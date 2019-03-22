Brait : Close-out of Fleet

1. Introduction

Shareholders in Brait ("Shareholders") are advised that the Board has yesterday resolved to acquire, through its subsidiary Brait Mauritius Limited ("BML"), the pledged Brait shares held as collateral for the indemnity provided

by BML to FirstRand Bank Limited (trading through its Rand Merchant Bank division) and The Standard Bank of

South Africa Limited (the "Lenders") for the loan amount owing by the investment team's vehicle ("Fleet"), used

to facilitate the holding of shares in Brait, to these Lenders, with the Board having further resolved to settle the loan amount, through BML, owing by Fleet to the Lenders (the "Transaction").

To provide context, in 2011 Shareholders approved Brait advancing R1.2 billion to Fleet, which further advanced this loan funding on behalf of investment team members ("Investment Team Borrowers"). The Investment Team Borrowers contributed R300 million of their own capital to purchase a total of R1.5 billion of Brait shares, all of which were pledged to Brait as collateral for the R1.2 billion loan funding advanced. In 2014 and 2015, Fleet refinanced the loan, including accrued interest, of R1.6 billion from Brait with the Lenders. In return for receiving these refinance proceeds, Brait, through BML, provided the Lenders with an indemnity for their loan to Fleet (the "Indemnity"), secured by the pledged Brait shares held by Fleet and the Investment Team Borrowers.

The Transaction is the result of constructive discussions initiated by Fleet and the Investment Team Borrowers.

Notwithstanding the due date of the loans from the Lenders of 6 December 2020, Fleet and Investment Team Borrowers, together holding 36.4 million Brait shares pledged as collateral, have notified BML of their intention to dispose of these shares. Rather than being sold in to the market, Brait, through BML, has decided to acquire these shares utilising the portion of BML's facility ring-fenced for the full amount owing by Fleet to the Lenders in terms of BML's Indemnity.

As reported at 30 September 2018, the number of pledged Brait shares owned by the Investment Team Borrowers available as collateral was 37.5 million. This has reduced to 36.6 million shares as at 20 March 2019 as certain Investment Team Borrowers have settled their legal obligations to Fleet in full primarily through cash settlement. Following the purchase of the 36.4 million shares by BML, 0.2 million Brait shares remain pledged as collateral, with Brait's net exposure under the Indemnity having reduced to R14 million.