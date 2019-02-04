Brandywineglbl Global Incm Opp Fund : BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Commentary Now Available

The quarterly commentary for BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income
Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) is now available. Jack McIntyre of
Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”)
discusses the Fund’s investment portfolio and market outlook.
Investors can access the commentary by visiting our website www.lmcef.com.
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a global, flexible portfolio
that targets bonds with high, risk-adjusted real yields using a macro,
value-oriented approach to investing across countries, currencies and
credits. The Fund seeks to provide current income as a primary
objective. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund seeks capital
appreciation. There can be no assurances the Fund will achieve its
investment objectives.
The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company
traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BWG”. The Fund
is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and is
sub-advised by Brandywine Global. LMPFA and Brandywine Global are wholly
owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).
All data and commentary provided is for informational purposes only.
Neither Legg Mason nor any of its affiliates engage in the sale of
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call 1.888.777.0102 or consult the Fund’s
website at www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
SYMBOL:
NYSE:BWG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005732/en/