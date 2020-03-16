Brambles : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares

Brambles Limited

17 March 2020

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: Change to company details

Please find attached an ASIC Form 484 Change to company details advising of the cancellation of 15,109,807 Brambles Limited shares on the following dates pursuant to the buy-back of shares carried out on the ASX:

19 February 2020 475,000 3 March 2020 563,291 20 February 2020 342,033 4 March 2020 731,348 21 February 2020 404,770 5 March 2020 783,040 24 February 2020 347,063 6 March 2020 486,183 25 February 2020 645,495 9 March 2020 731,090 26 February 2020 1,028,785 10 March 2020 1,633,877 27 February 2020 928,627 11 March 2020 555,767 28 February 2020 800,457 12 March 2020 1,342,714 2 March 2020 1,310,088 13 March 2020 2,000,179

The form was lodged with ASIC on 17 March 2020.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

