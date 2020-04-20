Log in
Brambles : Paola Flores to succeed David Cuenca as President of CHEP Latin America

04/20/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

21 April 2020

Media Release

Paola Flores to succeed David Cuenca as President of CHEP Latin America

Sydney - 21 April 2020: Brambles today announces that Paola Flores, who currently leads the CHEP Canada business, has been appointed as President of CHEP Latin America, effective on 1 July 2020. This follows the appointment of David Cuenca as President of CHEP Europe which announced on 8 April 2020.

In her new role, Ms Flores will also become a member of the Brambles Executive Leadership Team (ELT). A process has commenced to appoint a Country Manager in Canada.

Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase, said: "Paola's leadership skills, commercial aptitude and focus on mutually beneficial customer relationships will make her a great leader for our growing Latin American business. I know that David and the outstanding leadership team that he has built in the region will support her as she transitions into her new role."

Ms Flores joined CHEP Italy in 2001 and held several roles including Customer Services Director and Retailer Director before being appointed Country General Manager of CHEP Italy in 2013. In 2016 she was appointed as Country General Manager of CHEP Canada. Paola has degrees in Economics and Foreign Languages and holds a Master of Business Administration from SDA Bocconi in Milan.

Brambles contacts:

Investors & Media

Investors

Sean O'Sullivan

Raluca Chiriacescu

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+61 2 9256 5262

+44 2038 809 412

+61 412 139 711

+44 7810 658 044

Sean.osullivan@brambles.com

Raluca.Chiriacescu@brambles.com

About Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited (ASX: BXB) Under the CHEP brand Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust Brambles to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. Brambles primarily serves the fast- moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs more than 10,000 people and own approximately 330 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres. Brambles operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit www.brambles.com

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 23:00:09 UTC
