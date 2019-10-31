Log in
BRAP HLDG : The Linley Group Microprocessor Report Highlights BrainChip's Akida™ Spiking-Neural-Network Processor

10/31/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Report examines applications of Akida’s capabilities around pattern identification in unlabeled data

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance edge AI technology, today announced that The Linley Group has completed an analysis of the company’s Akida™ processor platform. The results of the analysis are available in a comprehensive report available for download free of charge from the BrainChip web site.

The report examines the intersection of a growing conglomeration of technology challenges with the development of Akida, a low-power, high-capability inferencing engine with the ability to learn new spiking patterns in edge applications, even when there is no connectivity available to centralized cloud servers.

Linley’s analysts outlined Akida’s core capabilities, architecture, and throughput potential, and pointed out Akida’s biologically inspired design that mimics the spiking behavior of biological neurons. The report also describes BrainChip’s two business models related to Akida. Available as a complete Neural Processing SoC or as embeddable IP, Akida’s deployment flexibility can enable myriad use cases.

“The 28nm chip’s AXI-based mesh network connects 80 event-based neural processor units (NPUs). The NPUs implement a spiking neural network,” the report outlines, “but Akida also integrates spike converters that allow it to run convolutional neural networks.”

The report, entitled “BrainChip Akida is a Fast Learner – Spiking-Neural-Network Processor Identifies Patterns in Unlabeled Data,” is available for free download from the BrainChip web site. Access the Linley report: https://www.brainchipinc.com/news-media/blog/detail/1705/the-linley-group-microprocessor-report-highlights

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The Company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing, BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a datacenter. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power AI Edge Network for vision, audio and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint datacenters. Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
