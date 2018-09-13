Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Comunicado ao Mercado - Aquisição de Participação Acionária Relevante

Avenida Luís Carlos Prestes, 230, sl. 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil tel 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.613.550/0001-98

NIRE: 33.3.0028096-1

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Companhia"), sociedade anônima aberta com ações ordinárias negociadas no Novo Mercado da BM&FBOVESPA sob o código BBRK3, atendendo ao disposto no Art. 12, § 6º da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 e alterações posteriores, vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, que recebeu nesta data correspondência enviada por Invesco Ltd., com sede na 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia, 30309, EUA, informando que, atuando em nome de alguns de seus clientes, atingiu posição/exposição de 42.843.830 ações ordinárias da Companhia, equivalentes a 11,81% do número total de ações ordinárias representativas do capital social da Companhia.

A Invesco Ltd. declarou em nome próprio, e dos clientes que representa, não ter a intenção de alterar a composição do controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia.

A correspondência original segue anexada ao presente Comunicado.

Rio de Janeiro, 13 de setembro de 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Nancy Tomassone Global Assurance Officer

Invesco Ltd.

Two Peachtree Pointe 1555 Peachtree Street NE Suite 1800 Atlanta GA 30309 Direct 404 479 2926nancy.tomassone@invesco.comwww.invesco.com

September 12, 2018

Andreas Yamagata CFO, Controller and IRO Avenida Luis Carlos Prestes, 230, salas 104-106

Rio de janeiro, RJ - 22775-055 Brasil

Re: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 12 of CVM 358

Dear Andreas Yamagata,

Invesco Ltd. is an investment adviser firm registered in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission and headquartered at 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia, 30309. Invesco Ltd., on behalf of certain of its clients, each of which are investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, hereby informs you pursuant to article 12 of CVM 358, of the acquisition of an equity interest greater than 10% of the total outstanding common shares ("TSO") of Brasil Brokers Participacoes SA (the "Company"). We currently hold 42,843,830 shares which represent 11.81% of the TSO of the Company. We emphasize that neither Invesco Ltd. nor its clients have any intention to alter the composition of the control or administrative structures of the Company. In compliance with article 12, paragraph 6 of the Instruction CVM 358, we kindly request the transmission of foregoing, as deemed necessary by the Company, to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil.

Sincerely,

Nancy Tomassone

Global Assurance Officer