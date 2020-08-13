|
Brait : Results of Brait's AGM
08/13/2020 | 11:23am EDT
Brait SE
(Registered in Malta as a European Company) (Registration No. SE1)
Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645
Bond code: WKN: A1Z6XC ISIN: XS1292954812 and WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157
LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or "the Company")
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of Brait held today in Malta, resolutions tabled were as per the agenda in the AGM notice circulated to shareholders on 21 July 2020.
Ordinary resolutions 1 - 4, together with extraordinary resolution 5, were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
The Company confirms the voting statistics based on the total number of shares represented and voted at the AGM of
1,069,353,638 as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Shares voted for
|
Shares voted against
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed as a
|
disclosed as a
|
|
Votes carried disclosed in relation to
|
percentage of the
|
percentage of the
|
|
the total number of shares voted at the
|
number of shares
|
number of shares
|
|
|
AGM
|
|
represented and
|
represented and
|
Resolutions
|
|
|
|
eligible to vote
|
eligible to vote
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution
|
1,067,997,049
|
36,393
|
1,320,196
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
number 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipt and approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
of audited accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ended 31 March
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 and directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
and auditors reports
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number
|
2(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
Dr
|
LL Porter
|
1,068,621,487
|
44,075
|
688,076
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
Mr
|
HRW Troskie
|
973,160,937
|
95,504,625
|
688,076
|
91.0%
|
8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
Dr
|
CH Wiese
|
750,112,718
|
318,556,109
|
684,811
|
70.1%
|
29.8%
|
Ordinary resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number
|
2(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Election of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
Mr
|
RA Nelson
|
1,068,626,487
|
39,075
|
688,076
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
2.5
|
Mr
|
PG Joubert
|
1,051,065,104
|
17,600,458
|
688,076
|
98.3%
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
Mr
|
JM Grant
|
1,068,627,067
|
38,495
|
688,076
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
Ms
|
Y Jekwa
|
1,002,299,012
|
66,366,550
|
688,076
|
93.7%
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
Mr
|
PJ Roelofse
|
1,002,307,082
|
66,358,480
|
688,076
|
93.7%
|
6.2%
|
Ordinary resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,068,410,562
|
|
|
133,193
|
809,883
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
number
|
2(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
executive director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respect of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ending
|
31 March 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution
|
1,001,782,533
|
66,756,294
|
814,811
|
93.7%
|
6.2%
|
number
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution
|
756,804,362
|
311,733,132
|
816,144
|
70.8%
|
29.2%
|
number
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board's authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issue ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary
|
1,054,524,239
|
14,015,222
|
814,177
|
98.6%
|
1.3%
|
resolution 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal of the Company's authority to purchase its own shares subject to various limitations
Malta
13 August 2020
Brait's primary listing is on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and its secondary listing is on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
|
|
|
