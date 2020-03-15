Log in
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

03/15/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

16 March 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 13 March 2020.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Brambles Limited

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX

2 September 2019

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  1. Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
  2. Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

36,952,0821,400,000

A$440,035,570.81 A$13,581,960.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest price paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$13.0600

$10.3700

Date:

Lowest price paid:

21-Feb-20

$9.2700

Lowest price paid:

Highest price allowed under

$9.6400

rule 7.33:

Date:

$11.1338

12-Mar-20

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Up to a total of 240,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 38,352,082 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 201,647,918 shares.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 16-Mar-20

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 2

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
