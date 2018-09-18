Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to Shareholders - End of share adjustment period - Reverse share split

Avenida Luis Carlos Prestes, 230, Salas 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil phone 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

REVERSE SHARE SPLIT End of share adjustment period

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company" or "Brasil Brokers"), a publicly-held company with common shares traded on B3's Novo Mercado under the code BBRK3 in continuity to the

Material Fact released on July 16, 2018 and the Notice to Shareholders released on August 16, 2018, hereby discloses the following information related to the reverse split of the Company's total common shares, approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on August 16, 2018.

As of tomorrow, September 18, 2018, the common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value issued by the Company will be traded in the proportion of one (1) common share to ten (10) common shares as a result of the reverse share split of the Company's shares approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held, on second call, on August 16, 2018.

Once shareholder stakes have been consolidated and the remaining fractions of shares have been calculated, the Company will begin the auctions to sell the fractions of shares.

Further information on the auction for fractions of shares will be disclosed in due course.

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2018.

Cláudio Kawa Hermolin

Chief Executive, Financial and Investor Relations Officer