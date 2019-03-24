Log in
BrainChip to Present at the Neuro-Inspired Computational Elements Workshop

03/24/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
  • 7th annual conference brings together leading researchers in Neuromorphic Computing
  • Dr. Kristofer Carlson, BrainChip Senior Research Scientist will present AkidaTM Neuromorphic System-on-Chip

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN), the leading neuromorphic computing company, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the 7th annual Neuro-Inspired Computational Elements (NICE) Workshop.

The NICE Workshop is a global gathering of researchers in neuromorphic computing. The conference is being held on March 26-28, 2019 at the State University of New York (SUNY) Polytechnic Institute in Albany, New York.

BrainChip is an invited speaker to this year’s event.

Dr. Kristofor Carlson, Senior Research Scientist at BrainChip, will be presenting “Akida: A Low-Power Neuromorphic SoC for Efficient Event-Based Computation.” During his presentation Dr Carlson will be discussing the ground-breaking technology of the Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip (NSoC). The Akida NSoC executes event-based spiking neural networks (SNNs), which are inherently lower power than traditional convolutional neural networks (CNNs), making them ideal for artificial intelligence (AI) edge applications.

SNNs replace math-intensive convolutions with biologically inspired neuron functions and feed-forward training methodologies. While inspired by biology, the Akida NSoC is implemented in a pure digital logic process, ensuring its reliability and low cost, critical for high-volume edge applications. The Akida NSoC incorporates convolutional and pooling layers which enables it to run event-based convolutional neural networks as well as on-chip learning in fully-connected layers. This fully user-configurable combination of on-chip learning and event-based inference offers exciting new possibilities beyond deep learning for AI edge applications.

Peter van der Made, CTO of BrainChip, commented, “It is a great honor to be an invited speaker to this pre-eminent gathering of neuromorphic computing scientists. We look forward to sharing how the Akida NSoC advances the state-of-the-art in neuromorphic computing.”

The NICE Workshop continues to promote the goal of bringing together the varied and diverse researchers and applications with the neuromorphic computational and information processing communities to promote the current industry advancements and inspire the future of neuro-inspired computation system solutions.

For more information please visit: http://niceworkshop.org/nice-2019/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)
BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a leading provider of neuromorphic computing solutions, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human neuron. The Company’s revolutionary new spiking neural network technology can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The proprietary technology is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in civil surveillance, gaming, financial technology, cybersecurity, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and other advanced vision systems. www.brainchip.com

Company Contact:
Robert Beachler
rbeachler@brainchipinc.com
+1 (949) 330-6750		Investor Relations:
ir@brainchipinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,49
P/E ratio 2020 42,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 22,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,9x
Capitalization 44,8 M
Chart BRAP HLDG
Duration : Period :
BRAP HLDG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAP HLDG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,18 $
Spread / Average Target 320%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis DiNardo Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Anil Shamrao Mankar Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Engineering
Peter van der Made Chief Technology Officer
Adam Osseiran Non-Executive Director
Julie H. Stein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAP HLDG-42.86%45
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.36%898 033
RED HAT3.92%32 117
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC23.43%26 305
SPLUNK INC19.87%18 573
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.45.08%17 317
