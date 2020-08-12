BrainsWay Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
08/12/2020 | 07:01am EDT
CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provided an operational update.
Recent Financial and Operational Highlights
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the impact of the temporary shutdown of certain physician offices due to COVID-19 resulted in revenues of $4.8 million, a decrease of 15% as compared to the same period of 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, BrainsWay’s Deep TMS installed base was 567 total systems, a 24% increase from the same period in 2019.
Achieved key reimbursement progress for Deep TMS in major depressive disorder.
Received multiple new positive coverage decisions, including reduced prior treatment failures to qualify for Deep TMS.
“With most clinics having now reopened, we see patients steadily returning for Deep TMS treatments,” stated Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “As mental health challenges have dramatically risen throughout the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on enhancing the awareness of and education about Deep TMS on multiple fronts. We also continue to execute our expense reduction plan in order to ensure our business is appropriately positioned to persevere in the current healthcare environment, while also strengthening our long-term growth prospects. We are proud of the resilience and commercial success our business has demonstrated under challenging circumstances, including sequential revenue growth of 16%, and expect that significant momentum in our business will emerge once the impact of COVID-19 subsides.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $4.8 million, compared with $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 15%. Quarterly recurring lease revenues were $3.4 million, representing an increase of 4% over the second quarter of 2019, and comprised 70% of total revenues.
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 79%, an increase when compared to second quarter 2019 gross margin of 76%, which resulted from lower manufacturing overhead costs in the quarter.
Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $4.0 million, compared with $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is in-line with the Company’s efforts to enhance efficiency and to lower operational expenses in light of the financial impact of COVID-19.
Operating loss for the quarter was $0.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.7 million for the same period in 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and short-term investments of approximately $17.8 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting a cash use of $4.1 million for the first half of 2020 resulting from operating losses and timing of inventory deliveries from vendors.
About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 for MDD and in 2018 for OCD. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Company’s anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Company’s intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate or delays in reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and the effect of the global COVID-19 health pandemic on our business and continued uncertainty and market impact relating thereto.
Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.