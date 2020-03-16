Brambles : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares

Please find attached an ASIC Form 484 Change to company details advising of the cancellation of 15,109,807 Brambles Limited shares on the following dates pursuant to the buy-back of shares carried out on the ASX:
19 February 2020
475,000
3 March 2020
563,291
20 February 2020
342,033
4 March 2020
731,348
21 February 2020
404,770
5 March 2020
783,040
24 February 2020
347,063
6 March 2020
486,183
25 February 2020
645,495
9 March 2020
731,090
26 February 2020
1,028,785
10 March 2020
1,633,877
27 February 2020
928,627
11 March 2020
555,767
28 February 2020
800,457
12 March 2020
1,342,714
2 March 2020
1,310,088
13 March 2020
2,000,179
The form was lodged with ASIC on 17 March 2020.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Australian Securities &
Investments Commission
Change to company details
Sections A, B or C may be lodged independenUy with this signed cover page to notify ASIC of:
A1 Change ofaddress
81 Cease company officeholder
A2 Change ofname - officeholders or proprietary
82 Appoint company officeholder
company members
83 Special purpose company
A3 Change - ultimate holding company
All mandatory fields will be identified with an•.
OFFICE USE ONLY: 1 F
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
C1 Cancellation of shares
C2 Issue of shares
C3 Change to share structure
C4 Changes to the register of members for proprietary companies
If there is insufficient space in any section of the form, you may photocopy the relevant page(s) and submit as part of this lodgement
Company details
Companyname •
!Brambles Limited
Refer to guide for information about corporate key
Lodgement details
ACN/ABN *
Corporate key•
1118 8960 21
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Firm/organisation
!Brambles Industries Limited
Contact name/position description
lcarina Thuaux / Deputy Company Secretary
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
l,8 209
Telephone number
1+4 4 01932 963363
Postal or DX address
JGPO Box 4173
lsvdney NSW 2001
Total number of pages including this cover sheet
@
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this cover sheet and the attached sections of this form are true and complete.
Name*
lcarina Thuaux
Capacity•
This form must be
D Director
SIGNED and
� Company secretary
Signature �
DATED by a current
officeholder after it is
Date signed
PRINTED
(dd/mm/yyyy)
!{current date/time} /°1"(0s/202.0
Lodgement
Send completed and signed forms to:
For help or more information
Australian Securities and Investments Commission,
Telephone
1300 300 630
PO Box 4000, Gippsland Mail Centre VIC 3841.
Email
Click herelo send ASIC an email
Web
www asicgov au
Or lodge the form electronically by visiting the ASIC website