BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC

Brand Architekts : Beauty company Brand Architekts warns on UK weakness, hit from trade war

11/20/2019 | 03:02am EST

Personal care and beauty products company Brand Architekts Group Plc warned its first-half results would be hit by difficult market conditions in Britain, and said increased tariffs on China-sourced products shipped to the U.S. would hurt international sales.

The company, whose brands include Super Facialist, Dr Salts, Fish Soho and Dirty Works, said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20191120:nRST9597Ta on Wednesday it expects sales in UK and its international operations to return to growth in the second half of the year, as it develops new products and improves distribution in Britain.

"Whilst we anticipate that ongoing economic and consumer uncertainty will continue into the new calendar year ... we are well placed to navigate and grow in this market," Executive Chairman Brendan Hynes said.

Brand Architekts was founded in 1993 and sells skincare, haircare and bodycare products.

(Reporting by Shanima A and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 20,5 M
EBIT 2020 1,90 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 25,7 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 31,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Gerard How Chief Executive Officer
Brendan M. Hynes Executive Chairman
Roger Steven McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward John Beale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC-18.89%40
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY32.09%302 799
UNILEVER N.V.12.95%155 964
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.26%70 559
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD14.39%61 359
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY12.84%57 559
