BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES SA (BBRK3)
Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to Shareholders - End of share adjustment period - Reverse share split

09/18/2018 | 01:18am CEST

Avenida Luis Carlos Prestes, 230, Salas 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil phone 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.613.550/0001-98

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

REVERSE SHARE SPLIT End of share adjustment period

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company" or "Brasil Brokers"), a publicly-held company with common shares traded on B3's Novo Mercado under the code BBRK3 in continuity to the

Material Fact released on July 16, 2018 and the Notice to Shareholders released on August 16, 2018, hereby discloses the following information related to the reverse split of the Company's total common shares, approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on August 16, 2018.

As of tomorrow, September 18, 2018, the common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value issued by the Company will be traded in the proportion of one (1) common share to ten (10) common shares as a result of the reverse share split of the Company's shares approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held, on second call, on August 16, 2018.

Once shareholder stakes have been consolidated and the remaining fractions of shares have been calculated, the Company will begin the auctions to sell the fractions of shares.

Further information on the auction for fractions of shares will be disclosed in due course.

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Cláudio Kawa Hermolin

Chief Executive, Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Brasil Brokers Participações SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 23:17:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 123 M
Chart BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
Brasil Brokers Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50  BRL
Spread / Average Target 47%
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Kava Hermolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney Victor da Costa Breyer Chairman
Renato de Vicq Telles da Silva Lobo Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Yamagata CFO, Director-Control & Investor Relation
Luis Henrique de Moura Gonçalves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES SA-65.66%30
RELO GROUP INC0.16%4 236
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD-9.85%2 687
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP-22.19%2 457
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD-2.45%2 062
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%1 952
