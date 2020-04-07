Brambles : David Cuenca to succeed Michael Pooley as President of CHEP Europe

8 April 2020

Media Release

David Cuenca to succeed Michael Pooley as President of CHEP Europe

Sydney - 08 April 2020: CHEP today announced a transition of leadership for its European business operations. Brambles has appointed David Cuenca, who currently leads the company's Latin America business, as President, CHEP Europe from 1 July 2020. This follows the resignation of Michael Pooley, the current President of CHEP Europe, after a career spanning more than 17 years with the business.

Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase, said: "We are delighted to announce David as our new President of CHEP Europe. As President of CHEP Latin America since July 2018, David has done an outstanding job leading the team through a period of significant business, commercial and cultural change, strengthening key customer relationships and energising our teams. He is highly regarded by his colleagues as well as by our customers."

Commenting on Mr Pooley's departure, Mr Chipchase said: "During his five years as President, CHEP EMEA and President, CHEP Europe, Mike has led the region during a period of strong growth and expansion. He has also built a diverse, values-based culture and focused on developing people at all levels, leaving a fantastic legacy. The entire Brambles family will miss Mike and we wish him and his family well for the future".

Mr Cuenca joined Brambles in 2000. Over the last few years he has held several leadership roles, ranging from Country General Manager of CHEP Central Europe; Vice President and Country General Manager in CHEP Spain and Portugal; and Vice President of CHEP Southern Europe. Mr Cuenca is a Spanish citizen and holds a Business Studies degree from the University of Barcelona. He has also completed a General Management Programme at the IESE Business School.

Mr Cuenca said: "I am delighted to be returning to CHEP Europe and it will be a privilege and an honour to lead such a talented group of employees as we focus on supporting our customers in rapidly evolving supply chains. We have strong product and services portfolio and work with leading customers and partners across all markets. Building on this foundation, together, we will successfully lead CHEP Europe into the future".

ANNEXURE A: BIOGRAPHY

David Cuenca - President, CHEP Europe (effective 1 July 2020)

Joined Brambles in 2000 and was appointed President, CHEP Latin America in 2018. At Brambles, David has held several leadership roles, ranging from Country General Manager of CHEP in Central Europe; Vice President and Country General Manager in CHEP Spain and Portugal; Vice President of CHEP Southern Europe; and his current role in Latin America.

David is a Spanish citizen, and holds a Business Studies degree from the University of Barcelona (UB). He has also completed a General Management Programme at the IESE Business School.