Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brandywine Realty Trust    BDN

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

(BDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brandywine Realty Trust : Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:42pm EST

Company / Investor Contact:

Tom Wirth

EVP & CFO

610-832-7434tom.wirth@bdnreit.com

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and

Confirms First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Philadelphia, PA, February 27, 2020 - Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit payable on April 21 2020 to holders of record on April 7, 2020. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $.76 per share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We will release our first quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and will hold our first quarter conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-818-6810 and providing conference ID: 3316979. Beginning two hours after the conference call, a taped replay of the call can be accessed through Friday, May 8, 2020, by calling 1-855-859- 2056 and entering access code 3316979. The conference call can also be accessed via a webcast on our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2019, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Estimates of future earnings per share, FFO per share, common share dividend distributions and certain other statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our and our affiliates' actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: our ability to lease vacant space and to renew or relet space under expiring leases at expected levels; competition with other real estate companies for tenants; the potential loss or bankruptcy of major tenants; interest rate levels; the availability of debt, equity or other financing; risks of acquisitions, dispositions and developments, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; unanticipated operating and capital costs; our ability to obtain adequate insurance, including coverage for terrorist acts; dependence upon certain geographic markets; and general and local economic and real estate conditions, including the extent and duration of adverse changes that affect the industries in which our tenants operate. The declaration and payment of future dividends (both timing and amount) is subject to the determination of our Board of Trustees, in its sole discretion, after considering various factors, including the Company's financial condition, historical and forecast operating results, and available cash flow, as well as any applicable laws and contractual covenants and any other relevant factors. The Company's practice regarding payment of dividends may be modified at any time and from time to time. Additional information on factors which could impact us and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events except as required by law.

2929 Walnut Street, Suite 1700, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Phone: (610) 325-5600 • Fax: (610) 325-5622

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
12:42pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms First..
PU
12:16pBrandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Firs..
GL
02/24Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Confe..
GL
01/30BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
01/29BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2019 Results and M..
PU
01/29BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2019 Results and ..
GL
01/17Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2019 Distributio..
GL
01/07BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Fourt..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 597 M
EBIT 2020 130 M
Net income 2020 32,9 M
Debt 2020 2 233 M
Yield 2020 5,17%
P/E ratio 2020 85,5x
P/E ratio 2021 93,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,16x
EV / Sales2021 7,98x
Capitalization 2 635 M
Chart BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Brandywine Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,80  $
Last Close Price 14,93  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard H. Sweeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Michael J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
George D. Johnstone Executive Vice President-Operations
Thomas E. Wirth Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Wyche Fowler Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST-5.21%2 635
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-0.81%20 960
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-0.34%11 127
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.13%9 938
DEXUS7.78%9 073
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-5.40%7 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group