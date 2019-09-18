Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
25 February 2019
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Before previous day
Previous day
23,606,160360,482
4
Total consideration paid
or
payable for the shares/units
A$274,604,281.66
A$4,051,132.76
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-market
Highest price paid:
Highest price paid:
buy-back
$13.0000
$11.2900
Date:
Lowest price paid:
11-Jun-19
$11.1600
Lowest price paid:
Highest
price
allowed
$11.0100
under rule 7.33:
Date:
$11.7496
26-Aug-19
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Up to 159,115,225, being 10% of the Company's lowest issued share capital in the last 12 months. 23,966,642 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 135,148,583 shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
