|
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
06/05/2019 | 05:03am EDT
Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299
5 June 2019
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 4 June 2019.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(exceptminimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
|
Name of Entity
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
Brambles Limited
|
|
89 118 896 021
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
-
Type ofbuy-back
-
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
On-market
25 February 2019
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
Number of shares/units bought back or ifbuy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
-
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
0500,000
A$0.00A$6,121,900.00
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
11/01/2010
|
Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
highest price paid:
|
n/a
|
highest price paid:
|
12.340
|
date:
|
n/a
|
|
|
lowest price paid:
|
n/a
|
lowest price paid:
|
12.020
|
date:
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
highest price allowed
|
|
|
|
under rule 7.33:
|
12.725
|
|
|
|
Participation by directors
6Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be
bought back
Compliance statement
Up to 159,115,225, being 10% of the Company's lowest issued shares capital in the last 12 months.
500,000 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 158,615,225 shares.
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
……………………………………
|
Date: 5/6/19
|
|
Group Company Secretary
|
|
Print name:
|
Robert Gerrard
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
Appendix 3E Page 2
|
|
11/01/2010
Disclaimer
Brambles Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 09:02:10 UTC
|
|Latest news on BRAMBLES LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
5 586 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
976 M
|
Net income 2019
|
741 M
|
Debt 2019
|
2 398 M
|
Yield 2019
|
3,70%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
21,83
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
20,62
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
2,88x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
2,97x
|
Capitalization
|
13 695 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
9
|Average target price
|
8,43 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
-2,0%