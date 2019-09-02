Log in
BRAMBLES LIMITED

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
11.12 AUD   -1.59%
Brambles : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

09/02/2019

Brambles uses the power of its circular business model, network advantage and unique expertise to leverage the key capital inputs into its business to generate significant value for customers, shareholders and employees.

For customers, Brambles' end-to-end supply chain solutions deliver operational, financial and environmental efficiencies not otherwise available through one-way, single use alternatives. Further details are available here.

For shareholders, Brambles delivers sustainable growth at returns well in excess of the cost of capital and seeks to generate sufficient cash flow through the cycle to fund dividends and support reinvestment in growth, innovation and the development of its people. Further details are available here.

For employees, Brambles provides development and exciting career opportunities in over 60 countries. By fostering a culture of innovation and agility, Brambles seeks to attract and retain the talent which is integral to its success.

In a resource constrained world, circular business models like that operated by Brambles are recognised as a critical economic evolution to enable the world to trade more responsibly. By regenerating what it extracts and by providing its products via a service, Brambles helps reduce both the constant pressure on natural resources and the waste production typical of conventional linear business models. Brambles capitalises on its unique position in the supply chain to enable customer collaboration and address sustainable development challenges, such as optimising transport networks and addressing food waste and promoting sustainable use of the world's forests. In this way, Brambles creates a circular economy, on a global scale.

As a first step towards producing an integrated value story, Brambles has used the Integrated Reporting () 'capitals' framework,1to illustrate the interaction and interdependencies between its sources of value, business model and ability to create value over time. This is outlined in the infographic here.

¹ The International Integrated Reporting Framework.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 10:54:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 762 M
EBIT 2020 832 M
Net income 2020 514 M
Debt 2020 1 663 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 12 023 M
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,82  $
Last Close Price 7,61  $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasad Srinivasamurthy President-BXB Digital
Stephen Paul Johns Non-Executive Chairman
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rod Hefford Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED11.33%12 027
BALL CORPORATION74.88%26 696
AMCOR190.00%15 830
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION28.65%9 734
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.58.38%8 772
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.20.52%8 088
