Brait SE    BAT   LU0011857645

BRAIT SE

(BAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/19
4.77 ZAR   -8.27%
02:58pBRAIT : British retailers shut up shops to counter coronavirus
RE
03/10BRAIT : Convertible Bonds announcement
PU
03/10Iceland Foods' 'long-term greedy' founders may seek bigger stake
RE
Brait : British retailers shut up shops to counter coronavirus

03/21/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

British retailers have started to close their stores as the country tries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow the accelerating spread of the virus.

While shops have not yet been ordered to do the same, with reduced shopper numbers they are closing anyway.

John Lewis Partnership said on Saturday it will temporarily close its 50 John Lewis department stores at the close of business on Monday.

This will be the first time in the 155-year history of the employee-owned business that it will not open its shop doors for customers.

The partnership said Johnlewis.com will continue to operate as normal, alongside 338 Waitrose supermarkets and Waitrose.com.

Fashion retailer New Look followed, saying it will temporarily close all its 480 UK stores from 1700 GMT Saturday. Its 28 stores in Ireland closed on Friday.

UK-based retailer Arcadia Group said on Friday it was closing all its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. Arcadia owns popular brands Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge and Wallis.

Britain said on Friday it would cover most of the wages of people not working that are "furloughed" and kept on payrolls rather than being laid off.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexander Smith and Chris Reese)

Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -5 201 M
Net income 2020 -6 019 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,49x
P/E ratio 2021 1,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 6 072 M
Chart BRAIT SE
Duration : Period :
Brait SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,00  ZAR
Last Close Price 4,60  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 161%
Spread / Lowest Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Stefan Seabrooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Leon Porter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIT SE-8.27%347
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-32.66%25 725
AMUNDI-24.75%11 305
LEGAL & GENERAL-48.17%10 948
KKR & CO. INC.-34.62%10 716
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-34.95%8 398
