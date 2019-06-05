Log in
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

06/05/2019

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

5 June 2019

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 4 June 2019.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(exceptminimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Brambles Limited

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  1. Type ofbuy-back
  2. Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX

On-market

25 February 2019

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  1. Number of shares/units bought back or ifbuy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
  2. Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

0500,000

A$0.00A$6,121,900.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Before previous day

Previous day

highest price paid:

n/a

highest price paid:

12.340

date:

n/a

lowest price paid:

n/a

lowest price paid:

12.020

date:

n/a

highest price allowed

under rule 7.33:

12.725

Participation by directors

6Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be

bought back

Compliance statement

Up to 159,115,225, being 10% of the Company's lowest issued shares capital in the last 12 months.

500,000 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 158,615,225 shares.

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………

Date: 5/6/19

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 09:02:10 UTC
