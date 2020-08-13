Brait : Results of Brait's AGM

Log in
08/13/2020

Brait SE

(Registered in Malta as a European Company) (Registration No. SE1)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A1Z6XC ISIN: XS1292954812 and WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of Brait held today in Malta, resolutions tabled were as per the agenda in the AGM notice circulated to shareholders on 21 July 2020.

Ordinary resolutions 1 - 4, together with extraordinary resolution 5, were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

The Company confirms the voting statistics based on the total number of shares represented and voted at the AGM of

1,069,353,638 as follows:

Shares voted for

Shares voted against

disclosed as a

disclosed as a

Votes carried disclosed in relation to

percentage of the

percentage of the

the total number of shares voted at the

number of shares

number of shares

AGM

represented and

represented and

Resolutions

eligible to vote

eligible to vote

For

Against

Abstained

Ordinary resolution

1,067,997,049

36,393

1,320,196

99.9%

0.0%

number 1

Receipt and approval

of audited accounts

for the financial

year ended 31 March

2020 and directors

and auditors reports

thereon

Ordinary resolution

number

2(a)

Re-election of

directors

2.1

Dr

LL Porter

1,068,621,487

44,075

688,076

99.9%

0.0%

2.2

Mr

HRW Troskie

973,160,937

95,504,625

688,076

91.0%

8.9%

2.3

Dr

CH Wiese

750,112,718

318,556,109

684,811

70.1%

29.8%

Ordinary resolution

number

2(b)

Election of

directors

2.4

Mr

RA Nelson

1,068,626,487

39,075

688,076

99.9%

0.0%

2.5

Mr

PG Joubert

1,051,065,104

17,600,458

688,076

98.3%

1.6%

2.6

Mr

JM Grant

1,068,627,067

38,495

688,076

99.9%

0.0%

2.7

Ms

Y Jekwa

1,002,299,012

66,366,550

688,076

93.7%

6.2%

2.8

Mr

PJ Roelofse

1,002,307,082

66,358,480

688,076

93.7%

6.2%

Ordinary resolution

1,068,410,562

133,193

809,883

99.9%

0.0%

number

2(c)

Approval of non-

executive director

compensation in

respect of the

financial year

ending

31 March 2021

Ordinary resolution

1,001,782,533

66,756,294

814,811

93.7%

6.2%

number

3

Appointment of

auditors

Ordinary resolution

756,804,362

311,733,132

816,144

70.8%

29.2%

number

4

Renewal of the

Board's authority to

issue ordinary

shares

Extraordinary

1,054,524,239

14,015,222

814,177

98.6%

1.3%

resolution 5

Renewal of the Company's authority to purchase its own shares subject to various limitations

Malta

13 August 2020

Brait's primary listing is on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and its secondary listing is on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Brait SE published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:22:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 5 349 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 283 M 189 M 188 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart BRAIT SE
Duration : Period :
Brait SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,80 ZAR
Last Close Price 2,42 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 396%
Spread / Average Target 222%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Stefan Seabrooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Leon Porter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIT SE-82.59%189
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-5.51%36 567
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-21.82%18 344
AMUNDI-4.51%15 817
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-7.00%11 122
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.28%10 903
