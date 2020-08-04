Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics : Company non-confidential Presentation August 2020
08/04/2020 | 10:52am EDT
Brainstorm
Cell Therapeutics
July 2020
I NASDAQ: BCLI
2020 Corporate Presentation
I 2
Brainstorm At-a-Glance
A leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases
NASDAQ
BCLI
HEADQUARTERS
New York, NY
R&D CENTER
Israel
MANUFACTURING SITES
Dana Farber Cancer Institute, City of Hope
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
42
SHARES OUSTANDING
29,440,732 (as of May 4, 2020)
MARKET CAP
~$439.55 million (as of July 28, 2020)
CASH & LIQUIDITY
~$18 million (as of March 31, 2020)
NurOwn
®
A unique cell therapy product
Autologous and convenient
NurOwn
® autologous cell therapy
uses the patient's own cells
Safety and cell persistence
Cryopreservation creates an 'off-the- shelf' product for each patient
A single bone marrow harvest creates several years of therapy
Short cycle time, 7 days from thawing to injection in the clinic
Consistent and reliable
No animal proteins, antibiotics, genetic modifications or viral vectors are used in the manufacturing process
NurOwn
® is culture-rescued creating very high cell viability and consistent performance characteristics
Cell potency release criteria
Platform technology
Consistent biology observed in- vitro and in-vivo
Neurodegenerative disease animal models
Human biomarker studies
Neuroprotection, neurotrophic support and immunomodulation confirmed in phase 2 ALS trial
Safety experience is growing across indications
NurOwn
®
Transforming the Treatment of ALS and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases
One Platform, Multiple Indications
NurOwn
® autologous cell therapy platform is broadly applicable
ALS, Progressive MS, Alzheimer's
Disease
Robust IP
Strong global presence with experienced executive team
Flagship Program in ALS
Phase 3 fully enrolled
Top-linedata expected in Q4 2020
Phase 2 provides clinical proof of concept in ALS
Agreement with FDA supporting regulatory pathway to approval
Diversified Clinical Pipeline
Phase 2 progressive MS ongoing
Top-linedata expected Q4 2020
No DSMB safety concerns or protocol changes
Phase 2 in prodromal to mild AD planned for 2H 2020
Protocol submitted for EU regulatory approval in Q2 2020
ALS: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; MS: Multiple sclerosis, AD: Alzheimer's disease
5
Brainstorm Senior Leadership Team
Chaim Lebovits
Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc
Chief Executive Officer
President & Chief Medical Officer
David Setboun, PharmD, MBA
Preetam Shah, PhD, MBA
EVP & Operating Officer
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Stacy Lindborg, PhD
Revital Aricha, PhD
EVP & Head of Global Clinical Research
VP Research & Development
Yossef Levy, PhD
Mary Kay Turner
VP Cell Production
VP Patient Advocacy & Gov. Affairs
Arturo Araya, MBA
Chief Commercial Officer
Uri Yablonka
EVP & Chief Business Officer
Yael Gothelf, PhD
VP Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Susan Ward, PhD
Head of Clinical Operations
Brainstorm's Growing Pipeline
Indication
Preclinical
IND Enabling
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Next Milestones
NurOwn® MSC-NTF Cells Platform
ALS
Progressive MS
Alzheimer's Disease
Parkinson's Disease
Huntington's Disease
Autism Spectrum Disorder
Peripheral Nerve Injury
MSC-NTF Cell Exosome Platform
ARDS
Q4'20E
Top-line data
Q4'20E
Top-line data
CTA: Q2'20E
Phase 2: 2H'20E
ARDS: Acute respiratory distress syndrome
7
NurOwn
® Technology Platform
Best-in-class autologous cell therapy
NurOwn
® Manufacturing: Fast, Consistent and Reproducible
Harvesting: Outpatient procedure for collection of patient's bone marrow sample
Isolation & Expansion : Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) isolated from the total bone marrow sample and MSCs expanded ex-vivo (12 days)
Cryopreservation: Creates an off the shelf product for each patient, enabling retreatment for up to 3 years .
NurOwn Production: MSCs are thawed, expanded, and induced to differentiate into MSC-NTF cells optimized to secrete neurotrophic factors. (7 days)
NurOwn Administration: MSC-NTF cells are CSF delivered back into patient at or near the site of damage
Total time from harvest to treatment is
19 days
CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid
9
NurOwn
® Effect on MSC-NTF Neurotrophic Factors
n=28 ALS Patients
cells)
1500
GDNF
1800
6
1200
(pg/10
900
600
GDNF
300
0
-300
MSC
MSC-NTF
cells)
VEGF
80
60
6
(ng/10
40
VEGF
20
0
MSC
MSC-NTF
cells)
BDNF
5000
4000
6
(pg/10
3000
2000
BDNF
1000
0
MSC
MSC-NTF
HGF
100
cells)
80
60
6
(ng/10
40
20
HGF
0
MSC
MSC-NTF
GDNF: Glial cell line derived neurotrophic factor; BDNF: Brain-derived neurotrophic factor; VEGF: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor; HGF: Hepatocyte growth factor.
Data from ALS Phase 1/2 and Phase 2a studies.
10
NurOwn
® Promotes Expansion of Anti-inflammatory Treg Cells
A 2.2
A 2.2
Post-transplantPost-transplant
B 2.2
B 2.2
Post-transplant
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
lymphocytes
1.6
lymphocytes
1.6
lymphocytes
1.6
lymphocytes
1.6
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
%CD4+CD25+
%CD4+CD25+
%CD4+CD25+
%CD4+CD25+
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Baseline
Baseline4h
1 day4h
1 month1day
3 months1month 63monthsmonths 6 months
Baseline
4h
1 day
1 month
3 months
6 months
Mean percentageMeanofpercentageCD4+CD25+of CD4+CD25+lymphocytes lymphocytes
Mean percentage of CD4+CD25+ lymphocytes
eFigureeFigure4.Longitudinal 4. LongitudinalFollow-upFollowofthe-up Changesofthe Changesin Volumein Volumeofthe Musclofth esMusclof th es of the T RegulatoryArms CellsbyArms3D IncreasedVolumetricby 3D Volumetric inAnalysis Phase 1/2aAnalysisUsing MRIUsing MRI
Mean percentageMean ± SEMperceMeantage of peripheralpercentage± SEM bloodof± lymphocytesperipheralSEMof periphblood stain e drallymph positivebl dcytes forlymphocytes CD4stained and CD25positivestained surfaceforpositive markersCD4 andfor (doubleCD425staining)andurfaceCD25 usingurface FACS analysis, in ALS
patients treatedmarkers with MSC(doublemarkers -NTF cells,taining)(doubl in thestuPhase1/2ingining)FACSus trialnganalysis, (A)FACS and in in theanalyALS Phasei , pin2atientsALS (B) studyreatpatien atd theswiindicatedrhatedMSCwith- preNTF - MSC(baseline)c lls,-NTFin andthecell post, -i treatmenth time-points. Phase1/2 trialPhase1/2( A) andtrialin( Athe)andPhasein the2a Phase( B) study2a (at B)thestudyindicaat thed indicatedpre- (baseline)pre- (basndeline)post-treatmentndpost-treatmtim- ent time-
points. points.
JAMA Neurol. 2016;73(3):337-344.
11
NurOwn
® in vitro Induction of Regulatory T cells
PBMC only
PBMC co-cultured with
PBMC co-cultured with
PBMC only
MSC-NTF
PBMC co-cultured with MSC-NTF
T Regulatory Cells Increased In-vitro
Representative FACS analysis of double positive FoxP3 and CD25 cells in a gate of CD4+cells showing an increase of regulatory T cells (CD4+ CD25+FoxP3+), after co-culture of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMC) with MSC-NTF cells (right panel).
JAMA Neurol. 2016;73(3):337-344.
12
NurOwn
® MOA: Broadly Applicable Across Neurodegenerative Diseases
Underlying pathologies
of ALS, MS, and AD
Neuronal Degeneration
Astrocyte Dysfunction and Loss of
Neurotrophic Support
Neuroinflammation and
Microglial Activation
NurOwn MSC-NTF MOAs
Neuroprotection
Reduces CSF Caspase-3
Enhanced delivery of NTFs
Increases CSF VEGF, HGF, LIF, BDNF, GDNF
Immunomodulation
Reduces CSF MCP-1,SDF-1,CHIT-1
ALS: Amyotrophi c lateral sclerosis; pMS: Progressive multiple sclerosis; AD: Alzheimer's Disease; MOAs: Mechanisms of action; Sources: Prion. 2013 Jan 1; 7(1): 47-54. Front Immunol. 2018; 9: 217. J Neurosci Res 2017 Dec
95(12):2430-2447. Brain. 2018 Sep 1;141(9):2561-2575. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2011 Dec; 9(4):
559-573. Front Neurosci. 2010; 4: 32. Int J Mol Sci. 2012; 13(10): 13713-13725. Lancet Neurol. 2015 Apr; 14(4): 388-405. Curr Pharm Des.
2017 23(5):693-730. Front Immunol. 2017; 8: 1005. J Neuroinflammation.
2019 Feb 21 16(1):46.
13
NurOwn
® for the Treatment of
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
ALS: High Unmet Medical Need
Disease and
Progressive neurological disorder with many symptoms including progressive muscle weakness, difficulty
Symptoms
breathing, and death. Severity of collective symptoms is measured via the ALSFRS-R functional score
Life
3 - 5 years from diagnosis; median survival from diagnosis ~30 months
Expectancy
30,000 patients in the U.S.
Prevalence
450,000 patients globally
Most likely to effect males over 50+ years of age
Current
Riluzole: No observed effect on function (ALSFRS-R score); Improves 18 month survival by ~3 months
Standard of
Edaravone: Reduces rate of ALSFRS-R decline (~33%) over 6 months, approved by FDA in 2017
Care
NurOwn
® in ALS: 10+ Years Clinical Development
Phase 1/2
Phase 2
Phase 3
Q4 2020
ALS US Phase 3
Topline Data
2007
2010
2014
2017
2019
Readout
NurOwn
ALS
ALS
ALS
ALS
Preclinical
Phase 1/2a
US Phase 2
US Phase 3
US Phase 3
Development
Open label
Randomized trial
Randomized trial
Fully Enrolled
Primary Endpoint ALS Functional Rating Scale - Revised (ALSFRS-R)
Validated and Regulatory Accepted Measure of ALS Function
48-point scale with 4 domains
Respiratory, fine motor, bulbar, gross motor
12 different items (scored 0-4) - rate of disease progression over time
Validated approvable questionnaire-based tool
Used as basis for approval of Radicava in with mean score change at 24 weeks as primary endpoint
2017
Data from the PRO-ACT database shows the average rate of ALSFRS-R decline is 1.02 points/month 2
Change in ALSFRS-R slope (rate of disease progression) >20- 25% is clinically meaningful 1
Primary endpoint for Phase 2 and Phase 3
Phase 2: change in rate of disease progression (ALSFRS-R slope) determined at 24-weeks. 3
Phase 3: Responder analysis - change in ALSFRS slope at 28-
weeks.
Link
Respiratory Function
Dyspnea
Orthopnea
Respiratory insufficiency
Fine Motor Function
Writing
Cutting food, using utensils
Dressing and hygiene
Bulbar Function
Speech
Salivation
Swallowing
Gross Motor Function
Turning in bed and adjusting bedclothes
Walking
Climbing Stairs
1.
Castrillo-Viguera C, Grasso DL, Simpson E, et al. Clinical significance in the change of decline in ALSFRS-R.
Amyotroph Lateral Scler. 2010;11(1-2):178-180
2.
Atassi N, Berry J, Shui A, et al. The PRO-ACT database: design, initial analyses, and predictive futures.
Neurology. 2014;83:1719-1725
3.
NurOwn, phase 2, randomized, clinical trial in patients with ALS. Safety, clinical, and biomarker results James D. Berry, et.al. Neurology Dec 2019, 93 (24) e2294-e2305
17
NurOwn
® ALS Phase 2 Trial Design
Collect CSF,
Collect
Treatment
CSF
Bone Marrow
Aspiration
MSC-NTF Treated (N=33)
• CSF collection pre-treatment and 2 weeks post-treatment
R
•
Follow up visits on week 4, 8, 16
N = 48
R
3:
•
Patient phone calls weeks 12 and 20
3:1
1
•
Final visit week 24-26
12-weekrun-in
Placebo (N=10)
24-26-weekpost-treatment follow up
No deaths or treatment related serious adverse events (SAEs)
No dropouts related to SAEs
Most common adverse events transient and mild/moderate severity and procedure related
ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02017912
Patients completing follow up
43
Primary Endpoint
Safety & Tolerability
Secondary Endpoint
Treatment vs. placebo changes in:
ALSFRS-R slope
Slow Vital Capacity
Fast progressor criteria:
Pre-specified as participants with > 2-point decrease in the 3 months lead-in period
18
Berry et al Neurology 2019
Phase 2 Outcomes: Greater Efficacy Observed in Rapid Progressors
Phase 3 has enrolled only rapidly progressing patients
Single dose NurOwn
® slowed the rate of disease progression by improving the ALSFRS-R LS mean change in slope vs. pre-treatment slope
A Change from post-treatment to pre-treatment slope
4
4
slope
3slope
3
in
in
change
change
2
2
1
1
mean
0mean
0
LS
LS
ALSFRS-R
R
-1
-1
-
ALSFRS
-2
-2
2wks2wks4wks4wks 8wks8wks 12wks12wks16wks16wks 24wks24wks
MSC-MSCNTF-NTF
PlaceboPlacebo
C
C
All n = 46
90%
90%
MSC-NTF
80%
80%
points
points
Berry et al Neurology 2019, * for p < 0.05
≥1.5 nth
70%
70%
≥1.5 nth
60%
60%
B Change from post-treatment to pre-treatment slope
4
•
Primary safety
*
endpoint met
3
•
Efficacy demonstrated
*
2
in ALSFRS-R, a
1
measure of ALS
0
function
-1
• Multiple doses will be
-2
needed
2wks
4wks
8wks
12wks 16wks 24wks
MSC-NTF
Placebo
D D
Rapid progressors n=21
90%90%
*
*
0%Placebo
80
%8
19
70%70%
*p<0.05
60%60%
* *
i
i
change
change
2
2 2
* *
2
Phase 2 Responder Analysis: Improved Outcomes in Rapid Progressors
mean
1
1
1
1
0mean
0
Responder defined as ≥1.5 point/month ALSFRS-R slope improvement
LS
LS
0
0
R-
-
R
-1
-1
-1
-1
ALSFRS
ALSFRS
-2
2wks
4wks
8wks
12wks
16wks
24wks
-2
-2
-2
2wks2wks4wks4wks8wks8wks12wks12wks16wks16wks24wks24wks
• Prespecified responder
C
D
MSC-NTF
Placebo
MSC-NTF
Placebo
analyses defined as a 20%-
30% improvement in post-
C
D
90%
treatment slope compared to
90%
90%
pretreatment
*
80%
80%
80%
points
points
70%
70%
• A higher proportion of
70%
responders were observed in
patientsofwith ≥1.5 change/month
≥1.5
60%
60%
60%
%of
20%
20%
20%
patients change/month
30%
30%
*
the MSC-NTF cells group
with
50%
*
*
50%
compared to placebo at all
50%
40%
40%
40%
time points
30%
• In the rapid progressors
%
10%
subgroup, a higher proportion
10%
10%
of responders (≥1.5
0%
0%
0%
points/month ALSFRS-R slope
2wks
4wks
8wks
12wks
16wks
24wks
2wks
2wks
4wks
4wks
8wks
8wks
12wks 16wks
24wks
improvement) were observed
12wks 16wks
24wks
MSC-NTF
Placebo
MSC-NTF
Placebo
in the MSC-NTF group
MSC-NTF
Placebo
All n = 46
Rapid progressors n =21
compared to the placebo group
at all time points
Berry et al Neurology 2019, * for p < 0.05
Phase 2 Biomarker Analysis
CSF Profile 2 Weeks Post Treatment Demonstrates Delivery of NTFs
1000
VEGF
HGF
LIF
VEGF
600
18
LIF
10001000
100
600
**
18
900
*
***
90
900900
16
***
*
16
800
*
*
500
500
80800800
14
14
700
70700700
NurOwn
®
pg/ml pg/ml
4000
1212
500
1010
pg/ml
600
pg/ml
400
8
60600600
(n = 26)
50500500
3003 00
400400
400
300
200200
6
6
300300
300
200
4
4
200200200
200
100
100
100
2
100100
2
100
100
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
V5V5
V6
0
0
V5
V6
V5
V5
V6
V5
V6
V5
V6
V5
V6
1000
18
0
18
1000
600
18
1000
900
18
18
16
900
900
1616
900
16
800
500
16
16
14
800
800
14
800
14
14
700
14
14
700
12
700
700
1212
pg/ml
600
400
12
12
12
Placebo
500
300
10
8
pg/ml500500
8
8
pg/ml pg/ml
600
8
8
400
pg/ml
600600
10
1010
4000
8
6
500
1010
(n = 9)
400
300
200
6
6
300
6
6
300
6
4
300
200
4
4
200
444
200200
100
100
2
22
100
2
2
100
0
100
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
V5
V6
0
0
0
0
V5
V6
V5
V6
V5V5
V6V6
V5
V6
V5
V6
V5
V6
V5
V6
V5
V6
CSF : Cerebrospinal fluid; Berry et al Neurology 2019
*p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001
V5 -Pre transplantation
V6 - Post transplantation
21
Phase 2 Results in ALS
MCP-1 (an inflammatory mediator) is Significantly Reduced 2 Weeks Post-Treatment
MCP-1
50
***
45
40
NurOwn
®
35
30
(n = 26)
pg/ml
20
25
15
10
5
0
V5
V6
V5
V6
50
4550
4045
3540
Placebo
3035
pg/ml
2530
pg/ml
2025
(n = 9)
1520
1015
510
0 5
0
V5
V6
V5
V6
Berry et al Neurology 2019
*p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001
250
250
200
200
150
150
100
100
50
50
0
0
250
250
200
200
150
150
100
100
50
50
0
0
SDF-1
SDF-1
50,000
**
45,0,000
**
40,00045,000
35,000
MCP-1 Reduction (40%)
30,000
25,30,000
20,00025,000
15,20,000
10,00015,000
MCP-1
5,000
0
V5
V6
10
0
50,000
-10
45,000
40,000
p=0.0001
35,000
-20
30,000
25,000
-30
20,000
15,000
-40
10,000
5,000
-50
0
V5
V6
MSC-NTF
Placebo
CHIT-1
CHIT-1
*
*
V5 - Pre transplantation
Caspase-3
V5
V6
40
V6
V6- Post transplantation
30
reduction
20
10
0
-3
-10
Caspase
-20
-30
%
-40
-50
-60
V5
V6
V6
MSC-NTF
Pl
22
Phase 2 CSF Biomarker Results in ALS
Post-Treatment
CSF MCP-1 Shows Inverse Correlation with CSF VEGF and with ALSFRS-R slope improvement
CSF MCP-1 inverse
correlation with
CSF VEGF
CSF MCP-1 inverse
correlation with ALSFRS-R Slope Improvement
Berry et al Neurology 2019; Nagata Neurol Res 2007
23
NurOwn
® ALS Phase 3 Trial Design
Topline Data Expected Q4 2020
Phase 3 was designed based on safety, efficacy and durability data from Phase 2
Treatment
Treatment
Treatment
Screening
Bone Marrow
Aspiration
MSC-NTF Treated (N=100)
• Treatments at 0, 8, and 16 weeks
R
•
CSF collected on weeks 0, 2, 4, 8, 12, 16, and 20
N = 200
R
•
ALSFR-R collected 13 times over study (~10 mos.)
3:
1:1
• Follow up visits on weeks 20, 24, 28
1
• Final visit 28 weeks after first treatment
12 week run-in period
Placebo (N=100)
Eligibility: Rapid Progressors Only
Treatment
28-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up
• Trial fully enrolled; dosing complete
(0,8,16 weeks)
3 doses
• No COVID-19 related delays
Primary Endpoint
A responder analysis of the rate of decline as assessed by
ALSFRS-R
Secondary Endpoints
Safety
ALSFRS-R change from baseline
Slow vital capacity
Tracheostomy-free survival
CSF/biomarkers
24
CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03280056
ALS Phase 3 Primary Endpoint Illustration - Responder Analysis
Slope represents the
rate of functional decline per month for each patient
Patient 1 (NurOwn
®)
39
Pre-treatment
Post-treatment
37
-R
35
Slope = 0.4
Pre-trt.
33
ALSFRS
Slope = -1.08
31
Post-trt.
29
Pre-trt. projection
27
25
0
10
20
30
40
Trt.: Treatment
Weeks from Screening
Patient 2 (Placebo)
39
Pre-treatment
Post-treatment
37
-R
35
Pre-trt.
33
ALSFRS
Slope = -0.57
31
Post-trt.
29
Slope = -1.05
Pre-trt. projection
27
25
0
10
20
30
40
Weeks from Screening
Pre-trt
Post-trt
Diff. in Post
Responder
Patient
Treatment
vs. Pre-trt
Slope
Slope
(Diff.
≥ 1.25)
Slope
1
NurOwn
-1.08
0.4
1.48
Yes
2
Placebo
-0.57
-1.05
-0..48
No
Responder Analysis Using Logistic Regression
Regression Covariates from literature:
Treatment
Baseline ALSFRS-R
Duration - onset of symptoms to first treatment
Site of onset
Riluzole use
ALSFRS-Rpre-treatment slope
25
Phase 3 ALS Trial: Two Manufacturing Sites, Six Treatment Centers
Manufacturing Sites
City of Hope Center for Biomedicine &
Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center
Genetics
Cell Manipulation Core
Treatment Centers
NurOwn
® for the Treatment of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
Progressive MS: High Unmet Medical Need
Disease and
Progressive neurological disorder with the brain's inability to control one's body. Symptoms include pain,
toxto
electric shock sensations, muscle weakness, trouble walking, vision problems, numbness, dizziness,
Symptoms
balance etc.
Life
5-10 years lower than average; diagnosis with progressive MS sets you on a lifelong journey with one or
Expectancy
more of the above listed symptoms
500,000 patients in the U.S.
Prevalence
1,250,000 patients globally
Women are more likely to be diagnosed with MS than men
Progressive MS is less studied with only one approved drug -
Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)
• Ocrevus reduces disability from getting worse on average by 25% vs placebo which shows the
Current
remaining high unmet need and need for additional treatments
Treatment
• Ocrevus is an immunosuppressor: Increases the risk of infection and increases risk of cancer in a
smaller proportion of patients
• Several other chemotherapeutic agents available, but have significant toxic side-effects
NurOwn
® Progressive MS Phase 2 Trial Design
Topline Data Expected Q4 2020
Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NurOwn
® in Progressive MS
16-week treatment period,
12-weekfollow-up
period,
8 weeks between
treatments
6 weeks apart
Screening
Bone Marrow
Collect CSF,
Collect CSF,
Collect CSF,
Follow-up
End of
Aspiration
Treatment
Treatment
Treatment
visit
Study visit
Open
R
N = 20
Label Treatment with MSC-NTF cells
3:
Treatment
1
10-week screening period
28-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up
Primary Outcome
Safety
Secondary Outcomes
Biomarkers
Changes from baseline in
Timed 25 foot walking speed
9 hole peg test
NurOwn
® for the Treatment of
Prodromal to Mild Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease: High Unmet Medical Need
Disease and
Progressive central nervous system disorder. Symptoms include difficulty learning new information, mood
toxto
changes, severe disorientation, memory loss, behavior changes, and difficulty speaking, swallowing and
Symptoms
walking
Life
On average 3-11 years following diagnosis, with the above symptoms progressing over time
Expectancy
>5M patients in the U.S.; >7.5M in EU
US: Projected to grow to 13.8M by 2050; EU: Projected to grow to 13.1M by 2040
Current
Currently no FDA approved therapies to stop or slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease
Approved therapies for Alzheimer's patients that only treat symptoms include Aricept
®, Razadyne ®, Exelon ®,
Treatment
Namenda
®, and Namzaric ®
NurOwn
® induced decrease in MCP-1 may address AD pathology
NurOwn
® treatment decreases CSF MCP-1, which increases with disease severity in AD patients
Annual Decrease in MMSE Score
CSF MCP-1 is increased in AD
1
MCP-1 in CSF
Increased CSF MCP-1 correlates with cognitive decline
Annual Decrease in MMSE Score
MCP-1 in CSF (pg/mL)
Single NurOwn treatment decreased CSF MCP-1 by 40% in Phase 2 ALS study
AD: Alzheimer's disease; ADAS: Alzheimer's disease assessment scale; CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MMSE: Mini-mental state exam; MCP-1: Monocyte chemoattractant protein-1; Sources: 1. PLoS One 2012, 7(1):e30525.
32
NurOwn
® delivery of miR-132 may address the pathology of AD
NurOwn MSC-NTF cells express and deliver miR-132, which is downregulated in AD
miR-132 is
downregulated in
AD
1
Fold Change
mir-132-3p
Log2
of
NCI AD-MCI AD
miR-132 is
upregulated in MSC-NTF cells
3
miR-132-3p Expression
Normalized Relative
FC = +4.06
Quantiles
MSC MSC-NTF
Decreased miR-
132 correlates with AD Severity
2
miR-132 Expression (2
- ct)
ADAS Score
Phase 2 ALS:
Single NurOwn
treatment
increased CSF
miR-132 in responders
AD: Alzheimer's disease; NCI: No cognitive impairment; AD-MCI: Mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease; FC: Fold change Sources: 1. Front Neurosci. 2019; 13: 1208; 2. Sci Rep. 2018; 8: 8465.
33
3. Stem Cell Res Ther. 2017 Nov 7; 8(1):249.
Phase 2 AD trial enrollment will be driven by biomarkers
Biomarker driven approach facilitates patient selection and improves chances of trial success
CSF amyloid and tau are linked to cognitive decline in AD
Trial biomarkers are predictive of clinical decline
CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MMSE: Mini-mental state exam; Source: Sci. Rep. 2019 Dec 13;9(1):19024 .
Rationale for NurOwn
® in Alzheimer's
Targeting neuroinflammation offers an exciting and not yet fully evaluated therapeutic approach in Alzheimer's disease
Robust effect on CSF biomarkers in Phase 2 ALS study
Robust effect on MCP-1/CCL2
MCP-1/CCL2is associated with faster clinical progression
Increased neurotrophic factors in CSF
Increased miR-132 in CSF
Lower miR-132 correlates with reduced cognition
Strong and consistent safety profile from 10 years in ALS
CSF: Cerebrospinal fluid; MCP-1/CCL2: Monocyte chemoattractant protein 1/Chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2
35
Phase 2 AD Trial: Led by Two World Renowned Investigators
Principal Investigator
French National Coordinator
Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD (Principal Investigator)
Bruno Dubois, MD, PhD
Professor of Cognitive Neurology: Amsterdam UMC
Professor of Neurology: Salpétrière University Hospital
Director of the Alzheimer Centre: Amsterdam UMC
President: Scientific Committee of France-Alzheimer
Extensive experience as PI of international AD trials
President: International Fund Raising for Alzheimer's Disease
PI: Principal investigator
36
BCT-201-EU, AD Phase 2a Trial Design
52 week clinical trial
16-week treatment period,
26-weekfollow-up
period,
8 weeks between
treatments
12 & 14 weeks apart
Bone Marrow
Collect CSF,
Collect CSF,
Collect CSF,
In person
In person
Aspiration
Treatment
Treatment
Treatment
Visit
Visit
Open
R
N = 40 Label Treatment with MSC-NTF cells
3:
Treatment
1
10-weekrun-in
42-week treatment period and post-treatment follow up
Primary Objective
To evaluate safety and tolerability of 3 intrathecal administrations of MSC-NTF cells
Secondary Objectives
To evaluate the modulation of CSF and blood biomarkers
To evaluate clinical outcomes measures to assess efficacy (cognition and function)
Clinical outcome measures: Cognition and activities of daily living
Clinical Dementia Rating Scale, Sum of Boxes Neuropsychological Test Battery
Mini Mental State Examination
Amsterdam Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Questionnaire - Short Version
Biomarkers: paired serum and CSF samples
Neurotrophic, neurodegenerative and inflammatory factors Markers associated with amyloid deposition
Markers of tau protein levels
37
Disclaimer
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:51:10 UTC
