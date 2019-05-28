Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics : Issues Statement (Italian Translation Included)

BrainStorm Issues Statement (Italian Translation Included)

NEW YORK, NY, May 28, 2019, -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, issues today the following statement:

Recently, numerous organizations approached BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics informing management that an Italian patient publicly stated he has received approval for treatment of his ALS with the Company's investigational therapy NurOwn®. We were also informed that a Go Fund Me account was established to raise money to pay for the investigational

therapy NurOwn® in Israel.

BrainStorm has reached out to the patient via email to inform him, that he, has not been, in direct contact with anyone from BrainStorm concerning his treatment, nor has anyone at Brainstorm ever committed, verbally or in writing, to treating him, in Israel or elsewhere. We have attempted to initiate a direct conversation with the patient and/or his family without success.

While we have the greatest sympathy for the patient and his family, BrainStorm is not involved in this process. Therefore; we are issuing this statement to clarify the issue and publicly set the record straight.

BrainStorm is fully focused on its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The Company conducts clinical trials adhering to all regulations of the U.S. FDA and The Israeli Ministry of Health, at all times, without exception. The BCT-002double-blindplacebo-controlled phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of repeated doses of the investigational therapy NurOwn® is

actively recruiting eligible participants at all 6 U.S.sites for US and Canadian citizens only.

The Israeli Ministry of Health recently approved NurOwn® treatment for 13 patients at Tel

Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) through the Hospital Exemption pathway. The patient in question is not one of the 5 international patients currently being treated under the Hospital Exemption pathway at Ichilov.

BrainStorm remains dedicated to rapidly advancing our pivotal phase 3 ALS trial and we appreciate the support and encouragement of the ALS community.

Dichiarazione di BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Recentemente, numerose organizzazioni hanno contattato BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics informando la team di gestione che un paziente italiano ha pubblicamente comunicato che ha ricevuto l'approvazione per sottoporsi al trattamento della SLA con la terapia investigazionale NurOwn® dell'azienda. Siamo stati anche informati che un conto Go Fund Me è stato creato per una raccolta fondi per pagare la terapia NurOwn® investigazionale in Israele.