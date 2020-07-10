Log in
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP.

(BXXX)
Brand X Lifestyle Corp - CBIO Meets Initial Revenue Milestones

07/10/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) - Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE: BXXX) ("Brand X" or the "Company") The Company is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 11, 2020, CBIO Brand Development Inc. ("CBIO") has met the first and second milestones in accordance with the Share Exchange Agreement between the Company and CBIO.

CBIO met the first milestone of gross revenue of $500,000 on May 12, 2020, and the second milestone of gross revenue of $1,000,000 on June 9, 2020. The Company will release 1,725,000 shares for the first milestone and 1,725,000 shares for the second milestone to the shareholders of CBIO, pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement. "We are extremely happy with the effort of everyone involved in reaching these two milestones and expect to continue adding value to Brand X in the near future," said Lisa Little, President of CBIO.

About Brand X Lifestyle Corp.

Brand X is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies. Brand X leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with unparalleled access to investments that are not normally accessible to the average retail investor. In addition to Ag Tech and Mining Tech IP, the Brand X portfolio now includes IP within the Global Hemp Consumer Brand vertical. Brand X provides capital, experience, and support to emerging market leaders in the progressive health, wellness, and technology spaces while building shareholder value.

Contact:

Arni Johannson, CEO
Tel: 604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59518


© Newsfilecorp 2020
