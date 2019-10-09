Brambles : FY20 First-Quarter Trading Update

Please see the attached announcement relating to the above.

ASX & Media Release

Brambles' first-quarter trading update: Constant-currency1 sales revenue growth of 5%

Sydney - 10 October 2019: Brambles Limited today reported sales revenue from continuing operations of US$1,159.0 million for the first three months of the financial year ending 30 June 2020 (FY20), representing an increase of 5% at constant FX rates and an increase of 2% at actual FX rates. The difference between actual and constant FX growth reflects the strengthening of Brambles' reporting currency, the US dollar, relative to all other operating currencies.

By segment, first-quarter sales revenue performance at constant FX was as follows:

CHEP Americas sales revenue increased 7% largely reflecting higher price realisation across the region, particularly in Latin America, rollover benefits from US pallet contracts won in the prior year and solid like-for-like volume growth in the US and Latin America.

sales revenue increased 7% largely reflecting higher price realisation across the region, particularly in Latin America, rollover benefits from US pallet contracts won in the prior year and solid like-for-like volume growth in the US and Latin America. CHEP EMEA sales revenue increased 4% driven by net new business wins in European pallets and modest price realisation across the region. Like-for-like volumes were broadly flat reflecting economic conditions in Europe.

sales revenue increased 4% driven by net new business wins in European pallets and modest price realisation across the region. Like-for-like volumes were broadly flat reflecting economic conditions in Europe. CHEP Asia-Pacific sales revenue increased 2% as like-for-like volume growth and price realisation in the pallets business offset lower RPC volumes following a contract loss in Australia.

Brambles' CEO Graham Chipchase said: "Our first-quarter sales performance reflects pricing discipline and ongoing volume momentum despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainty in our major markets.

"Growth in CHEP Americas was particularly strong, driven by volume and price growth to cover cost increases in US pallets and the rollover benefit of Latin America pricing actions taken in the fourth quarter of FY19 to cover a higher cost-to-serve in the region. We continue to make good progress with our US automation and procurement programmes and we remain on track to deliver an annual one percentage point of US margin improvement in each of FY20, FY21 and FY22.

"As anticipated at the FY19 result, like-for-like volumes in the European pallet and automotive businesses moderated in the first quarter reflecting challenging macroeconomic conditions in the region. Notwithstanding this economic context, our European pallets business delivered solid levels of net new business growth as it continues to convert new customers to our share-and-reuse solutions.

"Our FY20 guidance provided at the FY19 result remains unchanged. On a constant-FX basis, we continue to expect sales revenue growth to be at the lower end of our mid-single digit objective and Underlying Profit to be in line with, or slightly above sales revenue growth, including the impact of the new leasing standard, AASB 16."

Sales revenue (US$m, actual FX) Growth vs. 1Q19 Segment 1Q20 1Q19 (actual FX) (constant FX) CHEP Americas 602.3 569.3 6% 7% CHEP Europe, Middle East & Africa 450.9 459.5 (2)% 4% CHEP Asia-Pacific 105.8 110.4 (4)% 2% Continuing operations 1,159.0 1,139.2 2% 5%

Current period results translated into US dollars at the actual monthly exchange rates applicable in the prior comparable period.

1