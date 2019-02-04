Log in
BRANDYWINEGLBL GLOBAL INCM OPP FUND INC (BWG)
Brandywineglbl Global Incm Opp Fund : BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Commentary Now Available

02/04/2019 | 03:38pm EST

The quarterly commentary for BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) is now available. Jack McIntyre of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”) discusses the Fund’s investment portfolio and market outlook.

Investors can access the commentary by visiting our website www.lmcef.com.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a global, flexible portfolio that targets bonds with high, risk-adjusted real yields using a macro, value-oriented approach to investing across countries, currencies and credits. The Fund seeks to provide current income as a primary objective. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. There can be no assurances the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BWG”. The Fund is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and is sub-advised by Brandywine Global. LMPFA and Brandywine Global are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

All data and commentary provided is for informational purposes only. Neither Legg Mason nor any of its affiliates engage in the sale of shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call 1.888.777.0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

© Business Wire 2019
