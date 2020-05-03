Log in
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP.

(BXXX)
Brand X Lifestyle Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

05/03/2020 | 08:45pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2020) - Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE: BXXX) ("Brand X") is pleased to announce a total of 1,685,000 stock options have been granted to the directors and officers of the Company and certain consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.14 per share. 25% of the options will vest every 3 months after the grant date.

"This is a significant option grant and for good reason. For many months Brand X (formerly Block X Capital Corp.) had been very patient waiting for opportunities in the market. We now are defining our approach and aim to be a prominent investment issuer" says Johannson. To achieve this on behalf of our shareholders we want to make sure key personal within our corporate structure are properly compensated and incentivised., comments Arni Johannson company CEO.

About Brand X Lifestyle Corp.

Brand X (CSE: BXXX) seeks investment opportunities in early to mid-stage blockchain and emerging technology companies. Brand X is dedicated to disciplined due diligence, governance, and an investment process that results in highly qualified investment opportunities.

Contact:

Glenn Little
Corporate Communications
Email: glenn@cbioinc.com
Tel: 604-349-3011

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55309


© Newsfilecorp 2020
