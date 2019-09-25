Log in
BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
09/25
11.27 AUD   -0.27%
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

09/25/2019 | 04:28am EDT

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

25 September 2019

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 24 September 2019.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Brambles Limited

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

25 February 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous day

Previous day

27,628,4401,210,626

4

Total consideration paid

or

payable for the shares/units

A$320,401,867.24

A$13,681,526.55

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest price paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$13.0000

$11.3400

Date:

Lowest price paid:

11-Jun-19

$11.2400

Lowest price paid:

Highest

price

allowed

$11.0100

under rule 7.33:

Date:

$11.9518

26-Aug-19

Participation by directors

6Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Up to 159,115,225, being 10% of the Company's lowest issued share capital in the last 12 months. 28,839,066 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 130,276,159 shares.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 25-Sep-19

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:27:08 UTC
