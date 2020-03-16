Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Brambles Limited    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/16
9.54 AUD   -7.65%
08:20pBRAMBLES : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares
PU
03/15BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/11BRAMBLES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brambles : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

17 March 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: Change to company details

Please find attached an ASIC Form 484 Change to company details advising of the cancellation of 15,109,807 Brambles Limited shares on the following dates pursuant to the buy-back of shares carried out on the ASX:

19 February 2020

475,000

3 March 2020

563,291

20 February 2020

342,033

4 March 2020

731,348

21 February 2020

404,770

5 March 2020

783,040

24 February 2020

347,063

6 March 2020

486,183

25 February 2020

645,495

9 March 2020

731,090

26 February 2020

1,028,785

10 March 2020

1,633,877

27 February 2020

928,627

11 March 2020

555,767

28 February 2020

800,457

12 March 2020

1,342,714

2 March 2020

1,310,088

13 March 2020

2,000,179

The form was lodged with ASIC on 17 March 2020.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Australian Securities &

Investments Commission

Change to company details

Sections A, B or C may be lodged independenUy with this signed cover page to notify ASIC of:

A1 Change ofaddress

81 Cease company officeholder

A2 Change ofname - officeholders or proprietary

82 Appoint company officeholder

company members

83 Special purpose company

A3 Change - ultimate holding company

All mandatory fields will be identified with an.

OFFICE USE ONLY: 1 F

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

C1 Cancellation of shares

C2 Issue of shares

C3 Change to share structure

C4 Changes to the register of members for proprietary companies

If there is insufficient space in any section of the form, you may photocopy the relevant page(s) and submit as part of this lodgement

Company details

Companyname

!Brambles Limited

Refer to guide for information about corporate key

Lodgement details

ACN/ABN *

Corporate key

1118 8960 21

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Firm/organisation

!Brambles Industries Limited

Contact name/position description

lcarina Thuaux / Deputy Company Secretary

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

l,8 209

Telephone number

1+4 4 01932 963363

Postal or DX address

JGPO Box 4173

lsvdney NSW 2001

Total number of pages including this cover sheet

@

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this cover sheet and the attached sections of this form are true and complete.

Name*

lcarina Thuaux

Capacity

This form must be

D Director

SIGNED and

Company secretary

Signature

DATED by a current

officeholder after it is

Date signed

PRINTED

(dd/mm/yyyy)

!{current date/time} /°1"(0s/202.0

Lodgement

Send completed and signed forms to:

For help or more information

Australian Securities and Investments Commission,

Telephone

1300 300 630

PO Box 4000, Gippsland Mail Centre VIC 3841.

Email

Click herelo send ASIC an email

Web

www asicgov au

Or lodge the form electronically by visiting the ASIC website

wwwasic.gov.au

ASIC Form 484

Cover page

1Fver1.4

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRAMBLES LIMITED
08:20pBRAMBLES : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares
PU
03/15BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/11BRAMBLES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/10BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/03BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
02/26BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
02/24BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
02/23BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
02/19BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
02/16BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 801 M
EBIT 2020 830 M
Net income 2020 522 M
Debt 2020 1 611 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 8 894 M
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,60  $
Last Close Price 5,82  $
Spread / Highest target 89,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Paul Johns Non-Executive Chairman
John Patrick Mullen Chairman-Elect
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED-11.86%9 739
BALL CORPORATION-1.28%20 797
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-18.91%8 836
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-17.49%7 999
APTARGROUP, INC.-16.63%6 174
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-21.48%5 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group