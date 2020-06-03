Brand X Lifestyle Corp. Subsidiary Announces Exclusive Marketing Agreement With GoRich

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2020) - Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE: BXXX) (the "Company" or "Brand X"), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary CBIO Brand Distribution International, INC., ("CBIO USA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CBIO Brand Development, INC., ("CBIO CAN"), has entered into an Exclusive Marketing License Agreement, (the "Agreement") with GoRich International Marketing Representatives and AJH Investment Holdings, LLC., (together hereby referred to as "GoRich").

The Agreement establishes an exclusive business representation of CBIO's hand and surface sanitization business SaniGenix™ ("SaniGenix"), www.sanigenix.com, in the Gulf Cooperation Council territory which includes the countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and United Arab Emirates (together "GCC").

GoRich is a diversified marketing representative in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and an investment strategy firm working directly on behalf of the royal family offices of Abu Dhabi to bring unique products and services to the GCC territories. "Bill and his team at SaniGenix™ have worked long and hard developing high-quality and protective sanitization products. As the world continues to battle the outbreak of COVID, we hope that our partnership can immediately protect the communities throughout GCC, and more importantly, protect them for generations to come," says Abdo John Hajj, Founding Partner of AJH Investments.

GoRich has been granted a 6-month Exclusive Marketing license, the Exclusivity will follow a month-to-month exclusivity ("Exclusivity Period"), for SaniGenix™ products in the GCC for the purpose of effecting and presenting potential business opportunities, new customers, and ventures. Abdulla salem saif humaid Al-shamsi (Managing Director) and Hany Ebtehal (Chief Executive Officer) who both play an important role in building UAE industry and economy diversification, committed to enhance the partnership between CBIO and GoRich and adapt Mr. Bill Monroe's vision to support UAE and other GCC countries and beyond, to battle the outbreak of COVID 19

Bill Monroe, President & CEO of CBIO USA had this to say, "in understanding the need for safe sanitizing products worldwide, we at CBIO, could not be more confident in having GoRich as our representative to the GCC territories. GoRich brings the talent and personnel needed to market and distribute CBIO's suite of sanitizing products to this region of the world and we look forward to building brand loyalty alongside the GoRich team."

About Brand X Lifestyle Corp.

Brand X (CSE: BXXX) seeks investment opportunities in early to mid-stage blockchain and emerging technology companies. Brand X is dedicated to disciplined due diligence, governance, and an investment process that results in highly qualified investment opportunities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57197