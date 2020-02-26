Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
02/26/2020 | 07:46pm EST
Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299
27 February 2020
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 26 February 2020.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(
except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
Name of Entity
ABN/ARSN
Brambles Limited
89 118 896 021
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
On-market
2 September 2019
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
Before previous day
Previous day
25,085,421
928,627
A$306,549,275.46
A$11,491,666.26
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010
Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Before previous day
Previous day
highest price paid:
13.060
highest price paid:
12.450
date:
21-Feb-20
lowest price paid:
11.350
lowest price paid:
12.270
date:
15-Oct-19
highest price allowed
under rule 7.33:
13.4240
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be
bought back
Up to a total of 240,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 26,014,048 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 213,985,952 shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
……………………………………
Date: 27/2/20
Group Company Secretary
Print name:
Robert Gerrard
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3E Page 2
11/01/2010
Disclaimer
Brambles Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 00:45:01 UTC
Sales 2020
4 803 M
EBIT 2020
831 M
Net income 2020
522 M
Debt 2020
1 611 M
Yield 2020
3,67%
P/E ratio 2020
23,8x
P/E ratio 2021
20,8x
EV / Sales2020
2,94x
EV / Sales2021
2,91x
Capitalization
12 510 M
