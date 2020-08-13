Brait : Results of Brait's AGM

Brait SE

(Registered in Malta as a European Company) (Registration No. SE1)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A1Z6XC ISIN: XS1292954812 and WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of Brait held today in Malta, resolutions tabled were as per the agenda in the AGM notice circulated to shareholders on 21 July 2020.

Ordinary resolutions 1 - 4, together with extraordinary resolution 5, were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

The Company confirms the voting statistics based on the total number of shares represented and voted at the AGM of

1,069,353,638 as follows: