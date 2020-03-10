|
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
03/10/2020 | 08:55pm EDT
Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299
11 March 2020
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 10 March 2020.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
Brambles Limited
|
|
|
89 118 896 021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
|
Information about buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
On-market
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
|
|
|
|
|
2 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
-
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
33,053,422555,767
A$400,107,254.64 A$6,018,067.38
|
|
|
Appendix 3E
|
|
|
|
Daily share buy-back notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
|
5
|
If buy-back is an on-market
|
|
|
Highest price paid:
|
Highest price paid:
|
|
buy-back
|
$13.0600
|
$10.9800
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
Lowest price paid:
|
|
|
21-Feb-20
|
$10.3200
|
|
|
|
Lowest price paid:
|
Highest price allowed under
|
|
|
$10.6000
|
rule 7.33:
|
|
|
Date:
|
$12.0911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9-Mar-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Up to a total of 240,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 33,609,189 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 206,390,811 shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
............................................................ Date: 11-Mar-20
|
|
Group Company Secretary
|
Print name:
|
Robert Gerrard
|
