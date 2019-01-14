Log in
Brait : UK retailer New Look's restructuring to cut debt by one billion pound

01/14/2019 | 02:46am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British fashion group New Look said on Monday it had agreed a restructuring with debtholders to deleverage and strengthen its balance sheet.

New Look, which is owned by South African investment firm Brait, said it had agreed a debt-for-equity swap proposal to reduce its long-term debt from 1.35 billion pounds($1.73 billion) to 350 million pounds together with a new capital raise of 150 million pounds funded by the issuance of new bonds.

The retailer said the agreement would provide it with a delevered capital structure, significant liquidity and adequate financial flexibility to support its future development.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 2 581 M
EBIT 2019 -652 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,0x
Capitalization 16 735 M
Chart BRAIT SE
Duration : Period :
Brait SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,0  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Stefan Seabrooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Leon Porter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIT SE6.06%1 142
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-2.24%22 297
LEGAL & GENERAL5.37%18 337
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.05%11 429
AMUNDI5.07%11 385
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC3.49%8 577
