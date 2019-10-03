BRAP HLDG : BrainChip Accelerates Global Marketing Initiatives in Advance of Bringing Akida™ Neuromorphic System-on-Chip to Market

Company hires ActualTech Media and JPR Communications to inform key decision makers about its innovative technology

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance edge AI technology, today announced that it has retained the services of technical industry analyst firm ActualTech Media and global public relations and marketing experts JPR Communications. Both firms will help position the company and its revolutionary new Akida spiking neural network (SNN) processor technology that is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power, high performance AI Edge Network.

Akida is available as an SNN processing chip as well as a licensable technology that can be integrated with other hardware and devices for applications such as surveillance, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AV), vision guided robotics, drones, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), acoustic analysis, such as vibrational analysis and keyword spotting, and Industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT). Akida performs neural processing and memory accesses on the edge, which vastly reduces the computing resources required of the host CPU. This unprecedented efficiency not only delivers faster results, it consumes only a tiny fraction of the power resources of traditional AI processing. Functions like training, learning, and inferencing are orders of magnitude more efficient with Akida.

ActualTech Media will help BrainChip to gain mindshare in the burgeoning AI acceleration chipset market that is expected to reach $60 billion (US) by 2025. Through its use of custom enterprise IT analysis, whitepapers, webinars, videos, product reviews and other marketing tools, ActualTech Media helps raise awareness of its clients’ technology, educating and driving interest among purchasers responsible for deploying technologies within their organizations.

“Businesses are becoming aware of the potential impact that AI enabled technologies will have on their ongoing success,” said Scott D. Lowe, CEO and co-founder of ActualTech Media. “The challenge is that these organizations may not see the complete picture of just how game changing AI is going to be and how they can successfully deploy such solutions to their benefit. We look forward to working with BrainChip to help IT decision makers not only understand why they need to seriously consider deploying AI enabled technologies from the core to the edge but why BrainChip’s approach with Akida is the one that will yield the most productive results.”

JPR Communications is an experienced technology public relations and consulting agency with deep knowledge of the IT market and its influencers, as well as the demonstrated expertise to develop and implement highly effective communications programs that will ensure that BrainChip’s message is delivered across multiple offline and online platforms to reach their intended audiences. The company’s proven methodology will ensure that Akida is introduced to the market and exposed to buyers in a compelling, distinctive way that generates maximum impact.

“We are excited to be working with BrainChip to launch its revolutionary Akida product into the marketplace, helping to secure the industry and media exposure that will help positively position it as the de facto solution for those wanting better efficiency, higher performance and lower power requirements out of their AI devices,” said Mark Smith, Executive Vice President and Partner at JPR Communications. “We have a long history of launching the most disruptive technology companies in the world and look forward to sharing with analysts, editors, influencers, and decision makers on why BrainChip’s approach with spiking neural networks will deliver the best results and drive new use cases never before thought possible.”

“I am fully aware of the idea that you only have one chance to make a good impression and therefore I understand the importance of building a global marketing team that will help us do just that,” said Louis DiNardo, CEO of BrainChip. “While there is a considerable amount of buzz about artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the edge today, there hasn’t been much said about how to translate vast realms of data into actionable information. By partnering with ActualTech Media and JPR Communications, both influencers and our potential customer-base can better understand the value we bring in delivering our AI-based ‘brains’ to edge devices.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The Company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a datacenter. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power AI Edge Network for vision, audio and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint datacenters. Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

