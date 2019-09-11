Log in
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2019

09/11/2019 | 08:02am EDT

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE: BWG) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2019.

 

Current Q

 

Previous Q

 

Prior Yr Q

 

July 31, 2019

 

April 30, 2019

 

July 31, 2018

Total Assets (a)

$ 446,789,965

$ 434,180,845

$ 434,121,496

Total Net Assets (a)

$ 292,594,752

$ 275,372,119

$ 281,218,283

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$ 13.94

$ 13.12

$ 13.40

Market Price Per Share

$ 11.96

$ 11.02

$ 11.48

Premium / (Discount)

(14.20)%

(16.01)%

(14.33)%

Outstanding Shares

20,989,795

20,989,795

20,989,795

 
Total Net Investment Income (c) (d)

$ 4,862,950

$ 4,681,951

$ 5,027,978

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 16,654,240

$ 467,763

$ (22,954,525)

Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c)

$ (421,940)

$ (408,180)

$ (421,940)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$ 21,095,250

$ 4,741,534

$ (18,348,487)

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)(d)

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.24

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 0.79

$ 0.02

$ (1.09)

Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$ 1.00

$ 0.22

$ (0.87)

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (e)

$ (2,378,798)

$ (2,947,191)

$ (2,817,944)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (e)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.13)

 
Loan Outstanding (e)

$ 100,000,000

$ 100,000,000

$ 100,000,000

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Stock (e)

$ 50,000,000

$ 50,000,000

$ 50,000,000

 

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to its outstanding mandatory redeemable preferred stock (“MRPS”) and use of borrowings; total net assets do not include either borrowings or the liquidation value of MRPS.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) Excludes distributions paid to preferred stockholders from net investment income.

(e) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Principal Financial Officer
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
