Brandywineglbl Global Incm Opp Fund : BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Commentary Now Available

The quarterly commentary for BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) is now available. Jack McIntyre of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”) discusses the Fund’s investment portfolio and market outlook.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a global, flexible portfolio that targets bonds with high, risk-adjusted real yields using a macro, value-oriented approach to investing across countries, currencies and credits. The Fund seeks to provide current income as a primary objective. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. There can be no assurances the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BWG”. The Fund is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and is sub-advised by Brandywine Global. LMPFA and Brandywine Global are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

