BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
11.35 AUD   -1.48%
Brambles : continues sustainability success in final year of 2020 commitments

10/02/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Media Release

2 October 2019

Brambles continues sustainability success in final year of 2020 commitments

Customer collaboration programmes produce significant reductions in packaging waste, carbon emissions, and empty kilometres according to the company's annual Sustainability Review.

Sydney, Australia, 2 October 2019 - Brambles, the global supply-chain solutions company operating in approximately 60 countries, reports on their sustainability success for the 2019 Financial Year in their recently released Sustainability Review. Together with its customers, Brambles' solutions have helped save:

  • 2 million tonnes of CO2;
  • 1.7 million cubic metres wood;
  • 2,595 megalitres of water;
  • 1.3 million metric tonnes of solid waste; and
  • 1.7 million trees.

These savings were achieved simply by replacing single-use or one-way packaging with reusable alternatives that are continuously shared, repaired and reused throughout the supply chain.

Brambles communicated its 2020 sustainability commitments back in 2015 and the issues the programme addressed, such as sustainable forestry and eliminating waste from supply chains, are now more important for its stakeholders than ever before. As the company enters the final year of its 2020 goals period, it edges closer to attaining 100% sustainable materials sourcing for wood, achieving 99.7% (up from 99.4 in FY18). In addition, 60% of the electricity powering Brambles' Service Centres was from certified renewable energy sources, representing a 34-percentage point increase on fiscal year 2018 and making its already low carbon solutions even more sustainable.

The company is in the process of setting a new sustainability horizon, with the ambition of leveraging its position as the invisible backbone of global supply chains to pursue a positive impact with communities, customers and the planet.

Shaping a sustainable future

As part of Brambles' Better Collaboration goal, the company recently launched the Zero Waste World (ZWW) programme, aimed at creating partnerships with manufacturers and retailers to solve big, shared challenges, while saving time, money and natural resources. The programme helps make the transition to a circular economy faster and simpler, with initiatives focussed on three key areas; eliminating waste, eradicating empty transport miles and cutting out inefficiencies through innovative solutions.

Last year, the Collaborative Transport Solutions offered by Brambles' company CHEP, in collaboration with their digital arm BXB Digital, helped more than 246 customers achieve savings of 69.6 million kilometres and 84,600 tonnes of CO2.

Among the world's most sustainable companies

All these achievements were recognised by Barron's Magazine, published by Dow Jones & Company, which named Brambles the second most sustainable international company in the world. Also, Brambles has maintained its industry-leading position in Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG(Environmental, Social and Governance) ratings for the fifth consecutive year, and the second position in the Commercial Services and Supplies category in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Brambles' Head of Global Sustainability, Juan José Freijo said: "We are extremely proud to be recognised as a worldwide sustainability leader. Our circular business model helps eliminate waste and reduce demand for natural resources throughout the supply chain. We will keep striving to make a positive impact for our customers and for the communities we serve".

Media Release

2 October 2019

Notes to editors

Download Brambles' 2019 Sustainability Reviewand learn more about Brambles Sustainability Strategy at www.brambles.com/sustainability

About Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)

Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust us to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. Brambles primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs approximately 11,000 people and owns approximately 330 million pallets and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres. Brambles operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit www.brambles.com

Brambles contacts:

Investors & Media

Investors

Sean O'Sullivan

Raluca Chiriacescu

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+61 2 9256 5262

+44 2038 809 412

+61 412 139 711

+44 7810 658 044

Sean.osullivan@brambles.com

Raluca.Chiriacescu@brambles.com

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:07:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 762 M
EBIT 2020 832 M
Net income 2020 514 M
Debt 2020 1 714 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 12 103 M
