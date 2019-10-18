Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Brambles uses the power of its circular business model, network advantage and unique expertise to leverage the key capital inputs into its business to generate significant value for customers, shareholders and employees.

For customers, Brambles' end-to-end supply chain solutions deliver operational, financial and environmental efficiencies not otherwise available through one-way, single use alternatives. Further details are available here.

For shareholders, Brambles delivers sustainable growth at returns well in excess of the cost of capital and seeks to generate sufficient cash flow through the cycle to fund dividends and support reinvestment in growth, innovation and the development of its people. Further details are available here.

For employees, Brambles provides development and exciting career opportunities in over 60 countries. By fostering a culture of innovation and agility, Brambles seeks to attract and retain the talent which is integral to its success.

In a resource constrained world, circular business models like that operated by Brambles are recognised as a critical economic evolution to enable the world to trade more responsibly. By regenerating what it extracts and by providing its products via a service, Brambles helps reduce both the constant pressure on natural resources and the waste production typical of conventional linear business models. Brambles capitalises on its unique position in the supply chain to enable customer collaboration and address sustainable development challenges, such as optimising transport networks and addressing food waste and promoting sustainable use of the world's forests. In this way, Brambles creates a circular economy, on a global scale.

As a first step towards producing an integrated value story, Brambles has used the Integrated Reporting () 'capitals' framework,1to illustrate the interaction and interdependencies between its sources of value, business model and ability to create value over time. This is outlined in the infographic here.

¹ The International Integrated Reporting Framework.