologous and convenient NurOwn® autologous cell therapy uses the patient's own cells Safety and cell persistence Cryopreservation creates an 'off-the- shelf' product for each patient A single bone marrow harvest creates several years of therapy Short cycle time, 7 days from thawing to injection in the clinic Consistent and reliable No animal proteins, antibiotics, genetic modifications or viral vectors are used in the manufacturing process NurOwn® is culture-rescued creating very high cell viability and consistent performance characteristics Cell potency release criteria Platform technology Consistent biology observed in- vitro and in-vivo Neurodegenerative disease animal models

Human biomarker studies Neuroprotection, neurotrophic support and immunomodulation confirmed in phase 2 ALS trial Safety experience is growing across indications 4 NurOwn® Transforming the Treatment of ALS and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases One Platform, Multiple Indications NurOwn® autologous cell therapy platform is broadly applicable ALS, Progressive MS, Alzheimer's Disease Robust IP Strong global presence with experienced executive team Flagship Program in ALS Phase 3 fully enrolled Top-line data expected in Q4 2020 Phase 2 provides clinical proof of concept in ALS Agreement with FDA supporting regulatory pathway to approval Diversified Clinical Pipeline Phase 2 progressive MS ongoing Top-line data expected Q4 2020

data expected Q4 2020 No DSMB safety concerns or protocol changes Phase 2 in prodromal to mild AD planned for 2H 2020 Protocol submitted for EU regulatory approval in Q2 2020 ALS: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; MS: Multiple sclerosis, AD: Alzheimer's disease 5 Brainstorm Senior Leadership Team Chaim Lebovits Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc Chief Executive Officer President & Chief Medical Officer David Setboun, PharmD, MBA Preetam Shah, PhD, MBA EVP & Operating Officer EVP & Chief Financial Officer Stacy Lindborg, PhD Revital Aricha, PhD EVP & Head of Global Clinical Research VP Research & Development Yossef Levy, PhD Mary Kay Turner VP Cell Production VP Patient Advocacy & Gov. Affairs Arturo Araya, MBA Chief Commercial Officer Uri Yablonka EVP & Chief Business Officer Yael Gothelf, PhD VP Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Susan Ward, PhD Head of Clinical Operations 6 Brainstorm's Growing Pipeline Indication Preclinical IND Enabling Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Next Milestones NurOwn® MSC-NTF Cells Platform ALS Progressive MS Alzheimer's Disease Parkinson's Disease Huntington's Disease Autism Spectrum Disorder Peripheral Nerve Injury MSC-NTF Cell Exosome Platform ARDS Q4'20E Top-line data Q4'20E Top-line data CTA: Q2'20E Phase 2: 2H'20E ARDS: Acute respiratory distress syndrome 7 NurOwn® Technology Platform Best-in-class autologous cell therapy 8 NurOwn® Manufacturing: Fast, Consistent and Reproducible Harvesting : Outpatient procedure for collection of patient's bone marrow sample Isolation & Expansion : Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) isolated from the total bone marrow sample and MSCs expanded ex-vivo (12 days) Cryopreservation: Creates an off the shelf product for each patient, enabling retreatment for up to 3 years . NurOwn Production : MSCs are thawed, expanded, and induced to differentiate into MSC-NTF cells optimized to secrete neurotrophic factors. (7 days) NurOwn Administration : MSC-NTF cells are CSF delivered back into patient at or near the site of damage Total time from harvest to treatment is 19 days CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid 9 NurOwn® Effect on MSC-NTF Neurotrophic Factors n=28 ALS Patients cells) 1500 GDNF 1800 6 1200 (pg/10 900 600 GDNF 300 0 -300 MSC MSC-NTF cells) VEGF 80 60 6 (ng/10 40 VEGF 20 0 MSC MSC-NTF cells) BDNF 5000 4000 6 (pg/10 3000 2000 BDNF 1000 0 MSC MSC-NTF HGF 100 cells) 80 60 6 (ng/10 40 20 HGF 0 MSC MSC-NTF GDNF: Glial cell line derived neurotrophic factor; BDNF: Brain-derived neurotrophic factor; VEGF: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor; HGF: Hepatocyte growth factor. Data from ALS Phase 1/2 and Phase 2a studies. 10 NurOwn® Promotes Expansion of Anti-inflammatory Treg Cells A 2.2 A 2.2 Post-transplantPost-transplant B 2.2 B 2.2 Post-transplant 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 lymphocytes 1.6 lymphocytes 1.6 lymphocytes 1.6 lymphocytes 1.6 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 %CD4+CD25+ %CD4+CD25+ %CD4+CD25+ %CD4+CD25+ 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Baseline Baseline4h 1 day4h 1 month1day 3 months1month 63monthsmonths 6 months Baseline 4h 1 day 1 month 3 months 6 months Mean percentageMeanofpercentageCD4+CD25+of CD4+CD25+lymphocytes lymphocytes Mean percentage of CD4+CD25+ lymphocytes eFigureeFigure4.Longitudinal4. LongitudinalFollow-upFollowofthe-up Changesofthe Changesin Volumein Volumeofthe MusclofthesMusclof thes of the T RegulatoryArmsCellsbyArms3DIncreasedVolumetricby 3D VolumetricinAnalysisPhase 1/2aAnalysisUsing MRIUsing MRI Mean percentageMean± SEMperceMeantageof peripheralpercentage± SEMbloodof±lymphocytesperipheralSEMof periphbloodstainedrallymphpositivebl dcytesforlymphocytesCD4stainedand CD25positivestainedsurfaceforpositivemarkersCD4 andfor(doubleCD425staining)andurfaceCD25usingurfaceFACS analysis, in ALS patients treatedmarkerswith MSC(doublemarkers-NTF cells,taining)(doublin thestuPhase1/2ingining)FACSustrialnganalysis,(A)FACSand in intheanalyALSPhasei , pin2atientsALS(B) studyreatpatienatdtheswiindicatedrhatedMSCwith-preNTF- MSC(baseline)c lls,-NTFinandthecellpost,-itreatmenthtime-points. Phase1/2 trialPhase1/2(A) andtrialin(Athe)andPhasein the2a Phase(B) study2a (atB)thestudyindicaat thed indicatedpre- (baseline)pre- (basndeline)post-treatmentndpost-treatmtim- ent time- points. points. JAMA Neurol. 2016;73(3):337-344. 11 NurOwn® in vitro Induction of Regulatory T cells PBMC only PBMC co-cultured with PBMC co-cultured with PBMC only MSC-NTF PBMC co-cultured with MSC-NTF T Regulatory Cells Increased In-vitro Representative FACS analysis of double positive FoxP3 and CD25 cells in a gate of CD4+cells showing an increase of regulatory T cells (CD4+ CD25+FoxP3+), after co-culture of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMC) with MSC-NTF cells (right panel). JAMA Neurol. 2016;73(3):337-344. 12 NurOwn® MOA: Broadly Applicable Across Neurodegenerative Diseases Underlying pathologies of ALS, MS, and AD Neuronal Degeneration Astrocyte Dysfunction and Loss of Neurotrophic Support Neuroinflammation and Microglial Activation NurOwn MSC-NTF MOAs Neuroprotection Reduces CSF Caspase-3 Enhanced delivery of NTFs Increases CSF VEGF, HGF, LIF, BDNF, GDNF Immunomodulation Reduces CSF MCP-1,SDF-1,CHIT-1 ALS: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; pMS: Progressive multiple sclerosis; AD: Alzheimer's Disease; MOAs: Mechanisms of action; Sources: Prion. 2013 Jan 1; 7(1): 47-54. Front Immunol. 2018; 9: 217. J Neurosci Res 2017 Dec 95(12):2430-2447. Brain. 2018 Sep 1;141(9):2561-2575. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2011 Dec; 9(4): 559-573. Front Neurosci. 2010; 4: 32. Int J Mol Sci. 2012; 13(10): 13713-13725. Lancet Neurol. 2015 Apr; 14(4): 388-405. Curr Pharm Des. 2017 23(5):693-730. Front Immunol. 2017; 8: 1005. J Neuroinflammation. 2019 Feb 21 16(1):46. 13 NurOwn® for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 14 ALS: High Unmet Medical Need Disease and Progressive neurological disorder with many symptoms including progressive muscle weakness, difficulty Symptoms breathing, and death. Severity of collective symptoms is measured via the ALSFRS-R functional score Life 3 - 5 years from diagnosis; median survival from diagnosis ~30 months Expectancy 30,000 patients in the U.S. Prevalence 450,000 patients globally Most likely to effect males over 50+ years of age Current Riluzole: No observed effect on function (ALSFRS-R score); Improves 18 month survival by ~3 months Standard of Edaravone: Reduces rate of ALSFRS-R decline (~33%) over 6 months, approved by FDA in 2017 Care Sources: ALS Association (https://www.als.org/understanding-als) National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/) 15 NurOwn® in ALS: 10+ Years Clinical Development of Study Participants 26 200 48 # Phase 1/2 Phase 2 Phase 3 Q4 2020 ALS US Phase 3 Topline Data 2007 2010 2014 2017 2019 Readout NurOwn ALS ALS ALS ALS Preclinical Phase 1/2a US Phase 2 US Phase 3 US Phase 3 Development Open label Randomized trial Randomized trial Fully Enrolled 16 Primary Endpoint ALS Functional Rating Scale - Revised (ALSFRS-R) Validated and Regulatory Accepted Measure of ALS Function 48-point scale with 4 domains Respiratory, fine motor, bulbar, gross motor

12 different items (scored 0-4) - rate of disease progression over time Validated approvable questionnaire-based tool Used as basis for approval of Radicava in 2017

Data from the PRO-ACT database shows the average rate of ALSFRS-R decline is 1.02 points/month 2

PRO-ACT database shows the average rate of ALSFRS-R decline is 1.02 points/month Change in ALSFRS-R slope (rate of disease progression) >20- 25% is clinically meaningful 1 Primary endpoint for Phase 2 and Phase 3 Phase 2: change in rate of disease progression (ALSFRS-R slope) determined at 24-weeks. 3

change in rate of disease progression (ALSFRS-R slope) determined at 24-weeks. Phase 3: Responder analysis - change in ALSFRS slope at 28- weeks. Link Respiratory Function Dyspnea

Orthopnea

Respiratory insufficiency Fine Motor Function Writing

Cutting food, using utensils

Dressing and hygiene Bulbar Function Speech

Salivation

Swallowing Gross Motor Function Turning in bed and adjusting bedclothes

Walking

Climbing Stairs 1. Castrillo-Viguera C, Grasso DL, Simpson E, et al. Clinical significance in the change of decline in ALSFRS-R.Amyotroph Lateral Scler. 2010;11(1-2):178-180 2. Atassi N, Berry J, Shui A, et al. The PRO-ACT database: design, initial analyses, and predictive futures. Neurology. 2014;83:1719-1725 3. NurOwn, phase 2, randomized, clinical trial in patients with ALS. Safety, clinical, and biomarker results James D. Berry, et.al. Neurology Dec 2019, 93 (24) e2294-e2305 17 NurOwn® ALS Phase 2 Trial Design Collect CSF, Collect Treatment CSF Bone Marrow Aspiration MSC-NTF Treated (N=33) • CSF collection pre-treatment and 2 weeks post-treatment R • Follow up visits on week 4, 8, 16 N = 48 R 3: • Patient phone calls weeks 12 and 20 3:1 1 • Final visit week 24-26 12-weekrun-in Placebo (N=10) 24-26-weekpost-treatment follow up No deaths or treatment related serious adverse events (SAEs)

No dropouts related to SAEs

Most common adverse events transient and mild/moderate severity and procedure related ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02017912 Patients completing follow up 43 Primary Endpoint Safety & Tolerability Secondary Endpoint Treatment vs. placebo changes in: ALSFRS-R slope Slow Vital Capacity Fast progressor criteria: Pre-specifiedas participants with > 2-pointdecrease in the 3 months lead-inperiod 18 Berry et al Neurology 2019 Phase 2 Outcomes: Greater Efficacy Observed in Rapid Progressors Phase 3 has enrolled only rapidly progressing patients Single dose NurOwn® slowed the rate of disease progression by improving the ALSFRS-R LS mean change in slope vs. pre-treatment slope A Change from post-treatment to pre-treatment slope 4 4 slope 3slope 3 in in change change 2 2 1 1 mean 0mean 0 LS LS ALSFRS-R R -1 -1 - ALSFRS -2 -2 2wks2wks4wks4wks 8wks8wks 12wks12wks16wks16wks 24wks24wks MSC-MSCNTF-NTF PlaceboPlacebo C C All n = 46 90% 90% MSC-NTF 80% 80% points points Berry et al Neurology 2019, * for p < 0.05 ≥1.5 nth 70% 70% ≥1.5 nth 60% 60% B Change from post-treatment to pre-treatment slope 4 • Primary safety * endpoint met 3 • Efficacy demonstrated * 2 in ALSFRS-R, a 1 measure of ALS 0 function -1 • Multiple doses will be -2 needed 2wks 4wks 8wks 12wks 16wks 24wks MSC-NTF Placebo D D Rapid progressors n=21 90%90% * * 0%Placebo 80 %8 19 70%70% *p<0.05 60%60% * * i i change change 2 2 2 * * 2 Phase 2 Responder Analysis: Improved Outcomes in Rapid Progressors mean 1 1 1 1 0mean 0 Responder defined as ≥1.5 point/month ALSFRS-R slope improvement LS LS 0 0 R- - R -1 -1 -1 -1 ALSFRS ALSFRS -2 2wks 4wks 8wks 12wks 16wks 24wks -2 -2 -2 2wks2wks4wks4wks8wks8wks12wks12wks16wks16wks24wks24wks • Prespecified responder C D MSC-NTF Placebo MSC-NTF Placebo analyses defined as a 20%- 30% improvement in post- C D 90% treatment slope compared to 90% 90% pretreatment * 80% 80% 80% points points 70% 70% • A higher proportion of 70% responders were observed in patientsofwith ≥1.5 change/month ≥1.560% 60% 60% %of20% 20% 20% patients change/month 30% 30% * the MSC-NTF cells group with 50% * * 50% compared to placebo at all 50% 40% 40% 40% time points 30% • In the rapid progressors % 10% subgroup, a higher proportion 10% 10% of responders (≥1.5 0% 0% 0% points/month ALSFRS-R slope 2wks 4wks 8wks 12wks 16wks 24wks 2wks 2wks 4wks 4wks 8wks 8wks 12wks 16wks 24wks improvement) were observed 12wks 16wks 24wks MSC-NTF Placebo MSC-NTF Placebo in the MSC-NTF group MSC-NTF Placebo All n = 46 Rapid progressors n =21 compared to the placebo group at all time points Berry et al Neurology 2019, * for p < 0.05 MSC-NTF Placebo 20 *p<0.05 Phase 2 Biomarker Analysis CSF Profile 2 Weeks Post Treatment Demonstrates Delivery of NTFs 1000 VEGF HGF LIF VEGF 600 18 LIF 10001000 100 600 ** 18 900 * *** 90 900900 16 *** * 16 800 ** 500500 80800800 1414 700 70700700 NurOwn ® pg/ml pg/ml 4000 1212 500 1010 pg/ml 600 pg/ml 400 8 60600600 (n = 26) 50500500 3003 00 400400 400 300 200200 6 6 300300 300 200 4 4 200200200 200 100 100 100 2 100100 2 100 100 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 V5V5 V6 00 V5 V6 V5 V5 V6 V5 V6 V5 V6 V5 V6 1000 18 0 18 1000 600 18 1000 900 18 18 16 900 900 1616 900 16 800 500 16 16 14 800 800 14 800 14 14 700 14 14 700 12 700 700 1212 pg/ml 600 400 12 12 12 Placebo 500 300 108 pg/ml500500 8 8 pg/ml pg/ml 600 8 8 400 pg/ml 600600 10 1010 4000 86 500 1010 (n = 9) 400 300 200 6 6 300 6 6 300 6 4 300 200 4 4 200 444 200200 100 100 222 100 22 100 0 100 20 0 0 0 0 0 V5 V6 0 00 0 V5 V6 V5 V6 V5V5 V6V6 V5 V6 V5 V6 V5 V6 V5 V6 V5 V6 CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; Berry et al Neurology 2019 *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 V5 -Pre transplantation V6 - Post transplantation 21 Phase 2 Results in ALS MCP-1 (an inflammatory mediator) is Significantly Reduced 2 Weeks Post-Treatment MCP-1 50 *** 45 40 NurOwn® 35 30 (n = 26) pg/ml 20 25 15 10 5 0 V5 V6 V5 V6 50 4550 4045 3540 Placebo 3035 pg/ml 2530 pg/ml 2025 (n = 9) 1520 1015 510 0 5 0 V5 V6 V5 V6 Berry et al Neurology 2019 *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 250 250 200 200 150 150 100 100 50 50 0 0 250 250 200 200 150 150 100 100 50 50 0 0 % MCP-1 reduction SDF-1 SDF-1 50,000 ** 45,0,000 ** 40,00045,000 35,000 MCP-1 Reduction (40%)30,000 25,30,000 20,00025,000 15,20,000 10,00015,000 MCP-1 5,000 0 V5 V6 10 0 50,000 -10 45,000 40,000 p=0.0001 35,000 -20 30,000 25,000 -30 20,000 15,000 -40 10,000 5,000 -50 0 V5 V6 MSC-NTF Placebo CHIT-1 CHIT-1 * * V5 - Pre transplantation Caspase-3 V5 V6 40 V5 V6V6- Post transplantation 30 reduction 20 10 0 -3 -10 Caspase -20 -30 % -40 -50 -60 V5 V6 V6 MSC-NTF Pl 22 Phase 2 CSF Biomarker Results in ALS Post-TreatmentCSF MCP-1 Shows Inverse Correlation with CSF VEGF and with ALSFRS-Rslope improvement CSF MCP-1 inverse correlation with CSF VEGF CSF MCP-1 inverse correlation with ALSFRS-R Slope Improvement Berry et al Neurology 2019; Nagata Neurol Res 2007 23 NurOwn® ALS Phase 3 Trial Design Topline Data Expected Q4 2020 Phase 3 was designed based on safety, efficacy and durability data from Phase 2 Treatment Treatment Treatment Screening Bone Marrow Aspiration MSC-NTF Treated (N=100) • Treatments at 0, 8, and 16 weeks R • CSF collected on weeks 0, 2, 4, 8, 12, 16, and 20 N = 200 R • ALSFR-R collected 13 times over study (~10 mos.) 3: 1:1 • Follow up visits on weeks 20, 24, 28 1 • Final visit 28 weeks after first treatment 12 week run-in period Placebo (N=100) Eligibility: Rapid Progressors Only Treatment 28-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up • Trial fully enrolled; dosing complete (0,8,16 weeks) 3 doses • No COVID-19 related delays Adequately powered Primary Endpoint A responder analysis of the rate of decline as assessed by ALSFRS-R Secondary Endpoints Safety ALSFRS-R change from baseline Slow vital capacity Tracheostomy-free survival CSF/biomarkers 24 CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03280056 ALS Phase 3 Primary Endpoint Illustration - Responder Analysis Slope represents the rate of functional decline per month for each patient Patient 1 (NurOwn®) 39 Pre-treatment Post-treatment 37 -R 35 Slope = 0.4 Pre-trt. 33 ALSFRS Slope = -1.08 31 Post-trt. 29 Pre-trt. projection 27 25 0 10 20 30 40 Trt.: Treatment Weeks from Screening Patient 2 (Placebo) 39 Pre-treatment Post-treatment 37 -R 35 Pre-trt. 33 ALSFRS Slope = -0.57 31 Post-trt. 29 Slope = -1.05 Pre-trt. projection 27 25 0 10 20 30 40 Weeks from Screening Pre-trt Post-trt Diff. in Post Responder Patient Treatment vs. Pre-trt Slope Slope (Diff. ≥ 1.25) Slope 1 NurOwn -1.08 0.4 1.48 Yes 2 Placebo -0.57 -1.05 -0..48 No Responder Analysis Using Logistic Regression Regression Covariates from literature: Treatment

Baseline ALSFRS-R

ALSFRS-R Duration - onset of symptoms to first treatment

Site of onset

Riluzole use

ALSFRS-R pre-treatment slope 25 Phase 3 ALS Trial: Two Manufacturing Sites, Six Treatment Centers Manufacturing Sites City of Hope Center for Biomedicine & Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center Genetics Cell Manipulation Core Treatment Centers 26 NurOwn® for the Treatment of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Progressive MS: High Unmet Medical Need Disease and Progressive neurological disorder with the brain's inability to control one's body. Symptoms include pain, toxto electric shock sensations, muscle weakness, trouble walking, vision problems, numbness, dizziness, Symptoms balance etc. Life 5-10 years lower than average; diagnosis with progressive MS sets you on a lifelong journey with one or Expectancy more of the above listed symptoms 500,000 patients in the U.S. Prevalence 1,250,000 patients globally Women are more likely to be diagnosed with MS than men Progressive MS is less studied with only one approved drug - Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) • Ocrevus reduces disability from getting worse on average by 25% vs placebo which shows the Current remaining high unmet need and need for additional treatments Treatment • Ocrevus is an immunosuppressor: Increases the risk of infection and increases risk of cancer in a smaller proportion of patients • Several other chemotherapeutic agents available, but have significant toxic side-effects Sources: Multiple Sclerosis: Facts, Statistics, and You, https://www.healthline.com/health/multiple-sclerosis/facts-statistics-infographic#1);National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ 28 NurOwn® Progressive MS Phase 2 Trial Design Topline Data Expected Q4 2020 Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NurOwn® in Progressive MS 16-week treatment period, 12-weekfollow-upperiod, 8 weeks between treatments 6 weeks apart Screening Bone Marrow Collect CSF, Collect CSF, Collect CSF, Follow-up End of Aspiration Treatment Treatment Treatment visit Study visit OpenR N = 20LabelTreatment with MSC-NTF cells 3: Treatment 1 10-week screening period 28-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up Primary Outcome Safety Secondary Outcomes Biomarkers Changes from baseline in Timed 25 foot walking speed 9 hole peg test 29 NurOwn® for the Treatment of Prodromal to Mild Alzheimer's Disease Alzheimer's Disease: High Unmet Medical Need Disease and Progressive central nervous system disorder. Symptoms include difficulty learning new information, mood toxto changes, severe disorientation, memory loss, behavior changes, and difficulty speaking, swallowing and Symptoms walking Life On average 3-11 years following diagnosis, with the above symptoms progressing over time Expectancy Prevalence >5M patients in the U.S.; >7.5M in EU US: Projected to grow to 13.8M by 2050; EU: Projected to grow to 13.1M by 2040 Current Currently no FDA approved therapies to stop or slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease Approved therapies for Alzheimer's patients that only treat symptoms include Aricept®, Razadyne®, Exelon®, Treatment Namenda®, and Namzaric® Sources: Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/); Mayo Clinic (https://www.mayoclinic.org/); Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2016; 12: 1589-1598. 31 NurOwn® induced decrease in MCP-1 may address AD pathology NurOwn® treatment decreases CSF MCP-1, which increases with disease severity in AD patients Annual Decrease in MMSE Score CSF MCP-1 is increased in AD1 MCP-1 in CSF Increased CSF MCP-1 correlates with cognitive decline Annual Decrease in MMSE Score MCP-1 in CSF (pg/mL) Single NurOwn treatment decreased CSF MCP-1 by 40% in Phase 2 ALS study AD: Alzheimer's disease; ADAS: Alzheimer's disease assessment scale; CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MMSE: Mini-mental state exam; MCP-1: Monocyte chemoattractant protein-1;Sources: 1. PLoS One 2012, 7(1):e30525. 32 NurOwn® delivery of miR-132 may address the pathology of AD NurOwn MSC-NTF cells express and deliver miR-132, which is downregulated in AD miR-132 is downregulated in AD1 Fold Change mir-132-3p Log2 of NCI AD-MCI AD miR-132 is upregulated in MSC-NTF cells3 miR-132-3p Expression Normalized Relative FC = +4.06 Quantiles MSC MSC-NTF Decreased miR- 132 correlates with AD Severity2 miR-132 Expression (2- ct) ADAS Score Phase 2 ALS: Single NurOwn treatment increased CSF miR-132 in responders AD: Alzheimer's disease; NCI: No cognitive impairment; AD-MCI: Mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease; FC: Fold change Sources: 1. Front Neurosci. 2019; 13: 1208; 2. Sci Rep. 2018; 8: 8465. 33 3. Stem Cell Res Ther. 2017 Nov 7; 8(1):249. Phase 2 AD trial enrollment will be driven by biomarkers Biomarker driven approach facilitates patient selection and improves chances of trial success CSF amyloid and tau are linked to cognitive decline in AD Trial biomarkers are predictive of clinical decline CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MMSE: Mini-mental state exam; Source: Sci. Rep. 2019 Dec 13;9(1):19024. Rationale for NurOwn® in Alzheimer's Targeting neuroinflammation offers an exciting and not yet fully evaluated therapeutic approach in Alzheimer's disease

Robust effect on CSF biomarkers in Phase 2 ALS study Robust effect on MCP-1/CCL2 MCP-1/CCL2 is associated with faster clinical progression Increased neurotrophic factors in CSF Increased miR-132 in CSF Lower miR-132 correlates with reduced cognition

Strong and consistent safety profile from 10 years in ALS CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MCP-1/CCL2: Monocyte chemoattractant protein 1/Chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2 35 *p<0.05 Phase 2 AD Trial: Led by Two World Renowned Investigators Principal Investigator French National Coordinator Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD (Principal Investigator) Bruno Dubois, MD, PhD Professor of Cognitive Neurology: Amsterdam UMC Professor of Neurology: Salpétrière University Hospital Director of the Alzheimer Centre: Amsterdam UMC President: Scientific Committee of France-Alzheimer Extensive experience as PI of international AD trials President: International Fund Raising for Alzheimer's Disease PI: Principal investigator 36 BCT-201-EU, AD Phase 2a Trial Design 52 week clinical trial 16-week treatment period, 26-weekfollow-upperiod, 8 weeks between treatments 12 & 14 weeks apart Bone Marrow Collect CSF, Collect CSF, Collect CSF, In person In person Aspiration Treatment Treatment Treatment Visit Visit OpenR N = 40LabelTreatment with MSC-NTF cells 3: Treatment 1 10-weekrun-in 42-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up Primary Objective To evaluate safety and tolerability of 3 intrathecal administrations of MSC-NTF cells Secondary Objectives To evaluate the modulation of CSF and blood biomarkers To evaluate clinical outcomes measures to assess efficacy (cognition and function) Clinical outcome measures: Cognition and activities of daily living Clinical Dementia Rating Scale, Sum of Boxes Neuropsychological Test Battery Mini Mental State Examination Amsterdam Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Questionnaire - Short Version Biomarkers: paired serum and CSF samples Neurotrophic, neurodegenerative and inflammatory factors Markers associated with amyloid deposition Markers of tau protein levels 37 CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics NASDAQ: BCLI www.brainstorm-cell.com Linkedin Twitter Attachments Original document

