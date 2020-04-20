Brambles : Paola Flores to succeed David Cuenca as President of CHEP Latin America

21 April 2020

Media Release

Paola Flores to succeed David Cuenca as President of CHEP Latin America

Sydney - 21 April 2020: Brambles today announces that Paola Flores, who currently leads the CHEP Canada business, has been appointed as President of CHEP Latin America, effective on 1 July 2020. This follows the appointment of David Cuenca as President of CHEP Europe which announced on 8 April 2020.

In her new role, Ms Flores will also become a member of the Brambles Executive Leadership Team (ELT). A process has commenced to appoint a Country Manager in Canada.

Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase, said: "Paola's leadership skills, commercial aptitude and focus on mutually beneficial customer relationships will make her a great leader for our growing Latin American business. I know that David and the outstanding leadership team that he has built in the region will support her as she transitions into her new role."

Ms Flores joined CHEP Italy in 2001 and held several roles including Customer Services Director and Retailer Director before being appointed Country General Manager of CHEP Italy in 2013. In 2016 she was appointed as Country General Manager of CHEP Canada. Paola has degrees in Economics and Foreign Languages and holds a Master of Business Administration from SDA Bocconi in Milan.

