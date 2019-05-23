Brait SE Trading statement: Year ended 31 Mar 2019

Brait SE

(Registered in Malta as a European Company) (Registration No.SE1)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A1Z6XC ISIN: XS1292954812

LEI code: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or "the Company")

TRADING STATEMENT: YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The following disclosure is made pursuant to Section 3.4 (b) of the Listing Requirements of the JSE Limited. Shareholders of the Company are advised that:

Brait's reported Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share at 31 March 2019 is anticipated to be between ZAR40.75 and ZAR42.75 (EUR2.51 and EUR2.63). This represents a reduction of between 23.4% and 27.0% from the 31 March 2018 restated NAV per share of ZAR55.86 (in Euro, a decrease of between 31.3% and 34.5% from EUR3.83).

The challenging environment has resulted in the decline of the respective peer group average multiples for each of Brait's portfolio companies. To maintain historic levels of discount to these peer averages, Brait has reduced the respective valuation multiples applied at 31 March 2019 for Virgin Active, Premier and Iceland Foods. The historic EV/EBITDA valuation multiples used compared to respective peer average multiples are:

31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Valuation % discount/ Had valuation % discount/ Valuation % discount/ multiples multiples (premium) to (premium) to multiples (premium) to remained used peer average: peer average: used peer average: unchanged 3-year Spot 3-year Spot 3-year Spot Virgin Active 11.0x 17% 13% 11.4x 14% 10% 11.4x 16% 17% Premier 11.0x 10% (6%) 12.4x (2%) (19%) 12.4x 5% 2% Iceland Foods 7.0x 24% 8% 8.4x 9% (11%) 8.4x 18% - NAV per share R40.75 - R42.75 R50.25 - R52.25 R55.86

For comparison purposes, had the valuation multiples used at reporting date remained unchanged from those at 31 March 2018 (thus valuing Virgin Active at 11.4x; Premier at 12.4x and Iceland at 8.4x), Brait's NAV per share at 31 March 2019 would be between ZAR50.25 and ZAR52.25 representing a reduction of between 6.4% and 10.0% (in Euro, between EUR3.09 and EUR3.21, a decrease of between 16.1% and 19.3%).